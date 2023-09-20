Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Republicans in disarray!

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickle?”

This blog will pay for itself.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

After roe, women are no longer free.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Everybody saw this coming.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Winter Wren – Orlando Wetlands – Spring into Summer

On The Road – Winter Wren – Orlando Wetlands – Spring into Summer

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Winter Wren

Part 2 of photos from our visits this year to the Orlando Wetlands. Who knew that visiting a sewage treatment facility could be so rewarding? (btw, there is no discernible smell).

As the wading bird breeding season wanes, the wintering birds like teal and coots as well as the smaller birbs such as yellow-rumped and palm warblers head north. Black-bellied whistling ducks pair off and mate and produce the cutest ducklings.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Orlando Wetlands - Spring into Summer 9
January 28, 2023

All the parent birds of the rookery spend a lot of time in the nearby marshes and pools gathering food for the hungry young. It is fascinating to watch the various hunting techniques. Wood storks shuffle their feet along the muddy bottom with their bills open and close on anything that they stir up.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Orlando Wetlands - Spring into Summer 8
January 28, 2023

Green Herons hold very still and then pounce suddenly.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Orlando Wetlands - Spring into Summer 7
April 23, 2023

This snowy egret was taking a break resting on the boardwalk. They have an interesting technique here of flying just over the water and dipping their beaks in to catch minnow-sized fish within the schools as they fly along.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Orlando Wetlands - Spring into Summer 6
January 29, 2023

A little blue heron also taking its rest on the boardwalk. The little blue has an interesting fishing technique where they sway their head and neck back and forth slowly – kind of like a snake being snake-charmed.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Orlando Wetlands - Spring into Summer 5
August 5, 2023

This alligator mama was watching over its progeny as they sunned themselves on the concrete access pipe. There were several more also sunning, but they scattered when I stopped my bike to take a picture.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Orlando Wetlands - Spring into Summer 4
August 5, 2023

The summer days get hot and uncomfortable quickly and there is no shade. One reason to visit are the “bumblebee chicks” of the black-bellied whistling ducks as well as the gallinule chicks. The herons and ibises are more scattered and spoonbills are nowhere to be found at the wetlands during the summer.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Orlando Wetlands - Spring into Summer 3
January 28, 2023

Purple gallinules are less common here than their aptly named cousins the common gallinule, but they can be seen daily and are stunning in the right lighting. They walk on the lily pads and aquatic vegetation using their huge feet. They are very fond of lily pad buds.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Orlando Wetlands - Spring into Summer 2
July 8, 2023

Black and Turkey vultures nest among the rookery and also use the dead palms to get some morning sun before their later day soaring searching for food.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Orlando Wetlands - Spring into Summer 1
August 12, 2023

A mid-morning scene overlooking the marsh with a little blue resting in the water.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Orlando Wetlands - Spring into Summer
August 12, 2023

Great blue heron resting on the palm stub admiring the sunrise. The sunrises and sunsets in Florida are amazing.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AM in NC
  • eclare
  • Geo Wilcox
  • JeanneT
  • KSinMA
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • stinger

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Geo Wilcox

      Beautiful photos. We have several species of heron here and a pair of green herons have bred successfully at our front yard pond for decades.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      eclare

      I also love the wading birds.  All the photos are great, but those last two are amazing, letting the wetlands be the star.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      stinger

      Hunting techniques is a great theme to tie photos together, and you’ve caught so many in the act! And the bumblebee chicks are really cute.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.