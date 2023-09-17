Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

… among the most cringeworthy communications in the history of the alphabet!

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Bark louder, little dog.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

T R E 4 5 O N

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Cole is on a roll !

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: President Biden, Staunch Warrior

Sunday Morning Open Thread

(Clay Bennett via GoComics.com)

 
The following is from Mr. Charles P. Pierce’s Saturday newsletter, which is subscriber-only, so I’m not sure the link will work. Nevertheless, it’s a lovely essay — “President Biden’s Brass Ones”:

The president was uninterested in doing his job, spending most of his time in the residence watching movies on television. Staffers were initialing documents on his behalf. The aide on the scouting mission wrote up a report for the people who’d dispatched him. The first item on his proposed to-do list was that the new COS consider the possibility of removing the president under the terms of the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. It might be, the aide said, the only way to safeguard the national interest. He was deadly serious.

This account comes from Landslide, a book written by Jane Mayer and Doyle McManus. The year was 1987. The president under discussion was Ronald Reagan, entering the seventh of his eight years in the White House. The new chief of staff was Howard Baker, the former Republican senator from Tennessee who, as a member of the Senate Watergate Committee, had asked the crucial question, “What did the president know and when did he know it?” Now, a cruel variation of Baker’s famous inquiry sped around Washington,

“What did the president know and when did he forget it?”

Last week, David Ignatius, a career sobersides writing in the Washington Post, wrote that the president should step away from re-election.

Biden would carry two big liabilities into a 2024 campaign. He would be 82 when he began a second term. According to a recent Associated Press-NORC poll, 77 percent of the public, including 69 percent of Democrats, think he’s too old to be effective for four more years. Biden’s age isn’t just a Fox News trope; it’s been the subject of dinner-table conversations across America this summer. Because of their concerns about Biden’s age, voters would sensibly focus on his presumptive running mate, Harris. She is less popular than Biden, with a 39.5 percent approval rating, according to polling website FiveThirtyEight. Harris has many laudable qualities, but the simple fact is that she has failed to gain traction in the country or even within her own party.

Suffice it to say, the “controversy” over the president’s age, largely ginned up among his conservative opponents, is not going to go into eclipse the way Reagan’s possible incapacity did. It’s too politically useful, both as a way to undermine confidence in the president and as a bludgeon to be used on vice-president Harris, about whom the elite political media has had doubts since the day she was selected. In pure political terms, Ignatius’ idea is flatly bizarre. While the Republicans are unable and unwilling to cut loose from a 77-year old alleged criminal given to unhinged screeds so unmoored from reality that they are a danger to commercial air traffic, the Democrats should voluntarily decapitate their national leadership and launch a noisy, uncontrollable primary contest of their own? This is a recipe for political suicide, or for a second Trump administration, which is pretty much the same thing.

In fact, I have never seen a politician who loves even the goofier aspects of his work than this one does. In 2012, he rescued Obama from the latter’s dismal performance in his first debate against Mitt Romney because he dismantled Republican vice-presidential candidate Paul Ryan with a barbed affability, He took Ryan apart because it seemed like he was having fun doing so. He used the same technique against the former president * in 2020, but there was more weight to the tactic that year. And my guess is that it will have to carry even more this time around.

It is a terrible bind he’s in, and I don’t envy him. He should be looking back on a long and distinguished career. His full-time job should be Grandfather in Chief. He should be the national equivalent of Irish president Michael D. Higgins, a keeper of the American traditions and the national stout fellow. But that isn’t the deal he made for himself. In 2019, he put himself forward for more than that because he saw what a danger the incumbent was to everything in which he believed.

This took some brass ones. So did staying in the race after the early primaries when he looked like a pile of smoking meat by the side of an Iowa highway. He’s faced down all the furies of modern Republicanism without looking like a cutthroat. Looked at from that angle, his has been the most consequential Democratic presidency since before LBJ got lost in Indochina. Looked at from another, however, that looks like a mission accomplished. That’s what Ignatius was getting at, and it is not an inconsiderable argument. But it’s also completely moot. The president is going to be the Democratic candidate for the office he now holds, and he knows how old he is. Old enough may be the best answer he has.

At least John R. Parkinson was shamed into deleting his latest tweet…

    39 Comments

    3. 3.

      Kay

      Twitter won’t die because Twitter has always been about media people promoting themselves and their companies.

