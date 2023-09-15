Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

We still have time to mess this up!

T R E 4 5 O N

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

This blog will pay for itself.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

No one could have predicted…

In my day, never was longer.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – way2blue – Torres del Paine, Chile March 2023 [2 of 2]

On The Road – way2blue – Torres del Paine, Chile March 2023 [2 of 2]

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

way2blue

I hadn’t quite anticipated the press of tourist buses in Torres del Paine, even during ‘shoulder’ season.  I’d asked at the hosteria about hiring a guide to seek out wildlife.  The receptionist, not particularly energized, asked:  ‘Have you seen guanaco?’ Yes.   ‘Darwin’s Rhea?’  Yes.  ‘Southern Cara Cara’  Yes.  ‘Huemul?’…  Okay you’ve already seen everything except Puma.  Which you’re not going to see…

We did see significant wildfire damage from the Dec 2011-Jan 2012 fire.  Mainly as widely spaced tree skeletons.  The fire, apparently caused by a camper trying to burn toilet paper, raged for weeks in a park known for strong persistent winds.  Burned 176 sq km (68 sq mi) around Lago Pehoé, Salto Grande waterfall, and Lago Sarmiento.

On The Road - way2blue - TORRES DEL PAINE, CHILE, MARCH 2023 [2 of 2] 7
Hotel Lago Gray

We visited Lago Gray several times.  In part, because after a hike we could enjoy the resort’s bistro with its huge windows looking out across the lake.  Hence the fancy cheesecake with calafate berry topping & sorbet…

On The Road - way2blue - TORRES DEL PAINE, CHILE, MARCH 2023 [2 of 2] 6
Lago Gray

The lake had this amazing blue ice berg.  We’d learned during our cruise that the blue color indicates ice which has had the air bubbles compressed out.

On The Road - way2blue - TORRES DEL PAINE, CHILE, MARCH 2023 [2 of 2] 5
Lago Gray

Closer look at the ice berg.

On The Road - way2blue - TORRES DEL PAINE, CHILE, MARCH 2023 [2 of 2] 4
Lago Gray spit

The glacier which feeds the lake is at the far end.  Prevailing winds pile up ice debris along a long windy spit which connects the shore to a small island.

On The Road - way2blue - TORRES DEL PAINE, CHILE, MARCH 2023 [2 of 2] 3
Lago Gray

A ferry circumnavigates the lake, taking passengers close to the toe of glacier.  We opted not to take the ride since we’d already been up close to several glaciers on our cruise.

On The Road - way2blue - TORRES DEL PAINE, CHILE, MARCH 2023 [2 of 2] 2
Pingo Trail

Besides the island, there were a few other trails to hike near Lago Gray.  Note the tree skeletons on the left.  We walked this trail just above the Pingo stream valley, paralleling the lake till the trail headed steeply uphill.  I’m fine going uphill but hate hiking rough trails downhill as I need to watch.  Every.  Single.  Step.  (New stitches in my right elbow to reinforce the hard-won message.)

On The Road - way2blue - TORRES DEL PAINE, CHILE, MARCH 2023 [2 of 2] 1
Along trail to Lago Gray

Fun geology.

On The Road - way2blue - TORRES DEL PAINE, CHILE, MARCH 2023 [2 of 2]
Along trail to Lago Gray

A tilted stack of turbidites, I presume, with a few small faults cutting through.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • eclare

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.