Reading Reccomendations on India Bharat, Center of Its Own Universe

Reading Reccomendations on India Bharat, Center of Its Own Universe

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: ,

Chovanec is a financial advisor who’s spent a lot of time living & traveling in Asia. He’s also smart and well-read, which is why I’m sharing his recommendations for books about the world’s most populous nation…

2) This is true of most countries, to some extent. But it strikes people outside of India as particularly baffling because they see most things that happen in India, past and present, as of only tangential relevance to them, at best. It is FAR from the center of their universe.

3) But once you understand that this is how Indians in India (as opposed to Indians who have emigrated) see things, a lot of other things start to make sense.

4) I remember sitting over dinner listening to people there debate which side public opinion in various countries would passionately take in a war between India and Pakistan. I delicately tried (but failed) to tell them that most people wouldn’t know – or care – which was which.

5) But you might say, they don’t care about we care about, either. And I would say right, but that doesn’t surprise me. It surprised them very much.

I’d be interested in any other recommendations, or thoughts.

  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • Doug R
  • MattF
  • Maxim
  • RaflW
  • RobArt
  • satby
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SpaceUnit
  • WaterGirl

    13Comments

    4. 4.

      Alison Rose

      I’ve read Behind the Beautiful Forevers and India Becoming, and both were really informative and interesting reads. Difficult at times, but very helpful for someone in the West with little knowledge about the area.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      RobArt

      @RaflW: It didn’t for me either. Seems like something new to learn that a break doesn’t behave right when surrounded only by embeds? I got here same as you probably did via the View Post and Comments link.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      satby

      I love India and hope to go back once more before I get really too old. It’s an amazing country, and it saddens me that the party of extremists that murdered Gandhi is now in charge. I’m looking forward to reading some of these books.

      And OT, but bluegal needs help with some medical issues, her gofundme is here.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MattF

      I’d be somewhat wary about Naipaul. Yes, by all means, read what he has to say, but also find out why he has a, um, complicated reputation.

      Reply

