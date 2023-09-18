Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Night Open Thread: Failed Theater Kids

Something light, because winding down sounds good: Jeet Heer, at the Nation“Lauren Boebert Is Not the Only Republican Ruining Musicals”:

Boebert’s performance was noteworthy not just for her personal boorishness but also as part of a larger pattern of right-wingers vandalizing musicals. Strange as it may sound, one of the cultural symptoms of the Trump era is the hard right’s affinity for musicals—an art form they also repeatedly desecrate.

Donald Trump himself is a prime example. No president has had such an intense love for musicals. In the White House, music was key to calming down Trump during his frequent outburst of anger. As The New York Times reported in 2021, White House official Max Miller—nicknamed the “Music Man”—was tasked with playing show tunes like “Memory” from Cats to “pull [Trump] from the brink of rage.” This is truly a case of music having charms to sooth the savage breast…

The extreme right is rich in figures who can be described as failed theater kids. These are people whose sensibilities are clearly shaped by a love for the expressive power and excess emotions of musical theater. But they haven’t been able to make a name for themselves in the area of their true passion, so instead they bring their thwarted theater-kid energy to partisan agitation.

Trump’s on-again-off-again crony Steve Bannon is a quintessential failed theater kid, writing a long string of movie scripts that went nowhere. In the 1990s, with cowriter Julia Jones, he worked on a hip-hop musical titled The Thing I Am. A bizarre hybrid, this musical tried to mash together the plot of Shakespeare’s Coriolanus with the story of the 1992 Rodney King riots in Los Angeles…

James O’Keefe, founder and deposed head of Project Veritas, is yet another failed theater kid. Founded in 2010, Project Veritas specializes in creating deceptively edited entrapment videos that showed progressives allegedly saying or doing compromising things… Of course, Project Veritas itself can be seen as a form of theater—albeit ineptly produced theater with crude and melodramatic plots…

One could extend almost indefinitely the list of right-wing provocateurs who had theater-kid backgrounds to include figures like Steven Crowder and Mark Steyn (who recorded a truly dreadful album titled Feline Groovy where he croons, in a faux-Sinatra fashion, cat-themed songs against a background of pastiche soft jazz). Even Gore Vidal or Mary McCarthy would struggle to find the vocabulary to describe how terrible the results are…

Ironically, politics and theater are merging at the exact same time that actual theater—whether musical or not—is in financial crisis thanks to the lingering impact of Covid. The critic Isaac Butler warns, “The American theater is on the verge of collapse.” Butler’s solution is a massive bailout of theater along the lines of the Federal Theater Project of the New Deal era. The migration of failed theater kids into right-wing politics suggests an added side benefit to this proposal. Surely we want future Steve Bannons and James O’Keefes to be working on productions of West Side Story in Peoria rather than shaping national politics.

Since politics has fused with entertainment, we shouldn’t be surprised when would-be or failed entertainers thrive as political leaders and pundits. Frank Sinatra once sang of New York, “If I can make it there / I‘ll make it anywhere.” A modern update might be: If you can’t make it on Broadway, there’s always Washington.

I like the idea of a modern WPA, but I doubt the federal government will ever be able to offer the free hand and lavish funding right-wing theater wannabes already collect from people like Peter Thiel and Harlan Crow…

    31Comments

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Mark Steyn (who recorded a truly dreadful album titled Feline Groovy where he croons, in a faux-Sinatra fashion, cat-themed songs against a background of pastiche soft jazz)

      I…. I clicked on the link, and I saw it, and I still don’t believe it, and yet I’ll see it in my dreams tonight.

      Alison Rose

      As The New York Times reported in 2021, White House official Max Miller—nicknamed the “Music Man”—was tasked with playing show tunes like “Memory” from Cats to “pull [Trump] from the brink of rage.”

      I have never wished for something to be satire as much as I wish this were satire. I just….I can’t….no. Please. Stop.

      Alison Rose

      WAIT NO I NEED THIS TO BE SATIRE EVEN MORE

      Trump’s on-again-off-again crony Steve Bannon is a quintessential failed theater kid, writing a long string of movie scripts that went nowhere. In the 1990s, with cowriter Julia Jones, he worked on a hip-hop musical titled The Thing I Am. A bizarre hybrid, this musical tried to mash together the plot of Shakespeare’s Coriolanus with the story of the 1992 Rodney King riots in Los Angeles…

      someone fuckin kill me please

      Kent

      There was a time when my daughter couldn’t decide whether she wanted to be a Disney Channel star or a professional soccer player.

      She was 12.

      What excuse do these people have?

      piratedan

      since bluesky is STILL invite only, if you need an invitation, pls let me know and I will share one of my two…

       

      no Nazi’s or sea lions need apply

      moonbat

      Wasn’t one of the big reasons that twit James O’Keefe lost his gig was that he was blowing tons of Project Veritas moolah trying to realize his musical stage debut in Oklahoma! ?

      “Poor James Is Daid”…

      Geminid

      Max Miller, the Trump aide the called the Music Man, is now in Congress. He now represnts a district south and west of Cleveland formerly held by Anthony Gonzales. One of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Insurrection, Gonzales retired. Three others retired and four lost primaries. The only two that made it back into Congress are Dan Newhouse (WA) and David Valadeo (CA). They were reelected in “jungle” primary states, which probably made the difference.

      I don’t know much about Rep. Miller except that he was one of 4 Republican Reps who accompanied Foreign Relations Chairman Michael McCaul on a visit to Kyiv, a day or so after President Biden’s visit in February. McCaul and the other members assured President Zelenskyy of their continued support for Ukraine.

      HumboldtBlue

      Mark Steyn (who recorded a truly dreadful album titled Feline Groovy where he croons, in a faux-Sinatra fashion, cat-themed songs against a background of pastiche soft jazz).

      Jesus fucking Christ, what a fucking world.

      Old School

      @Jay:

      Wow. I’m all for letting protesters protest, but…

      Around 1:18 p.m., the president’s motorcade drove past the [armed] protestor on the way to a Delaware Air National Guard base to helicopter back to Washington, D.C.

      Seems like it might be risky.

      Maxim

      @Kent:

      What excuse do these people have?

      Seriously. I did theater for years, starting in elementary school, and it didn’t turn me into a delusional … whatever these people are. I had a lot of fun, though.

      sdhays

      @Jay: Members of the Trump detail literally smeared their own shit all over an Obama washroom, which the Obamas were letting them use just to be nice. Sure, “not all Secret Service agents”, but that’s the level of professionalism they tolerate.

      I wouldn’t trust them either.

      eversor

      @moonbat:

      Yep that was the big one.  But he held multiple events where he danced and acted on stage that were funded by his project.

      It doesn’t just stop a theater though.  There are tons of failed movie projects (Altas Shrugged) and it’s littered with failed Christian Rock Bands, Christian Movies, Christian TV shows that all went under.

      It drives them nuts.  Which is why they think it’s all the Jews.  But the reality is nobody likes them and the youngs hate their religion.  So the moment they do something with it, the damn thing bombs and it’s hated more.

      Geminid

      Searchers found the wreckage of the F-35 fighter jet that crashed near Charleston, South Carolina last night (the pilot ejected safely and parachuted into a neighborhood). This morning I read that they were looking at two lakes as possible crash sites, but now I hear that a debris field was found on land. There was still no word on what made the pilot eject.

