Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

No Justins, No Peace

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Friday Morning Open Thread: Shana Tovah!

Friday Morning Open Thread: Shana Tovah!

by | 65 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Friday Morning Open Thread: <em>Shana Tovah!</em>
Dip your apple in the honey

======

… [N]o candidate and no president is perfect. That’s why, seemingly every time an incumbent runs for re-election, there are pundits who suggest the president should drop out or dump his vice president. But that never happens because, generally speaking, it’s a terrible idea and, warts and all, an incumbent president is the party’s best option for victory. A president refusing to seek a second term or dumping a vice president would be momentous political events that would reverberate across the political landscape in ways that are impossible to predict. Those advocating for such moves are simply failing to consider the consequences of a political “cure” for an ailing president. It has the potential to be far worse than the disease.

Still, I have no doubt that pundits will keep writing pieces floating the idea, and some Democrats will pine for a savior to ride up on a white horse and save the party. But make no mistake: Democrats came to this dance with Joe Biden — and that’s who they are leaving with.

Friday Morning Open Thread: <em>Shana Tovah!</em> 1
Friday Morning Open Thread: <em>Shana Tovah!</em> 2
Friday Morning Open Thread: <em>Shana Tovah!</em> 3
Friday Morning Open Thread: <em>Shana Tovah!</em> 4

Friday Morning Open Thread: <em>Shana Tovah!</em> 5
(I am gonna be so fekkin’ happy when BlueSky gets an embed function!…)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • catclub
  • different-church-lady
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Geminid
  • HinTN
  • Hoppie
  • Jeffro
  • kalakal
  • Lapassionara
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Maxim
  • mrmoshpotato
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Princess
  • prostratedragon
  • RevRick
  • rikyrah
  • Roger Moore
  • satby
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Soprano2
  • Ten Bears
  • Tony Jay
  • Trivia Man

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    65Comments

    3. 3.

      Frankensteinbeck

      he is old and uncool

      Heh.  Wait another five months until normies begin to pay attention to the candidates rather than headlines they vaguely remember.  You dumbasses don’t realize normies look at Biden and see their Fun Uncle.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Maxim

      Accomplishing all the stuff that Biden has is objectively cool. Besides which, he likes sports cars and ice cream and loves his family like a fucking normal person. It’s amazing how out of touch most of the DC media are.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      prostratedragon

      @Baud: Thereby illustrating the second part😁

      Meanwhile, looks like someone has hoist themselves again:

      Trump wants his January 6 trial to be messaging and fundraising vehicle. But by asking Tanya Chutkan to recuse, he invited DOJ to lay out just how deeply implicated he is in the entire assault on the Capitol.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      lowtechcyclist

      “He’ll never be loved or appreciated” – FALSE!!!!

      Maybe not everyone will love or appreciate him – of course not!  There were many who went to their graves hating FDR.  But Joe Biden has been the best goddamned President of my lifetime. Is that appreciative enough?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jeffro

      @Frankensteinbeck: Wait another five months until normies begin to pay attention to the candidates rather than headlines they vaguely remember.

      this right here.

      Also, wait ’til the Biden/Harris campaign starts showcases some of trumpov’s insane rant-videos he’s been posting to his supporters for the past year.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: I didn’t realize that was BlueSky.

      Figured I’d better let people know.

      I *think* they’ve opened registration to all comers, if anyone’s interested.  (Most of the people I read for fun, as opposed to vacuuming up Blog Content, have shifted to BS, and I’m trying to train myself to use the various ‘like’ and ‘repost’ buttons… )

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jeffro

      Btw, from Jamelle Bouie today (gift link), a good reminder that “the Constitution” and “democracy” are not the same thing.

      As in, when Mitt Romney tries to say that much of the GOP doesn’t believe in the Constitution.  Nope – it’s democracy they don’t believe in.