      Elon Musk could lead a Nazi rally down 5th avenue and these people would be still be shilling for career advancement and book and Substack sales on Twitter. Rigidly conventional careerists, all of them.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      narya

      I’ve been a Pierce subscriber since they started charging for it, and it’s worth every damn penny. He combines a righteous anger with an eye for the absurd, plus a love of music and dinosaurs (“they lived then to make us happy now”), and a knowledge of history, so it is entirely my jam.

      As for shouting at Biden as he remembers his dead son, well, there isn’t any excuse for that. At all.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kay

      I saw the latest cable news interview of Trump was a shitshow – pure promotion and softball questions.

      After 7 years I no longer believe they “don’t know how” to interview or cover Trump. No one is that slow to adopt to changed conditions and challenges. This is deliberate. They’re promoting him again because they all benefit financially when he’s in power.

      Gross.

      Biden will win despite them. The sleazy NYC real estate hustler and his criminal cronies won’t be President again.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      narya

      Also: it’s clear that TIFG is determined to keep chanting about the presidential records act, when that does not fking apply in this case. It’s squid ink, designed to make the more normal among us think maybe he is being persecuted or something something. Why in the everloving phuck doesn’t anyone actually quote the damn indictments? Also too: the PRA says exactly the opposite of what he’s claiming.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      stinger

      He would be 82 when he began a second term.

      I don’t think anyone should mention Biden’s age without noting in the same sentence that Chuck Grassley is 90 years old. (As of today.) Re-elected at age 89, Grassley was older when he began his current six-year term than Biden will be when he ends his second four-year term.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Anyway

      @stinger:

      I don’t think anyone should mention Biden’s age without noting in the same sentence that Chuck Grassley is 90 years old. (As of today.) Re-elected at age 89, Grassley was older when he began his current six-year term than Biden will be when he ends his second four-year term.

      But senators (esp minority party)  don’t need to do much. They can coast, unlike POTUS.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      moonbat

      Someone has yet to explain why going after Biden over and over about his son’s past failings is fair game but no one ever asks Drumfp about his currently mentally addled, clearly coked up spawn.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Anyway

      @Baud:

      The Village believes it’s acceptable to be disrespectful to Democrats.

      Demonstrates their independence (gack) and balls. Couldn’t hate them more.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      bbleh

      @narya: Agree on all points.  Pierce is great.

      As to that “reporter,” it’s the whole transgression thing.  Trump has legitimized it, cynical assholes like this guy exploit it for attention and “branding,” and the idiot cultists think it justifies any misbehavior (up to and including violent felonies) as a way to act out their grievances and frustrations.  He’ll get his clicks, they’ll feel a surge of righteous anger and hatred, and then it’s on to the search for the next hit.

      They’re not just deplorable; they’re literally depraved.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      eclare

      Someone should tell John R Parkinson that he can delete that grotesque tweet all he wants, it will live forever on the internet.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      bbleh

      @stinger@Anyway: and Trump would be 79 when he began his next term, FSM forbid.  Oh and by the way he never exercises, he’s obviously morbidly obese, and his diet is truly terrible.  The whole “old” thing is a manufactured issue, no more relevant than Her Emails.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Geminid

      @stinger: I don’t see how these comparisons help. I think that when his age comes up it would be better to talk about how Joe Biden is in such good physical condition. It’s impressive.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      citizen dave

      Before we shut off CBS a few minutes ago, Face The Nation came on.  UAW strike; how that could put brakes on Biden’s economy; “more bad news for Biden, his son was indicted this week”; something about Biden’s age, then a clip of a woman talking about how Biden wasn’t cutting it due to age, I guess.

      I would like to ask these media assholes what a person would have to do to be considered a successful President, and at what point would they ever report anything positive about said President?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Scout211

      @Omnes Omnibus: Here’s an NBC link.

      This is good news, even though it took her far too long.

      Drew Barrymore’s talk show will not return amid the Hollywood strikes.
       
      The actress announced on Sunday via her Instagram account that after blowback from her decision to resume production, she’s decided to press “pause.”
       
      “I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” Barrymore wrote.” I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what is is today.”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      moonbat

      @Baud: Clearly. I just wish some meta-journalist would pin these reporters’ ears back and demand to know why they are so eager for ‘balance’ when it comes to all other political hot topics, but are a-okay with GOP offspring criming.

