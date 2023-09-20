On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
Winter Wren
Part 2 of photos from our visits this year to the Orlando Wetlands. Who knew that visiting a sewage treatment facility could be so rewarding? (btw, there is no discernible smell).
As the wading bird breeding season wanes, the wintering birds like teal and coots as well as the smaller birbs such as yellow-rumped and palm warblers head north. Black-bellied whistling ducks pair off and mate and produce the cutest ducklings.
All the parent birds of the rookery spend a lot of time in the nearby marshes and pools gathering food for the hungry young. It is fascinating to watch the various hunting techniques. Wood storks shuffle their feet along the muddy bottom with their bills open and close on anything that they stir up.
Green Herons hold very still and then pounce suddenly.
This snowy egret was taking a break resting on the boardwalk. They have an interesting technique here of flying just over the water and dipping their beaks in to catch minnow-sized fish within the schools as they fly along.
A little blue heron also taking its rest on the boardwalk. The little blue has an interesting fishing technique where they sway their head and neck back and forth slowly – kind of like a snake being snake-charmed.
This alligator mama was watching over its progeny as they sunned themselves on the concrete access pipe. There were several more also sunning, but they scattered when I stopped my bike to take a picture.
The summer days get hot and uncomfortable quickly and there is no shade. One reason to visit are the “bumblebee chicks” of the black-bellied whistling ducks as well as the gallinule chicks. The herons and ibises are more scattered and spoonbills are nowhere to be found at the wetlands during the summer.
Purple gallinules are less common here than their aptly named cousins the common gallinule, but they can be seen daily and are stunning in the right lighting. They walk on the lily pads and aquatic vegetation using their huge feet. They are very fond of lily pad buds.
Black and Turkey vultures nest among the rookery and also use the dead palms to get some morning sun before their later day soaring searching for food.
A mid-morning scene overlooking the marsh with a little blue resting in the water.
Great blue heron resting on the palm stub admiring the sunrise. The sunrises and sunsets in Florida are amazing.
