Late Night Open Thread: Every Man His Own Martyr

by | 6 Comments

If Tarrio showed up unannounced in her nice suburban neighborhood, Palin would either call out the neighborhood watch or ask him where his landscaping equipment was.

Sarah Palin went on Eric Bolling’s Newsmax show this week to express her displeasure at Enrique Tarrio being sentenced to 22 years for his involvement in the January 6 insurrection. For Palin, Tarrio’s sentence is an outrage for a fairly simple reason: he and other January 6 defendants are the good guys…

Palin’s argument is perfectly in step with how extremist nationalism operates. The people acting on behalf of the nation cannot be doing wrong. They’re by definition heroic figures. If they’re not that, they’re redeemed by their sheer everydayness.

This is typical of January 6 apologia. The insurrectionists were some combination of patriotic, harmless, and understandably outraged people, united by being normal Americans.

At worst, they were people who got carried away and committed some minor offenses like scuffling with officers and damaging property. At best? It was 1776.

What’s important is that these are the good Americans, the good guys. Their actions don’t deserve or necessitate the use of the state’s powerful capacity to apply justice. In fact, doing so delegitimizes the state because no good government would treat them like the real criminals who are deservedly punished by our police and courts every day…

Matt Lewis, at the Daily Beast:

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake took the opportunity to revisit an old trope, calling it a “staged riot,” and saying that “many of the people were encouraged to go in by FBI informants.”

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested that, as president, he would pardon rioters who were handed “excessive sentences.” Like others on the right, DeSantis went out of his way to argue that “a lot of people with the BLM riots… didn’t get prosecuted at all.”…

… Likewise, presidential candidate and tech bro Vivek Ramaswamy lamented that “Antifa and BLM rioters roam free while peaceful Jan. 6 protesters are imprisoned without bail.” As such, Ramaswamy pledged to pardon “all peaceful, nonviolent Jan. 6 protesters who were denied their constitutional due process rights.”…

Regardless of the sentencing, it seems likely that the fate of the Capitol rioters will ultimately be determined based on which party wins next year’s presidential election. So while their prosecution wasn’t politically motivated, their pardoning most certainly would be.

This is an open secret that is already being used to encourage MAGA voters to get-out-the-vote…

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee declared this week that “People in power use their police agencies to arrest their opponents for made-up crimes in an attempt to discredit them bankrupt and imprison them, exile them, are all of the above. And if you’re not paying attention, you may not realize that Joe Biden is using exactly those tactics to make sure that Donald Trump is not his opponent in 2024.”

“If these tactics end up working to keep Trump from winning or even running in 2024,” Huckabee continued, “it is going to be the last American election that will be decided by ballots rather than bullets.” (Regarding Huckabee’s dangerous rhetoric, it’s unclear where the warning of violence stops and the inciting of violence begins.)…

Every woman, too…

Micki Witthoeft, the mother of January 6th insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt, once again called for Nancy Pelosi to be hanged in another sick violence-laden rant this weekend…

“Being an equal opportunity rope swinger, I think Nancy Pelosi belongs at the end of a rope,” Witthoeft said to deafening cheers from the crowd of terrorists. She went on, “again these are not threats because I don’t want to get hit with seditious conspiracy or some other charge. So while you’re writing the indictment FBI get that straight. I said they deserve it, not that I’m going to do it.”

Witthoeft: “I’m not a vigilante, and I don’t plan on stringing Nancy Pelosi or [Capitol Police Officer] Michael Byrd up. So I will have to wait for God to give them their justice, or the American people. Because it’s within our power.”

Just to note: the FBI, just like any agency of the DOJ, or Jack Smith, or any DA or prosecutor, doesn’t have indictment capability. That power rests with citizen grand juries.

The FBI does, however, have the ability to investigate the increasingly violent calls for terrorism on the right.

Also the charming Ms. Witthoeft:

Meanwhile, at the Justice Department…

  • Alison Rose
  • BlueGuitarist
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • eclare
  • Shalimar
  • Tony Jay

    6Comments

    2. 2.

      Shalimar

      @Alison Rose: She correctly points out that we kicked Hitler’s ass in that war.  Despite that, I am guessing you only have to listen to her conversations for a little while to hear her admire Hitler.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      eclare

      These people are so scary.  Let’s hope they are all as incompetent as the guy who wore the “I was there” t-shirt when he was arrested.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Tony Jay

      Just those quotes above should give Democratic ad makers so much material they can pile it up in warehouses and spend next Autumn sunning themselves on Copa Cabana.

      Imagine those quotes playing over images of the insurrectionist mob storming the Capitol, beating Police and strutting around in their Plus-size-Xtra tactical cosplay. Hell, throw in the footage from Charlottesville as well, it’s all the same thing. Ask America the question; do you want to vote for candidates who think this is what patriotism looks like?

      Oh, and Huckabee is straight up calling for a campaign of political terrorism if and when Trump gets beaten next November. No ifs, no buts, that’s what he’s saying.

      Reply

