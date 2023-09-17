West Maui opens on Oct 8 to visitors. We need you to come back — so many of my friends' jobs are resting on the return of visitors. https://t.co/ydB4OYGWag — HawaiiDelilah™ 🟦 #MauiStrong (@HawaiiDelilah) September 16, 2023

Death toll from Maui wildfires drops to 97, with 31 missing https://t.co/B7hrjsuADQ — Jeffrey Levin 🇺🇦 (@jilevin) September 16, 2023

Good (if gruesome) explainer from the Washington Post — “Death toll from Maui wildfires drops to 97, with 31 missing”:

The death toll from the devastating wildfires on Maui dropped unexpectedly to 97 on Friday, a decrease that officials attributed to more precise testing done by military experts who found that some body bags contained human remains belonging to the same people and cautioned that a final count is still not finalized. The blaze, which began Aug. 8, was already the deadliest in modern American history, far outstripping the 2018 Camp Fire, which killed 85 people in Paradise, Calif. Previously, Hawaii officials said at least 115 people died in the fires that quickly subsumed the historic town of Lahaina, but Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) said Friday the confirmed number of deaths has gone down. “That number dropped a little bit because the Department of Defense and all of their physical anthropologists were able to help us discern better who was in cars or in houses,” Green said in a video statement. “So thank God, fewer people have passed away.” There are still 31 open reports of missing people. “And not all of those who are lost have been identified,” Green added. During a news conference Friday, Maui police said they’ve positively identified 74 individuals. John Byrd, the laboratory director for the Pentagon’s agency in charge of identifying remains of U.S. war dead, said his team is assisting in the process but is not prepared to offer a final count for the number of fatalities…

Driving past Lahaina is so difficult. Nothing left of the town I call home. The news cycle moves so quickly. Don’t forget about us. Rally your representatives and senators to do the right thing and vote for the funding to help us. pic.twitter.com/Iz8yE9hgjm — HawaiiDelilah™ 🟦 #MauiStrong (@HawaiiDelilah) September 15, 2023

My research on the disinformation campaign(s) targeting the Hawaii fires —which was amplified by Russia and China — is featured in this new piece by @HawaiiNewsNow. The takeaway: Crises are a target for disinfo and social media is an attack surface.https://t.co/ddRXAHnYWe — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) September 13, 2023

And it’s arguably good news that the local media is warning Hawaiians against the Space Laser! conspiracists…