      Other examples of the Republican Party’s contempt for democratic principles include the efforts of Republican-led state legislatures to write political majorities out of legislative representation with extreme partisan gerrymanders; the efforts of those same legislatures to raise new barriers to voting in order to disadvantage their political opponents; and the embrace of exotic legal claims, like the “independent state legislature theory,” meant to justify outright power grabs.
       
      In just the last few months, we’ve seen Tennessee Republicans expel rival lawmakers from the State Legislature for violating decorum by showing their support for an anti-gun protest on the chamber floor, Florida Republicans suspend a duly elected official from office because of a policy disagreement, Ohio Republicans try to limit the ability of Ohio voters to amend the State Constitution by majority vote, Wisconsin Republicans float the possibility that they might try to nullify the election of a State Supreme Court justice who disagrees with their agenda, and Alabama Republicans fightfor their wholly imaginary right to discriminate against Black voters in the state by denying them the opportunity to elect another representative to Congress.

      It is very clear that given the power and the opportunity, a large portion of Republican lawmakers would turn the state against their political opponents: to disenfranchise them, to diminish their electoral influence, to limit or even neuter the ability of their representatives to exercise their political authority.

      Republicans, in other words, do seem to believe in the Constitution, but only insofar as it can be wielded as a weapon against American democracy — that is, the larger set of ideas, intuitions, expectations and values that shape and define political life in the United States as much as particular rules and institutions.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Geminid

      Kraven McCarthy and his discreditable crew are inviting Joe Biden to make them a punching bag next year. Harry Truman ran against the Republican “Do-Nothing Congress” in 1948, and Joe Biden can in 2024.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      satby

      @Baud: BueSky is getting a bit better every day as a shitter replacement. Still needs a few more newsmakers to move over, and when it’s no longer invite only I hope a lot of the international use picks up.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Baud

      @satby:

      Hope so.  Looks like Threads has said it doesn’t want to compete with Twitter.  I guess they want to keep it social.  So BlueSky may be our only hope.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      OzarkHillbilly

      he is old and uncool

      I am tempted to ask, what exactly is cool these days. But the reality is that at my age, I don’t care.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Princess

      Yeah, Biden has been the best president of my lifetime and I appreciate the hell out of him.
      That’s why they want him to step down btw. Not because he’s incompetent but because he’s TOO competent.

      But I don’t love him. I love my family and friends. I think loving politicians is unhealthy. That’s what MAGA does. If I ever stormed the Capitol it would be because I loved me and us and democracy, not because I loved him.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      RevRick

      One of the drags on Biden’s popularity is the belief that the economy sucks. Partly, that’s because the default notion of the general public is that Republicans are good for the economy, which is based on the false logic that since Chamber of Commerce types and billionaires are overwhelmingly Republican, they must be good at running the government. But there’s also a real disconnect right now between how people think the economy is doing and their own personal financial situation. They rate the economy as bad, while they acknowledge their own situation as good or excellent.
      Perhaps the message ought to be the economy is doing as well as you are.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      HinTN

      @lowtechcyclist: 100% agree. Johnson’s social policy and legislation was terrific but his inability to say no to the war hawks was an unmitigated disaster. Uncle Joe watched it all and he’s nobody’s fool. We are so damn lucky to have him in that office

      ETA: @Baud Always gets there first.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      schrodingers_cat

      The biggest reason our American Godi Media doesn’t like Biden is because he chose a black woman who is also a daughter of immigrants as his running mate

      Plus they belong to the demographic that votes for Rs overwhelmingly.

      (edited)

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Roger Moore

      @Baud:

      I’m not interested in loving any politicians, even the excellent ones, but I know when someone is good at their job.

      This.  I don’t want to love politicians; that’s the route to the cult-like behavior we see on the Republican side.  For example, I never liked the “sign the first lady’s birthday card” kind of thing I kept getting from the Obamas.  I don’t want to feel like the president’s friend.  I want to feel like a coworker who appreciates having somebody competent working with me.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Baud

      @Roger Moore:

      Well, I would wish a coworker happy birthday, but yes to all that.

