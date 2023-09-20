Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

I really should read my own blog.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

The willow is too close to the house.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

“woke” is the new caravan.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

No one could have predicted…

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Odds & Ends Open Thread

Odds & Ends Open Thread

by | 24 Comments

This post is in: ,

The kids are alright!  I hope Gloria Johnson wins the seat.

.

In case you haven’t seen this ad yet, it’s really powerful.

Biden cancels $37 million dollars of student loans for former students of the “University of Phoenix”  (CNN)

The Biden administration is canceling nearly $37 million of federal student loan debt for more than 1,200 borrowers who attended the University of Phoenix because it found that the for-profit school misled students about job prospects.

Taking a narrower approach to student debt forgiveness, the Biden administration has continued to cancel some borrowers’ debts under existing programs after the Supreme Court blocked its broad student loan forgiveness program that promised to forgive up to $20,000 for low- and middle-income borrowers.

Similar to Wednesday’s announcement about the University of Phoenix, the Department of Education canceled $72 million in federal student loan debt in August for more than 2,300 borrowers who attended the for-profit Ashford University in California.

Altogether, the administration has canceled more than $117 billion of the nearly $1.7 trillion of outstanding federal student loan debt since 2021.

National Voter Registration Day!  Taylor Swift urged her 232 million followers on Instagram to register to vote at Vote.org – that should leave a mark!

Totally open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bbleh
  • Betty Cracker
  • Dan B
  • divF
  • eclare
  • geg6
  • Hoppie
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Kayla Rudbek
  • Lyrebird
  • Matt McIrvin
  • NotMax
  • RaflW
  • Scout211
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • TheOtherHank
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      RaflW

      Hoping this helps, even just a little, on our over performance in 2024: Tommy Tuberville just voted against confirming General Charles Brown as the next Joint Chief of Staff.

      He wasn’t just posturing and preening on abortion. He really does just flat out hate our military. What a p.o.s.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      @RaflW:  He was clearly screwed either way, glad he took that path that might screw himself the most.

      He looks like a hypocrite if he votes to confirm.  He looks like he doesn’t give a flying fuck about the military if he doesn’t.  I think door #2 hurts him the most.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      bbleh

      Haw haw haw, them wimmin ain’t gon’ vote, not like they ain’t told to anyway, and ‘specially them young wimmin, they never vote ever!

      [Narrator]: Oops.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Lyrebird

      @Scout211: ​
       What a brave young woman.

      Same here, exactly those words came to mine as soon as I heard her speak.

      And good on the Beshear campaign for boldly speaking the bald truth instead of trying to appease.

      Thanks WG for highlighting these!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kayla Rudbek

      Reposted from below: Good, a open thread, so a question for the jackal community: anyone ever used self-adhesive vinyl tiles as backsplash for a kitchen wall? If so, do you have any brand recommendations or suggestions? I have a space 16 inches high and 130 inches wide, so I am looking at 4×4 inches tiles on Amazon. Something to coordinate with blue/gray marbled Formica is preferable.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      NotMax

      @Kayla Rudbek

      Also reposted from below as a reply.

      No recommendation per se but will suggest taking into consideration when settling on a product whether the space is just a wall or if it (or part of it) is a backsplash and/or subject to the heat and fumes (grease) accompanying a stove top.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      So its great that debt is being cancelled for deceptive, trash schools like the University of Phoenix, but what is being done to get the money back or prevent it from going to those schools in the first place? I mean, they shouldn’t get a dime of federal money going forward and should be sued for fraud.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Matt McIrvin

      I don’t think I realized until recently how viscerally angry people get about student loan forgiveness. But it seems to really specifically rankle some people I know. That people could take out student loans they can’t afford and not be punished for it– they just take that as a deep moral outrage against responsibility.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.