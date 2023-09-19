Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: If I Can’t Dance…

There was a thread interwoven across the twitter accounts I read, using gifs to convey the users’ 2024 intentions. Tai Babilonia‘s tweet best conveyed my own feelings!


Elsewhere, Our Failed Major Media:


 
Repubs in disarray!

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: 1

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)

    27Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      because large parts of the country will never under any circumstances vote for a party with Black Americans as a crucial part of their coalition

      Agree.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      hueyplong

      @Baud: Agree.  T-Rex had a good run.  Focusing on its Trump-McCarthy stage is just mean-spirited.

      Don’t know why Lukovich omitted the creature’s oddly colored weave/implant/comb-over top.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud: Very unfair to T-Rex.  We need to go back further – beyond the dinosaurs.

      Also, the GrOPers would be racist assholes about anyone banging a gong, and as for anyone getting it on…

      Reply
    6. 6.

      gene108

      I think the reason the media focuses on Biden’s age and not Trump’s is that the media, like they did in 2016, does not think Trump can win, whether by losing the election again or because he will be convicted on a few of his 91 indictments.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      hueyplong

      @mrmoshpotato: Well, Boebert tried her best on the “dirty sweet” part, but made a mangled mess of it in a way that likely caused a short term dip in the national birth rate.  From what I read in accounts of right wing internet chatter, that’s a sufficient reason to non-person her.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Princess

      @gene108: That’s possible. I think reporters focus on his age because they want a horse race. I think their bosses encourage it because they want Trump to win. Either way they want to control the narrative and outcome themselves and they’re angry when we resist.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Dangerman

      It’s about time Red States start getting it good and hard; Alabama has 5 major military bases. KMA; move them to a Blue State.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      hueyplong

      They also uniformly spin any non-Ukraine foreign policy news in a negative way.  Kicked off his presidency with the most intellectually dishonest coverage possible of Biden’s execution of Trump’s Afghan withdrawal agreement.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jeffro

      If anyone needs me, I’ll be busy attempting to burn down CNN HQ.

      The “terrible optics” of President Biden bringing home Americans who languished in a foreign jail during the trumpov administration.  Just unbelievable.

      I never want to hear one. fucking. word. about the ‘liberal media’ ever again.  Ye gods.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Matt McIrvin

      I think there needs to be a strong opposition party. It doesn’t have to be the Republicans or to be anything like the Republicans.

      But the basic problem here is the electorate itself–there’s a large bigot constituency in the US that may be shrinking but is too tempting for a major party to ignore. It’s not going away any time soon and in a democracy, they can vote. In a good situation for our party system, the parties would ignore their bigot concerns and try to get their votes in other ways. But the reward for revving up that klaxon is too great.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Shalimar

      Ok, I just read the dumbest Twitter story I have seen so far.  Elon’s latest solution to his revenue problem is proposing that every X user start paying a fee.  This will supposedly help them with advertisers.  Is he really so stupid he doesn’t realize that the Musk fans paying the monthly fee now are the horrible people advertisers are avoiding?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Another Scott

      @Anyway@hueyplong:

      +1

      Plus, age is a number and numbers are always objective. Can’t accuse me of being slanted or unfair or part of the liberal media when I’m just talking about numbers!!

      Similarly, the breathless coverage of the proposal out of the House for a “compromise” CR to prevent a government shutdown. Hey, it’s a “compromise” and compromise is always good! Who cares if it’s an 8% cut in just about everything except Defense? It’s a compromise! Yes, it doesn’t have the votes in the Senate or even the House. That doesn’t matter. What matters is that it’s a compromise!! Why won’t Democrats and Biden compromise!!??!1

      //

      Don’t get me started on the 1% cut that is supposed to happen in January if a budget isn’t passed – it gives more power to the bomb-throwers when they have made it clear that they think the McCarthy-Biden agreement on spending levels is not binding on them.

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Shalimar: If he takes post-Twitter to a pay service, that will be the thing that finally eliminates any pull it ever had as a platform. I don’t have anything against pay services; the bills have to be paid somehow, but it’s not the model that currently wins for social media.

      Reply

