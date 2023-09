I am a big fan of the Liberal Redneck, and I swear this is his best rant, ever.

It’s 2.5 minutes long, and then it goes to a commercial for VPN, so you can stop there. But what a great 2.5 minutes this one is. So many great lines. Seriously, at least a dozen that I want to write down and remember.

Chief Oshkosh linked to this in an earlier thread.

Totally open thread.