Late Night Open Thread: Sen. Fetterman Stands Out

Late Night Open Thread: Sen. Fetterman Stands Out

It’s not as though the man has much choice in the matter; he’s been bigger than most for long enough to have grown comfortable in his fashion choices…



Everybody’s got an opinion…

The intrigue: It’s unclear whether the Senate dress code is actually an official, written policy. It appears to be more of an informal custom, enforced by the Sergeant at Arms.

– No senior staff contacted by Axios on Friday could find a written record of the rules — an omission that also has puzzled some on social media.

Between the lines: Five years ago, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) petitioned her colleagues to make some changes in the dress code, according to New York Times reporter Jennifer Steinhauer’s book “The Firsts: the Inside Story of the Women Reshaping Congress.

– After some grumbling by males, the standards for women’s attire were relaxed. Afterward, women on the Senate floor were allowed to show their arms. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), a triathlete, often goes sleeveless…

    1. 1.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      More like “Get behind Biden’s policies or you’ll suffer under Trump’s policies” because that is the reality for us.

      Quaker in a Basement

      Wealthy, Yale-educated George W. Bush wears cowboy hats and “clears brush” on his “ranch” and pundits froth about his authenticity. Fetterman wears a hoodie and the same pundits puzzle over what point he’s trying to make.

      Pretty easy to see where the problem is.

