Just still treading water here- it’s been a rough couple of months, but the good news is the end is near. In three weeks I will find out whether I have been RIF’d or not, and can move on with my life.

I just feel kind of unmoored- in between big changes and just so much going on and so many moving parts. If I do get RIF’d, it does make things simpler. I am done in May at the current job and then need to have something by 1 June. And it might as well be out west rather than here.

But then I have to weigh abandoning my parents, selling the house, moving the critters, doing an addition at her place, and so on.

Also, Steve is not doing well- just something seems off. He’s an older guy-anywhere from 13-15, so hopefully it is not serious.

I’m just so tired and everything seems so heavy and I’m still on the tail end of a near two week sinus infection.