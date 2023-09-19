Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Please proceed, Governor

by

This post is in: , , , , ,

Remember yesterday when we speculated that a contested primary could be useful in exposing GOP radicalism on abortion? From RadioIowa:

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis says Donald Trump’s recent statements on the abortion issue show the former president’s “values” are out of step with Iowa GOP voters. Trump said during an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the six week abortion ban DeSantis signed into law this spring was a terrible mistake.

“Donald Trump may think it’s terrible. I think protecting babies with heartbeats is noble and just and I’m proud to have signed the heartbeat bill in Florida and I know Iowa has similar legislation,” DeSantis says. “I don’t know how you can even make the claim that you’re somehow prolife if you’re criticizing states for enacting protections for babies that have heartbeats.”

Like everyone in the pro-lie movement, DeSantis is a fucking liar. A fetus at six weeks looks kind of like a tadpole and nothing like the Gerber baby, and it doesn’t have a “heart” in any meaningful sense of the word. Here’s how a qualified medical expert (i.e., NOT Ron DeSantis) describes it:

“While the heart does begin to develop at around six weeks, at this point the heart as we know it does not yet exist,” said Dr. Ian Fraser Golding, a pediatric and fetal cardiologist at Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego.

So yes, Repubs are liars, and the reproductive freedom issue isn’t going away. I’m NOT saying the Dobbs decision will carry Democrats to victory in the fall. I am saying the Dobbs decision is deeply unpopular and a millstone around Republicans’ necks because they own it 100%.

That’s why they generally avoid talking about it, but the infighting is bringing the issue to the fore. Good.

Open thread.

    33Comments

    1. 1.

      Suzanne

      That’s why they generally avoid talking about it, but the infighting is bringing the issue to the fore.

      As always, rooting for injuries.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

       “I don’t know how you can even make the claim that you’re somehow prolife if you’re criticizing states for enacting protections for babies that have heartbeats.”

      The heartbeat thing aside, he’s correct. You can’t claim you’re “pro-life” if you don’t support terrible abortion restrictions.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      Always some superficially noble position based on claims that are antithetical to reality.

      Republicans are boring. I wish the MSM would figure it out.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Old School

      DeSantis seems to think his best chance is to run to Trump’s right.  That may be correct for the nomination, but it certainly will cause issues for the general.

      Of course, maybe he plans to pull a Romney and just pretend he never said these things.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Yep. And Trump was right in 2016 when he said “you have to punish the women.” He blurts out deranged garbage all the time, but that was a “gaffe” in the sense that he told an impolitic truth. Since Trump has no convictions of his own, he was merely extrapolating those of the host organism to its logical conclusion.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Baud: You can’t claim you’re “pro-life” if you don’t support terrible abortion restrictions.

      You want to rethink that? Or do I need another Red Bull and a snark meter calibration?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Glidwrith

      On a phone, so can’t link, but the Guardian published an article on what a fetus actually looks like before 10 weeks by Poppy Noor on October 2022. Perhaps a fellow Juicer can grab the link?

      Puts all the BS these people pull in perspective.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Bex

      Yeah he signed the heartbeat bill in Florida.  At one a.m. on a random morning.  Miserable little weasel you are, Ronnie White Boots.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Baud: A person not really paying attention to politics can self-describe as pro-life without understanding the implications and they might mean any number of things.

      Forced birthers describing themselves as pro-life, especially given the rest of the politics they espouse, is the worst kind of double-speak.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Baud

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation:

      I get what you’re saying, but “pro-life” is now a well developed brand of a long-standing movement.  Some normies may want that label to mean something different, but I don’t think we should hold our tongues about the true nature of the people who are part of that movement.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Another Scott

      @Eolirin: Something, something some are more equal than others.

      Jezebel.com (from February):

      Kansas’ legislature on Tuesday advanced a bill that would establish a new crime of “unlawful destruction of a fertilized embryo.” An Arkansas lawmaker introduced a bill that would legally define personhood at fertilization and allow someone to be prosecuted for “wrongful death” of an embryo. West Virginia Republicans have introduced bills that would allow civil lawsuits for loss of an embryo was as a result of “negligence.”

