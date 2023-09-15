

Dip your apple in the honey…

At Rosh Hashanah reception at the Vice President’s residence, VP Harris quotes the Talmud (Pirkei Avot), “It not your duty to finish the work, but neither are you at liberty to neglect it.” pic.twitter.com/irNXcBjiHA

Honored to be at the home of @VP for a Rosh Hashanah celebration. My grandparents were chased from Russia. Today I celebrated the coming New Year at the VP’s home, where a mezuzah adorns the entrance. pic.twitter.com/QlHT7DPeDD

For @MSNBC : No Joe Biden is not dropping out of the 2024 race; he’s not booting VP Harris from the ticket … and he’s still the Democrats best hope to win in 2024 https://t.co/qTlTM2QSFs

… [N]o candidate and no president is perfect. That’s why, seemingly every time an incumbent runs for re-election, there are pundits who suggest the president should drop out or dump his vice president. But that never happens because, generally speaking, it’s a terrible idea and, warts and all, an incumbent president is the party’s best option for victory. A president refusing to seek a second term or dumping a vice president would be momentous political events that would reverberate across the political landscape in ways that are impossible to predict. Those advocating for such moves are simply failing to consider the consequences of a political “cure” for an ailing president. It has the potential to be far worse than the disease.

Still, I have no doubt that pundits will keep writing pieces floating the idea, and some Democrats will pine for a savior to ride up on a white horse and save the party. But make no mistake: Democrats came to this dance with Joe Biden — and that’s who they are leaving with.