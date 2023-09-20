The kids are alright! I hope Gloria Johnson wins the seat.

It was cool when a friend told me about this happening today. The @TheUTKRock is legend! #ItsAnHonor #vfl pic.twitter.com/3hRFzy0gyA — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) September 20, 2023

.

Democrats keep overperforming in special elections. 25 of 31 contested special elections this year have swung towards the Dems. pic.twitter.com/QADjNNbcjo — Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) September 20, 2023

In case you haven’t seen this ad yet, it’s really powerful.

KY Gov Andy Beshear’s new ad on abortion. Democrats, this is the way. pic.twitter.com/GMfY6YHmRi — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 20, 2023

Biden cancels $37 million dollars of student loans for former students of the “University of Phoenix” (CNN)

The Biden administration is canceling nearly $37 million of federal student loan debt for more than 1,200 borrowers who attended the University of Phoenix because it found that the for-profit school misled students about job prospects. Taking a narrower approach to student debt forgiveness, the Biden administration has continued to cancel some borrowers’ debts under existing programs after the Supreme Court blocked its broad student loan forgiveness program that promised to forgive up to $20,000 for low- and middle-income borrowers. Similar to Wednesday’s announcement about the University of Phoenix, the Department of Education canceled $72 million in federal student loan debt in August for more than 2,300 borrowers who attended the for-profit Ashford University in California. Altogether, the administration has canceled more than $117 billion of the nearly $1.7 trillion of outstanding federal student loan debt since 2021.

National Voter Registration Day! Taylor Swift urged her 232 million followers on Instagram to register to vote at Vote.org – that should leave a mark!

Totally open thread.