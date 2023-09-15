On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

way2blue

I hadn’t quite anticipated the press of tourist buses in Torres del Paine, even during ‘shoulder’ season. I’d asked at the hosteria about hiring a guide to seek out wildlife. The receptionist, not particularly energized, asked: ‘Have you seen guanaco?’ Yes. ‘Darwin’s Rhea?’ Yes. ‘Southern Cara Cara’ Yes. ‘Huemul?’… Okay you’ve already seen everything except Puma. Which you’re not going to see…

We did see significant wildfire damage from the Dec 2011-Jan 2012 fire. Mainly as widely spaced tree skeletons. The fire, apparently caused by a camper trying to burn toilet paper, raged for weeks in a park known for strong persistent winds. Burned 176 sq km (68 sq mi) around Lago Pehoé, Salto Grande waterfall, and Lago Sarmiento.