Merrick Garland Is Tired Of Their Bullshit

Open Thread: Merrick Garland

Merrick Garland testified before congress today.

To borrow a phrase from the Obama campaign, Garland is fired up and ready to go!  (Remember that nice lady dressed in her church clothes who got all that started?)

Glad to see it.  We need to fight like hell every day to preserve government that believes in the rule of law.

Let’s get all 3 branches, shall we?

Update:  hahahahaha

Trump worried about prison, asking questions.

In the past several months, Donald Trump has had a burning question for some of his confidants and attorneys:

Would the authorities make him wear “one of those jumpsuits” in prison?

As the criminal cases against him have piled up, the former president and 2024 GOP frontrunner has wondered aloud in recent months about what life would be like if he’s convicted, and if appeals fail. While Trump publicly professes confidence, privately, three sources familiar with his comments say, he’s been asking lawyers and other people close to him what a prison sentence would look like for a former American president.

Would he be sent to a “club fed” style prison — a place that’s relatively comfortable, as far these things go — or a “bad” prison? Would he serve out a sentence in a plush home confinement? Would government officials try to strip him of his lifetime Secret Service protections? What would they make him wear, if his enemies actually did ever get him in a cell — an unprecedented set of consequences for a former leader of the free world.

What would happen — including in the Fulton County, Georgia criminal case against him and various co-defendants — if he were convicted and sentenced, but also re-elected?

The private questions are a departure from the air of supreme confidence invincibility Trump has projected. In interviews and elsewhere, he has claimed that the thought of losing in court and going to prison simply cannot enter his mind.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

