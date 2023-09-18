Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

This fight is for everything.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

“woke” is the new caravan.

Everybody saw this coming.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Will This Have Any Impact? (Open Thread)

Looks like we could use an Open Thread to be paired with the Ukraine thread.

I starred writing this on Sept 7, so maybe not as timely as it was then.  But it will work for an open thread!

THIS THEAD IS WIDE OPEN

🌟

Like the warning that came out before the election in 2020, where it seemed that Dick Cheney had organized a bunch of people to issue the warning, I find myself wondering who helped get this going?  Anyone know?  Obama Foundation, since they are listed first?  I wonder if the presidential centers are listen in order of joining in the statement?

On the face of it, this seems to be a good thing, but I find myself wondering…

  • Who is the audience for this message?
  • What do they hope to accomplish?
  • Will it have any effect?
  • Will it have the desired effect?

A statement from 13 presidential centers

The unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, as stated in the Declaration of Independence, are principles that bind us together as Americans. They have enabled the United States to strive toward a more perfect union, even when we have not always lived up to those ideals.

As a diverse nation of people with different backgrounds and beliefs, democracy holds us together. We are a country rooted in the rule of law, where the protection of the rights of all people is paramount. At the same time, we live among our fellow citizens, underscoring the importance of compassion, tolerance, pluralism, and respect for others.

We, the undersigned, represent a wide range of views across a breadth of issues. We recognize that these views can exist peaceably side by side when rooted in the principles of democracy. Debate and disagreement are central features in a healthy democracy. Civility and respect in political discourse, whether in an election year or otherwise, are essential.

Americans have a strong interest in supporting democratic movements and respect for human rights around the world because free societies elsewhere contribute to our own security and prosperity here at home. But that interest is undermined when others see our own house in disarray. The world will not wait for us to address our problems, so we must both continue to strive toward a more perfect union and help those abroad looking for U.S. leadership.

Each of us has a role to play and responsibilities to uphold. Our elected officials must lead by example and govern effectively in ways that deliver for the American people. This, in turn, will help to restore trust in public service. The rest of us must engage in civil dialogue; respect democratic institutions and rights; uphold safe, secure, and accessible elections; and contribute to local, state, or national improvement.

By signing this statement, we reaffirm our commitment to the principles of democracy undergirding this great nation, protecting our freedom, and respecting our fellow citizens. When united by these convictions, America is stronger as a country and an inspiration for others.

Obama Foundation

George W. Bush Presidential Center

Clinton Foundation

George & Barbara Bush Foundation

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute

The Carter Center

Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation

Richard Nixon Foundation

LBJ Foundation

John F. Kennedy Library Foundation

Truman Library Institute

Roosevelt Institute

Hoover Presidential Foundation

🌟

Totally open thread!

    2. 2.

      RobArt

      The order is reverse chronological.

      I do think it helps for institutionalists to speak up. If nothing else then for the historical record. And who knows? Every day there may be a handful more people coming around to seeing the truth about TFG and the current Republican Party.

    6. 6.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Rush Limbaugh who pioneered the destruction of civility in the polity, with the able, enthusiastic support of Newt Gingrich, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by TFG, rendering that honor meaningless.

    7. 7.

      NotMax

      Will it have any effect?

      Barely, if at all, measurable.

      Honorable sentiments dropped like a pebble in a swirling ocean of realpolitik, shifting currents of diplomatic innuendo and eddies of revanchism.

    8. 8.

      cain

      Elon is looking to charge everyone for X/Twitter. So, looks like he’s ready to completely kill the goose that lays the golden egg.

      Perhaps only the Nazis will pay. In the meanwihle, see ya on mastodon!

      Did a post on my kitties today, went mastodon viral at almost 280 likes! It’s been pinging all day :D

    10. 10.

      NotMax

      @cain

      New kid on the block?

      An X challenger didn’t hide its ambitions to take on the social network formerly known as Twitter when it dubbed itself T2 at launch, but now that name — one which indicates a desire to build a Twitter clone — is no more. The company announced on its platform that the would-be X rival will now be called “Pebble.” Source

    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      @cain: That’s about the stupidest possible thing he could do.

      No, wait, the stupidest possible thing would be to retroactively charge people for Tweets they already made. I give it a week before he tries that.

    13. 13.

      MisterDancer

      I confess I don’t understand why we’d think it would move the needle. There’s a belief that we had a working government,  but more and more I think what we had for the 1st half of the 20th century was a pact that allowed for the illusion of a stable government. And that illusion was built on the backs of ignoring certain groups.

      Once one Party explicitly decided that maybe some basic civil rights made sense…the pact was done for. This statement pretends that isn’t the case, that we didn’t cut entire groups out of the New Deal for years to ensure it got passed.

      The entire Conservative movement has turned towards finding new and exciting ways to kill any hope of resurrecting that pact. As a result: They could give less than a damn about this statement,  because it doesn’t give then the power they think they deserve. Nor has the media paid a bit of real attention.

    14. 14.

      Brachiator

      @HumboldtBlue:

      Such as, how do you get down from an elephant?

      The same way you got up on the elephant.

      Sometimes there is a ladder, and when you get down, make sure you don’t step into any elephant shit.

       

    15. 15.

      SpaceUnit

      The statement has a strong whiff of both sides to me.  Fail.

       

      ETA:  The country is facing a clear and present danger.  If they want to help they should come out and say exactly who and what it is.

    16. 16.

      cain

      @dmsilev: I’m sure there are even more stupid things he could do like what you suggested.

      The man doesn’t even get twitter, he doesn’t know the point. The people using the platform is the product not twitter. Moronic. You make money from the ads or personal information. Sheesh.

    17. 17.

      MisterDancer

      @cain: Found this article on it, and the whole damn thing is worse than just the subscription:

      • He announced it on a livestream with that asshole Benjamin Netanyahu,
      • He used the asshole’s presence to claim Twitter wasn’t becoming a cesspool of antisemitism,
      • Just before the broadcast, Musk apparently said George Soros was trying to destroy Western Civilization,
      • And of course, we’re back to his old “we’re doing it to combat bots” BS to justify this subscription

      What a waste of a human being Musk is.

    18. 18.

      glc

      @cain:

      he’s ready to completely kill the goose that lays the golden egg.

      Seems like a good move to me. It should make it a bit easier to find out what comes next. The poop emoji was always a giveaway.

      Little by little, then all at once, as someone was quoting just the other day (in what context, I don’t immediately recall). Rip off the bandaid.

    19. 19.

      artem1s

      this seems really manipulative to me. these institutions aren’t speaking for the presidents who gave them their names. they are program officers and marketing managers and fundraisers and administrators. it could just as well be a list of car dealerships. sounds like they are whinging about how they weren’t getting their proper respect when the loonies decided to start sending them hate mail or worse, death threats. they are experiencing what every 6 year old kindergartener in a public school has to deal with and they don’t like it. so they pull out the ‘why can’t we all just get along’ bullshit and point fingers at everyone else. where are their solutions to the lack of “civil dialog”? aren’t they supposed to be the big thinkers? Well, I can imagine that it’s hard to be an example for defending voter rights when your namesake invented all the really good voter suppression tactics used in the last half century.