      It’s also why we don’t care if a jury convicts Hunter Biden, assuming the evidence of his crime is real.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Matt McIrvin

      @RevRick: I’ve said it before, but I will never forget what happened with perceptions of “the economy” when Trump got in. There was almost no change in the value or trend of any economic indicator–the recovery that had been going on for years just continued. But Republicans had insisted under Obama that the numbers were fake, and when Trump became President, they simply started believing in those same numbers. The result was that they insisted Trump had fixed the economy.

      (One actual change was that the stock market had had a bit of a flat period around 2016, and there was a short-term rally when Trump was elected–I suspect just because stock traders like Republicans and are happy when they are elected. Since “the economy” for many of the class of people who write media articles means the stock market, that may have driven some of these perceptions.)

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Tony Jay

      It’s entirely Baud’s fault that I’m feeling faux-musical again, and since I’m a bit bored, this is one for Betty and all the people who knew Ron Desantis before he was small.

       

      Music and Lyrics by Fountains of Shame, apologies by Me.

      Casey’s Ron ain’t got it goin’ on
      Casey’s Ron ain’t got it goin’ on

      Casey’s Ron ain’t got it goin’ on
      Casey’s Ron ain’t got it goin’ on

      Casey, can we come over and talk about your fool?
      (About your fool)
      He keeps doing things that pollsters say just aren’t cool
      (Just aren’t cool)
      Like when he went away on his campaign trip
      (Campaign trip)
      He told reporters that he wanted a dictatorship
      (Dictatorship)

      We know, he’s not the rising star that he used to be
      It’s all blown up now
      Lady, can’t you see?

      Casey’s Ron ain’t got it goin’ on
      He’s what no one wants
      So we’re saying, so long
      Casey, can’t you see?
      He’s just not Presidenty
      We know that Trump is wrong but
      He’ll get more votes than Casey’s Ron

      Casey’s Ron ain’t got it goin’ on
      Casey’s Ron ain’t got it goin’ on

      Casey, do you remember the hurricane and Fort Myers was gone?
      (Fort Myers was gone)
      Your Ron came out with those white boots on
      (White boots on)
      We knew it was a bad look from the way they jeered
      (The way they jeered)
      And the way the voters said
      “You’re like a short fat Cher”
      (Short fat Cher)

      And I know that this has been your long-term fantasy
      But he needs to drop out now
      Your Ron ain’t got a prayer you see

      Casey’s Ron ain’t got it goin’ on
      He’s what no one wants
      So we’re saying, so long
      Casey, can’t you see?
      He’s just not Presidenty
      We know that Trump is wrong but
      He’ll get more votes than Casey’s Ron

      Casey’s Ron ain’t got it goin’ on (ain’t got it going on)
      He’s what no one wants
      So we’re saying, so long (this is so long)
      Casey, can’t you see?
      He’s just not Presidenty
      We know that Trump is wrong but
      He’ll win more votes than Casey’s Ron, oh, oh
      (No one’s in love with)
      Casey’s Ron, oh, oh
      (Wait a minute)
      Casey, can’t you see?
      He’s just not Presidenty
      We know that Trump is wrong but
      He’ll lose by less than Casey’s Ron

      Reply
    34. 34.

      mrmoshpotato

      For @MSNBC: No Joe Biden is not dropping out of the 2024 race; he’s not booting VP Harris from the ticket … and he’s still the Democrats best hope to win in 2024

      Another election cycle to avoid watching the news.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud:

      YOU WILL VOTE FOR JOE BIDEN AND YOU WILL LIKE IT!!! 

      Well, ummmmm, YES and YES!  Stop threatening me to do what I already had planned!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      catclub

      @HinTN: ​
       

      Johnson’s social policy and legislation was terrific

      There was a chapter in an LBJ biography on ‘The Compassion of LBJ” and there wasn’t any that was not politically motivated. But his legislation and accomplishments are what matter.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      mrmoshpotato

      @satby:

      BueSky is getting a bit better every day as a shitter replacement. 

