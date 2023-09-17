Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

I really should read my own blog.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

You are here: Home / Climate Change / How about that weather? / Open Thread: Another Maui Update

Open Thread: Another Maui Update

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Good (if gruesome) explainer from the Washington Post“Death toll from Maui wildfires drops to 97, with 31 missing”:

The death toll from the devastating wildfires on Maui dropped unexpectedly to 97 on Friday, a decrease that officials attributed to more precise testing done by military experts who found that some body bags contained human remains belonging to the same people and cautioned that a final count is still not finalized.

The blaze, which began Aug. 8, was already the deadliest in modern American history, far outstripping the 2018 Camp Fire, which killed 85 people in Paradise, Calif. Previously, Hawaii officials said at least 115 people died in the fires that quickly subsumed the historic town of Lahaina, but Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) said Friday the confirmed number of deaths has gone down.

“That number dropped a little bit because the Department of Defense and all of their physical anthropologists were able to help us discern better who was in cars or in houses,” Green said in a video statement. “So thank God, fewer people have passed away.”

There are still 31 open reports of missing people. “And not all of those who are lost have been identified,” Green added.

During a news conference Friday, Maui police said they’ve positively identified 74 individuals.

John Byrd, the laboratory director for the Pentagon’s agency in charge of identifying remains of U.S. war dead, said his team is assisting in the process but is not prepared to offer a final count for the number of fatalities…

And it’s arguably good news that the local media is warning Hawaiians against the Space Laser! conspiracists…

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – A disinformation campaign that sprung up almost immediately after wildfires ravaged Maui was spread by China and Russia, researchers have concluded.

And, they say, that campaign made the government’s response to the disaster even more difficult.

From weather warfare to floating bodies on another island to thousands of missing children to a Maui land grab, experts say online posts about the wildfires might have started as genuine concern.

But they also said China and Russia are now using artificial intelligence to amplify false messages and spread fear, division and distrust in government.

Caroline Amy Orr Bueno, a University of Maryland postdoctoral research associate and digital deception expert, said the online rumors started the day after the Aug. 8 fire.

One phrase “Hawaii, not Ukraine” was similar in messaging to what was seen online after the Ohio train derailment disaster.

“They link that to the U.S. providing support to Ukraine. The idea is the reason that the aid to Hawaii was inadequate was because our attention and our resources were going to Ukraine,” said Bueno.

“It was the same narrative with this overarching idea pitting the support for Ukraine against support for a local community,” she added.

Gov. Josh Green reacted to research on HNN’s “Spotlight Now,” saying the disinformation is disappointing — and dangerous.

“When you start talking about laser beams and heat rays coming from space that would take out a people on Maui, coming on let’s get real,” Green said…

New York Times correspondent Steven Lee Myers, who covers misinformation, told Hawaii News Now that Maui wildfire rumors had photos generated by artificial intelligence.

They were on all digital platforms and in multiple languages.

He says it’s hard to tell if China and Russia started the rumors or amplified once it was online…

“People are hurting, people are upset, they are looking for answers and in that space I think people can be vulnerable,” he added.

Experts also said that platforms like Facebook have taken down several pages linked to China, but say they need to do more.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • cain
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • NotMax
  • raven
  • schrodingers_cat

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    2. 2.

      raven

      I’ve mentioned that I sent some money to the captain of the boat I went on 11 years ago. He lost everything including the boat and his house. I got on his Facebook and it was full of insane bullshit and anti-Biden vids. I wish I’d sent all my money to the Maui Humane Society.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Frankensteinbeck

      The Banyan tree is recovering and is expected to live.  It was less damaged than originally thought and is already putting forth new shoots.  They expect to have to cut off about 10% of its branches as completely dead.  The expert assessment is that some nearby monkey pod trees, being very tall, channeled the fire up and away from the Banyan.  It is still being tended to constantly, and probably will be for years.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      cain

      New York Times correspondent Steven Lee Myers, who covers misinformation

      So, does he also cover the NYT or is it just other places?

      @Raven – hope you’re feelin better.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.