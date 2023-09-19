Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Patient administrative burden and the new COVID 19 vaccine

Adam texted me yesterday about a problem he was having with getting his COVID-19 booster.  I’m transcribing a portion of the text-chain with his permission as it highlights administrative burdens:

“INSURANCE will not cover the new covid booster”

RAGE FACE

“The system has not processed the new code for the new booster”

“Yet”

“So I’m going to pay for it and then submit for reimbursement once it is added to the insurance company system….”

 

There were a couple of other things, including the mechanics of generating new CPT-4 codes and then implementing the benefit structure to activate payment for a new code, but I want to focus on administrative burden.

Adam (and many tens of thousands of others) has to do a lot to get a “free” shot. Everyone has to make the normal time and attention carve out an appointment.  Normally, there is no transaction at the point of service.  There might be a paper or a screen to sign/initial and then the insurer pays the bill.

Even in this fairly smooth system, my colleagues and I found substantial variation in the uptake of no cost-sharing preventive services by both actuarial metal level (higher implies more care seeking or risk averse behaviors) and income as lower income individuals with high CSR Silver plans had different uptake.

But it was not a smooth process for Adam and others.  Instead they now have to figure out where to send a claim, get the right set of forms, fill them out, find a stamp and then get it in the mail.  These steps are substantial burdens.  Things fall through both known and unknown cracks.   In the context of the ACA, we found that the process of setting up a payment account to pay a $1 or $2 monthly premium instead of nothing makes people lose about a month of insurance coverage on average per year.  I would assume that over the long run, many people who have to get reimbursed will get reimbursed.

However, the cost of burdens are not evenly distributed.  Kyle and Frakt found substantial gender, education and income disparities on burden.  More marginalized populations faced higher costs and higher likelihoods of foregoing care.  A little bit less concretely, I would speculate/hypothesize that the existence of these burdens likely acts as a deterrent from individuals seeking care as they know that they don’t have the time/ability/willingness to deal with this shit.

And that is bad.  Especially when we’re dealing with infectious diseases.

 

    1. 1.

      mvr

      I just became medicare eligible and since I still work opted for only part A (hospitalization) coverage with the remainder of my coverage through work.  I was told that the rule is that if you are still covered through work (with the right sort of insurance) you can hold off on part B without penalty.  Even so CVS needed my medicare number which I thought I had misplaced (it was in my wallet as it turned out). They told me they have been told to bill medicare and not my regular insurance.

      It made no sense to me but I did get it and my flu shot for free on Saturday.

      My spouse is now having trouble getting an appointment. Not sure what is up with that.  For a while there were no appointments available online but they would not make them over the phone. She can get one in a couple of weeks. So she is going to try to walk in today.

    2. 2.

      HinTN

      I received notification from my insurance company that I should get the new COVID vaccine along with my flu shot and that both would be no cost to me. I haven’t tested the billing because my pharmacy doesn’t yet have the latest vaccine.

    3. 3.

      p.a.

      Feature, or bug?  Cynicism is always the proper default when analyzing the insurance industry, whether health or property.  Best case is the difficulties are caused by simple bureaucratic inertia- in the government and/or the industry.

    4. 4.

      Scout211

      This seems to be a problem for many people. Link

      The pharmacies are pointing to the private insurance companies as the problem. Those of us with Medicare are not having the same problem.

      COVID-19 vaccines should be covered by most private and public health insurances.

      According to both CVS and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the new vaccines have a new billing code for insurances – which has not been updated in all insurance plans, leading to the erroneous charge for people seeking out a vaccine in this first week.

      “Some payers are still updating their systems and may not yet be set up to cover the updated COVID-19 vaccines. If this happens, our pharmacy teams can help patients schedule an appointment for a later date,” a CVS Spokesperson said.

    5. 5.

      Bedraggled and Bedazzled

      It was tedious yesterday with a CVS appointment. The pharmacist herself (genius woman and determined!) Worked nearly 30 minutes to figure out how to even submit our situation for the no-pay copay…2 retirees with Medicare but group insurance from my state plan and hubby’s university plan was primary for this. And the code was a medical code rather than another kind of code they had been using. It was very very strange—we are fortunate for this coverage (hubby is a kidney transplant) and had equated good coverage with less friction in accessing pharmacy services like this. First time we used pharmacy appointments—did not happen like this at the last immunizations at doc office and group clinic.

    6. 6.

      Yarrow

      At least people can get the vaccine instead of being told they don’t qualify, even though it’s well over six months since their last vaccine. So they get Covid instead. (Still bitter)

      Instead they now have to figure out where to send a claim, get the right set of forms, fill them out, find a stamp and then get it in the mail.

      They should be able to fax the claim. Medical related places still use faxing. Not sure that’s any better for the youngs, but it should be an option.

    8. 8.

      Another Scott

      Even complicated systems can work quickly when there’s an incentive to do so.

      I’m reminded of the history of the federal Juneteenth holiday.  The final vote and signing was about 2 days (+/-) before June 19th, and the work was completed by OPM and all the rest to make sure that federal employees got the holiday on June 19, 2021, even with that tiny time window.

      Insurance companies have known the new vaccine was coming for months and months.  They could have been ready.  If they are not, it’s because they choose to be that way (because it helps their bottom line – friction always helps their bottom line).  Grr…

      Good luck, everyone.  Stay safe.

      Thanks, Mayhew.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    9. 9.

      taumaturgo

      If one ask anyone living outside the guarded private walls of the suburbs, they will say the system is working as intended, denied services increases profits. We live or die by this rule. Literally.

    10. 10.

      mvr

      @mvr: I was determined to get the shot so when I was not sure where to find my medicare card I asked how much it would be to pay it myself. I was told $140.

      I wonder whether this is going to come back on me given that I in fact have no coverage other than part A (which I told them) and that there seemed to be no way to bill my work insurance which is both for stuff like this and primary.