      Gonna take me some time to start saying “I need to use the BlueSky!”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      different-church-lady

      Reagan was a one-termer until the second election got into swing. But try to tell the kids that and will they believe you?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Hoppie

      A president refusing to seek a second term or dumping a vice president would be momentous political events that would reverberate across the political landscape in ways that are impossible to predict

      We all can be very grateful that Franklin Roosevelt dumped Henry Wallace, however.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Trivia Man

      Without judging the appropriateness of it, I point out that the last time an eligible president declined to run… it was LBJ and we wound up with Nixon.

      LBJ transformed race relations in America but also escalated and lied about our involvement in Vietnam. Could he have won? Maybe. Would a contested primary with him bring a better result? Sounds like an alternate history book waiting to be written by someone.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Soprano2

      @RevRick: I think it’s simpler than that – people can remember what prices were before Covid, because prices went up so fast. They’re comparing prices now to what they were in 2020.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      RevRick

      @Matt McIrvin: Yes, there’s definitely a partisan, tribal view of the economy going on, and especially with Republicans. Magical thinking, actually. So, yes, their opinions are maddening.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Betty Cracker

      My little town has a lot of big lakes and is very Trumpy, and in the runup to the 2020 election, there were several Trump boat parades. One member of our local liberal support group, also known as the county’s Democratic Executive Committee, suggested that we have a Biden boat parade. No fucking way, we said — we’re voters, not cult members!

      But we were open to covert operations to sabotage the Trump fleet; voters can also be underwater demolition specialists. That motion was tabled.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Soprano2

      @schrodingers_cat: I don’t know, the fact that he’s boringly competent and his White House doesn’t leak is probably equally to blame for why they treat him the way they do. They miss the Orange Error and his volatile, leaky White House. It made their job super easy.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Yesterday was Ig Nobel day.

      Among the winners were,

      the Ig Nobel prize for nutrition, won this year by Homei Miyashita from Meiji University and Hiromi Nakamura of the University of Tokyo for their research on electrified chopsticks and drinking straws.

      “The taste of food can be changed immediately and reversibly by electrical stimulation, and this is something that has been difficult to achieve with conventional ingredients such as seasonings,” said Nakamura. She said her recent research had shown it was possible to enhance the saltiness of foods using electrical stimulation of the tongue.

      and

      Focusing on the other end of the digestive system, this year’s Ig Nobel prize for public health was awarded to researchers for the development of a smart toilet that uses various technologies to monitor human waste for signs of disease and an anal-print sensor as part of its system to identify the user.

      Many more at the link.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Lapassionara

      @Jeffro: Plus, the Republicans use their power to hurt the marginalized. Here in Misery, parents of transgender children are forbidden from getting their child any medical treatment. Not to mention their approach to reproductive health. Or their efforts to limit the reach of Medicaid. Just pure meanness.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Soprano2

      @mrmoshpotato: OMG, I saw a story on Yahoo yesterday where Joe Scarborough claimed that every Democrat who came on his show said something to him like “I don’t know why Joe Biden is running, he’s so old it’s a big problem.” I don’t for a second believe that this is true.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      RevRick

      @Soprano2: Certainly, the burst of inflation hurt. But polls are showing a huge disconnect between how people feel about their own circumstances and what they think is happening in the larger economy. Just as they believe that President Biden is conducting a war on oil drilling when we’re actually posting record high levels.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: As long as people vote for Joe Biden they’re free not to like it.

      That’s where I am. I’m seeing a lot of “yes, yes, I know he sucks and Democrats suck and are just the lesser evil but we still have to do this” in my online left political circles. And maybe that’s what they need to say to turn their friends out.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Geminid

      @different-church-lady: I need to study up Wallace’s 1948 campaign. I just know that it made Truman’s voctory that much more extraordinary. With renegade Democrats Wallace and Thirmond challenging left and right, Truman rallied the remnants of FDR’s coalition for one more victory.

      That was 5 straight Presidential elections won by a Democrat. Now there is what I consider a Biden coalition that Obama first put together. I think that is also capable of winning 5 straight elections, counting from 2020.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.