      BTW, I am known for longing after things I will never have.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      MattF

      I was for Harris back in the 2020 primary season— and that was with knowing all too well just how Republicans defeated Clinton in 2016. But I figured Biden would do, and he has, better than I expected.
      This raises questions: mainly, how does Biden do that and is there a lesson for a future-President Harris.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Geminid

      @bbleh: A friend said he watched some clips of Trump speaking recently. He said Trump “looked really beat, drained, exhausted.”

      I think the clips were from Trump’s speech Friday at a Family Research Council “summit” in Washingto, DC. DeSantis also spoke at the event.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Honus

      @narya: “the PRA says exactly the opposite of what he’s claiming.“

      This.  I’ve been saying this for months.  I haven’t heard a single pundit or commentator point this out, and it’s not a difficult concept.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Nukular Biskits

      Good late mornin’, y’all.

      Was around for the earlier threads but was in lurk mode.

      Beautiful morning here on the MS Gulf Coast, 81 degrees but with low humidity and a light breeze.

      Sitting on the porch, sipping on my cafe mocha and watching the hummers duke it out again … LOL!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      narya

      @Honus: and the thing is, it would not be difficult! Start the question with what it fking says, don’t let him ANSWER with it! “The PRA says that presidents must turn over all materials to the national archives. Not only did you not do that, it’s alleged that you held on to classified materials, and it’s alleged you moved them around to avoid having to turn them over. The PRA does not say that you can do whatever you want.”

      I’m also interested to see how Chutkan responds to Jack’s request for limited restrictions on TIFG’s speech. Jack’s team brought RECEIPTS.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Alison Rose

      JFC. I’d seen Parkinson’s tweet, but I hadn’t realized Biden was there to visit the graves of his kids and first wife. What a God damn ghoul. I swear, I don’t know what happens to reporters, but it’s like as soon as they get beyond local news covering cats stuck in trees and the opening of a new skate park, they lose every molecule of their souls.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      bbleh

      @Geminid: I’ve seen clips of him for quite some time — including when he was in office — where he looked like that (slightly bent over, low-energy, unfocused, kinda haggard), along with contemporary ones where he’s all upright and energetic and aggressive.  Combined with the multiple, generally unrefuted reports of his habitual (mis)use of Adderall, I kinda think it’s beyond a reasonable doubt.

      And this adds yet another heavy weight to the scale.  Even if the guy is naturally somehow very healthy — digests cholesterol just fine, etc. — that kind of long-term (mis)use takes its toll.  What happens if/when something snaps?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Alison Rose

      @Betty: Eh…don’t give her too much credit. She did this initially KNOWING exactly how it would look, and she stubbornly refused to reconsider for a while even as people were begging her to do so. She got all high and mighty, acting like her show was the equivalent of the sermon on the mount. She’s backing down now because of how bad the PR got.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Nukular Biskits

      @moonbat:

      Apropos to your well-founded complaints about our national media:

      The big problem is that the mainstream media wants to be seen as non-partisan – a reasonable goal – and bends over backwards to accomplish this. If this means equalizing an anti-democratic candidate with a pro-democracy candidate, then so be it.
      Add to this the obsession with the “horse race” aspect of the campaign, and the profit-driven desire to increase the potential news audience to include Trump voters, and you’ve got the kind of problematic coverage discussed above.
      It’s fearful, it’s defensive, it’s entertainment – and click-focused, and it’s mired in the washed-up practices of an earlier era.
      The big solution? Remember at all times what our core mission is: to communicate truthfully, keeping top of mind that we have a public service mission to inform the electorate and hold powerful people to account. If that’s our north star, as it should be, every editorial judgment will reflect that.

       

      With democracy on the ballot, the mainstream press must change its ways

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Geminid

      @bbleh: Aside from the influence of pharmaceuticals, Trump may be reacting to the pressure he’s under now.

      My friend has this Ahab/Moby Dick thing going on with Trump, and has watched him speak a lot in the last 7 years. He thought Trump also seemed listless at a speech last week in Wyoming. A pattern? Too soon to tell.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Scout211

      @Alison Rose: She’s backing down now because of how bad the PR got.

      Yep.  And I  wonder just how many members of the crew and production team refused to go along with crossing the picket line.  I would guess most of them.

      Reply

