Winter Wren

Part 2 of photos from our visits this year to the Orlando Wetlands. Who knew that visiting a sewage treatment facility could be so rewarding? (btw, there is no discernible smell).

As the wading bird breeding season wanes, the wintering birds like teal and coots as well as the smaller birbs such as yellow-rumped and palm warblers head north. Black-bellied whistling ducks pair off and mate and produce the cutest ducklings.