      Legislation like this directly implicates IVF: If an embryo is inserted into the uterus and implants to the uterine wall, pregnancy occurs—but the chance of IVF being successful on the first couple attempts stands at just around 50 percent. Embryos that don’t implant are destroyed in the process, and fertility clinics often freeze or dispose of unused embryos. Post-Roe abortion bans that include “life begins at conception” language, like those in Missouri, Texas, and other states, pose a particular threat, as they define “child” as starting at fertilization without specific exceptions for IVF.

      Barb Collura, president and CEO of RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, tells Jezebel that the new bills in Kansas, Arkansas, and West Virginia seem to “specifically single out people who are using different kinds of medical technology” to build their families—especially with the Kansas bill’s “nonsensical” claim that “unlawful abortion” can be “part of the process of artificial insemination.”

      Since the fall of Roe, fertility clinics have been acutely aware of the threat they face, and as have their patients: The Wall Street Journal reported in June that some patients began asking IVF providers to move their embryos to states that protect abortion rights. Similarly, providers began urging lawmakers to pass legislation to explicitly protect IVF.

      […]

      The RWNJs are always trying to carve out special exceptions for their “life begins at conception” [ hey, wait a minute, aren’t eggs and sperm “alive”?? ] mantra, for their special cases. We have to keep hammering them on their illogical, anti-biology, anti-women, anti-personal-freedom, etc., dangerous nonsense.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Juice Box

      @Baud:
      There are a lot of “pro-life” women who, if you question them further, say that while they would never have an abortion, they wouldn’t want to make that decision for another woman. They’re actually pro-choice, but they don’t think of it that way.

      Men, of course, are always deciding the matter for other people, but look at Rick Santorum whose wife had an abortion for a failing pregnancy. Cases like that are why they have to believe the cruel fantasy that sl*ts would have frivolous abortions at 8 months, if they aren’t kept under tight control.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Kay

      I think we’re going to have to work hard to make it clear to people that Trump is anti choice. I bet if you polled right now people are not clear on it. I know that sounds nuts to us but Trumpis making the same play he did in 2016 – where he pretends to be a moderate – and media are going along with it and promoting it exactly as they did in 2016. One of their cherished myths is that Trump is liberal on “social issues” and they are never going to let it go.

      Pretend normie voters don’t know anything, because they don’t. They’re spoon fed vague, useless garbage. They have to be told.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Baud: Some normies may want that label to mean something different, but I don’t think we should hold our tongues about the true nature of the people who are part of that movement.

      I agree wholeheartedly. And I think one of the most important parts of speaking out about their true nature is not conceding that loaded term to them

      ETA: In fact, we need to claw back every liberty they’ve taken with the English language.

      Make vocabulary great again!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Cameron

      So Prince Puddinghands of the White Boots is throwing down a chocolate -stained gauntlet at King Swino’s feet? Could be entertaining.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Cameron: So Prince Puddinghands of the White Boots is throwing down a chocolate -stained gauntlet at King Swino’s feet? Could be entertaining.

      The ability to understand something like this means being part of a community. 🤗🥰🤗

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Kay

      People are doing phone banking on Issue One (in Ohio) and they say voters are really unclear on the whole abortion issue and who is on what side.

      The coverage has absolutely sucked so I’m not surprised but it means we cannot take for granted that normie voters know ANYTHING about this. They don’t. Democrats have to hit it over and over in plain language and ignore political media who will whine that we’re talking about it too much. We have to talk about it because they did such crap jobs informing people.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      CaseyL

      “Pro-life”? I like to ask them what life they’re “pro” besides fetuses.

      And I don’t refer to them as “pro-life,” but as fetus idolators. Which, admittedly, was more useful before they decided idolatry – of festuses, of Trump, of Putin – was just fine.

      Reply

