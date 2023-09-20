Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Everything Still Sucks

Everything Still Sucks

Just still treading water here- it’s been a rough couple of months, but the good news is the end is near. In three weeks I will find out whether I have been RIF’d or not, and can move on with my life.

I just feel kind of unmoored- in between big changes and just so much going on and so many moving parts. If I do get RIF’d, it does make things simpler. I am done in May at the current job and then need to have something by 1 June. And it might as well be out west rather than here.

But then I have to weigh abandoning my parents, selling the house, moving the critters, doing an addition at her place, and so on.

Also, Steve is not doing well- just something seems off. He’s an older guy-anywhere from 13-15, so hopefully it is not serious.

I’m just so tired and everything seems so heavy and I’m still on the tail end of a near two week sinus infection.

  bbleh
  Betty
  dnfree
  Fraud Guy
  Joy in FL
  kindness
  Lapassionara
  Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)
  Lyrebird
  MMM

      Lyrebird

      Hey Blogfather,
      I am not one of the wittier commenters, and I also can’t pretend to know what’s best.

      I did get confirmation that I will be RIF’d at the end of the academic year, so I can relate on that front, and I am wishing you all the best.

      And for free advice, try humming. You can look on PubMed for humming and sinus and see the citations for yourself… and no side effects other than a few funny looks.

      @Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.): Reduction In Force.  Same thing as “JE”: Job Elimination.  It’s often a way to get around an age discrimination complaint (55+ are a protected class).  No no, you’re not being fired; your position is being eliminated because we’re reducing the size of our force.  It’s not you; it’s purely business restructuring.

      Sometimes it’s for real — they really do downsize.  But too often it’s not.  (A victim myself.)

      Joy in FL

wow, John. That's a lot to be dealing with. I hope you arrive at decisions that satisfy you and anyone they involve.  And I hope the magnificent Steve is simply experiencing a bit of the normal aging process. He is important and magnificent.

I'm sorry Everything Still Sucks, but I'm glad you checked in.

      I’m sorry Everything Still Sucks, but I’m glad you checked in.

