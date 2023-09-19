On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Winter Wren

Although I am mostly still a lurker here, I have mentioned in the discussion of a few of the nature related posts about our family’s love of the Orlando Wetlands Park in Christmas, Florida. So, I thought I would submit some photos of visits we have had so far this year (we are part-time snowbirds). If you are ever in the area and want to have a Florida nature experience, then this is a great place to visit.

The wetlands themselves are a set of impoundments which are the final stage of a sewage water treatment process. Many local governments have set up similar wetlands and allow public access to them (there is another called the Viera Wetlands that is closer to where we stay when in Florida. It is also very nice and quite popular, but is currently closed for environmental improvement – funded by the American Rescue Plan Act – thanks Biden!). Of course, there are lots of wading birds and alligators, but you can also sometimes glimpse otters, raccoons, bobcats and even this past year a black bear.