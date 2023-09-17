Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

The words do not have to be perfect.

It’s a doggy dog world.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Great Article, and OzarkHillbilly’s New Hero

Great Article, and OzarkHillbilly’s New Hero

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: ,

OzarkHillbilly sent me this link and described Alicia Roth Weigel as his new hero.

I Came Out as Intersex in Front of the Texas Legislature

In her new memoir, Alicia Roth Weigel shares her story of coming out in the most political way possible.
It’s a long(ish) read, but her writing style is very engaging. (Politico Magazine)

Great Article, and OzarkHillbilly's New Hero
Alicia Roth Weigel is seen in the Texas Capitol in Austin. | Courtesy of Alicia Roth Weigel

At 3 a.m. on the day I made the biggest decision of my life, I called Wendy Davis for advice.

She’d been asleep, of course. It was a desperate moment, though, and I needed my mentor. Despite the hour, Wendy took my call and listened as I laid out the plan I’d frantically hatched over the past few hours. She was no stranger to pulling stunts to make “good trouble” — having once filibustered for 13 hours straight to help kill a bill that would have restricted abortion access across Texas, which made her the stuff of feminist legend — and she gave me her stamp of approval. But at the end of our call, she gave me one suggestion too: “I think you should try to look as feminine as possible when you walk into that committee room,” she said. “I know you don’t wear makeup, but maybe throw on a bit of lipstick, a killer dress and some power heels.”

Wendy often advises that heels bring confidence, adding a little height and some power to your posture.
“That way when you take the dais, all those old legislators’ minds will be wandering — we know some of them have even tried to hit on you before — and it will really throw them for a loop when you drop the fact that you were, you know, born with balls.”

I was about to come out as an intersex woman. And I was going to do it in front of the Texas legislature.

You may be wondering what intersex means. I’m not surprised. Though statistically we’re as common as redheads (about 2 percent of the world’s population), our identity is erased not just from history books but even in the present day. We are present in society but hidden in plain sight. Yes, the “I” in LGBTQIA+ is for “intersex,” but as of now, it might as well stand for “invisible.” We’re not exotic, but we are exhausted — constantly struggling for recognition or mere acknowledgment of our existence.

To start at the beginning, we have to rewind just over three decades, a bit before I was born.

Take a few minutes to read the whole thing.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • mali muso
  • RaflW
  • sab

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      mali muso

      Ooh, I just listened to a great interview/conversation between her and Jonathan Van Ness on their podcast “Getting Curious”.  Highly recommend

      Reply
    2. 2.

      sab

      I love that “as common as redheads” comment for putting their numbers in perspective. (But I am coming from a family with Scottish and Irish ancestry)

      Her book isn’t out ’til next week.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      RaflW

      I love this writing “I started thinking: If my sex, based on my anatomy, wasn’t neatly represented by either of those stick figure emblems on the doors of public restrooms, then where was I supposed to pee — outside? I’d get arrested for public urination! Is that what Kolkhorst wanted?”

      Perfectly conveys the exasperation of how these grossly intrusive (and hateful) legislators want to regulate the most mundane but very necessary functions of life, and with humor. Bravo.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Alison Rose

      I’m so proud of her for doing this, especially since it must have been incredibly intimidating. She’s totally right that the I in the acronym often gets ignored, within the community and even more so outside of it. And I don’t want to use intersex folks’ identity as some sort of argument-winning device, but their mere existence does indeed prove the bigots wrong with their THERE ARE ONLY TOTALLY-MEN PEOPLE AND TOTALLY-WOMEN PEOPLE AND NOTHING ELSE bullshit.

      I’ve also read from medical professionals that there can be a link of sorts being transness and the process that leads to one being born intersex. Not that all intersex people are trans or vice verse, but that as the author notes, a baby is born intersex because that developmental process early in pregnancy doesn’t quite complete itself. So it’s certainly logical and likely that for at least some trans people, that same process is where it stems from. All fetuses start out physically female. Some remain so as everything else, including their brain, develops, while others “switch” to male. So maybe sometimes when that switch doesn’t get flipped all the way, you have a situation where, for example, the body remains “female” but the brain doesn’t. I’m no doctor and I’m sure it’s a lot more complex than that and this doesn’t always apply, but it certainly seems reasonable and obvious to me that this is something that happens.

      Looking forward to reading her memoir!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.