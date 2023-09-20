Pfizer expects 24% of the U.S. population, or about 82 million people, to receive COVID-19 shots this year, CFO David Denton said at a conference on Monday, reiterating the vaccine maker's estimates from earlier this year. https://t.co/sU3uWFgc47
— Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) September 18, 2023
"I would argue that this is not a booster," @KatherineJWu tells @loracorkelley in The Atlantic Daily. "This is another move toward routinizing COVID-19 vaccines to be like the annual flu vaccine." https://t.co/2nGvIj73gJ
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 13, 2023
U.S. COVID levels approach pandemic's 2020 peak.https://t.co/woNCt8bqQH
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) September 16, 2023
Free, updated COVID vaccines are available for everyone 6 months and up! Learn more 👇 pic.twitter.com/HtqbhFLVC2
— Mandy K. Cohen, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) September 19, 2023
People across at least 10 states have now been infected by BA.2.86, a highly mutated variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 that authorities have been closely tracking. https://t.co/aDyo2NFRWQ
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 19, 2023
Home tests still work to detect #Covid, but there are a few reasons why your test may not pick up an infection. Nearly all of us have some degree of underlying immunity to the #coronavirus now & that can affect the performance of the test https://t.co/urJ5VTXyhL pic.twitter.com/pIR5N4S4Kc
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 18, 2023
Here are the case and death numbers for last week. Early data suggests the current surge may have peaked for now https://t.co/hMEBQ5CQj1
— BNO News (@BNOFeed) September 18, 2023
Weekly U.S. COVID update:
– New cases: 243,847 est.
– Average: 227,732 (+24,100)
– States reporting: 50/50
– In hospital: 13,726 (+2,168)
– In ICU: 1,722 (+145)
– New deaths: 1,584
– Average: 1,042 (+190)
1/4
— BNO News (@BNOFeed) September 18, 2023
More than 20,000 Americans were hospitalized with COVID last week, the highest since early March pic.twitter.com/dWtOU5xwNf
— BNO News (@BNOFeed) September 18, 2023
STAT's @HelenBranswell joined this week's episode of "The Readout LOUD" #podcast to discuss Covid this fall and the rollout of boosters shots aimed at the latest viral variants. Listen: https://t.co/YQKUHBAEmg pic.twitter.com/wyjs2YzXQt
— STAT (@statnews) September 16, 2023
Covid is now endemic, and so is anti-science idiocy:
… Many U.S. states have ended their COVID-19 vaccine mandates. But America’s childhood vaccine mandates for school entry are also vulnerable. As researchers of vaccination social science, ethics, and policy, we have sometimes encountered an optimistic view that immunization in America will soon snap back to a pre-pandemic “normal.” But this hope ignores the cracks that were already present in America’s immunization social order before the pandemic, cracks that COVID-19 only widened. State-based conflicts over school enrollment vaccine mandates became increasingly political and contentious during the 2010s. Continued political polarization about vaccine mandates is likely to reduce immunization rates and precipitate the return of previously controlled diseases. That’s why it’s time to adapt to vaccine refusal and prepare to manage these outbreaks, rather than hope they can be prevented…
Democratic lawmakers have now eliminated nonmedical exemptions in California, New York, Washington State (for measles vaccine), Maine, and Connecticut. New national organizations, like the Safe Families Coalition, are pushing for similar changes in many other states. Where Democrats organized to abolish vaccine opt-outs, Republicans fought to protect or expand them. The fight continues, as Republicans look for ways to further weaken childhood vaccine mandates. A case in point: on 17 April this year a Republican judge in Mississippi reinstated a religious exemption to that state’s vaccine mandates that courts had overturned in 1979.
Attempts to scrap nonmedical exemptions inject new kinds of coercion into a fracturing immunization social order. This intensifies the politicization of school vaccine mandates and erodes public support for these critical policies. Conflicts about COVID-19 pandemic control measures were not outliers, but instead signs of a crumbling immunization consensus. The bitter truth is that nonpartisan vaccine policy was dead before the world had heard of COVID-19.
Removing nonmedical vaccine exemptions will not overcome vaccine refusal or prevent outbreaks. Only in states where Democrats control all levers of state power can such bills pass, given unified Republican opposition. These policies can deliver local increases in immunization rates. However, even in Democrat-led states, enforcement is likely to be uneven at best, and to be worse in communities where immunization rates are already low. For example, the leadership of private schools is unlikely to enforce strict vaccine mandates that they believe are inconsistent with their values, or that will cause them to lose substantial tuition revenue…
Given the prospect of uneven state and institutional support for vaccination, individuals and families must also brace themselves for more frequent disease outbreaks. Some new parents already prevent unvaccinated relatives from visiting their babies. Families will need to consider extending these forms of private immunization governance when states can no longer protect them.
We are not talking about “giving up.” Governments should continue to promote vaccine acceptance and enforce vaccine mandates. The right kinds of outreach can sway some people who are on the fence about vaccinating. But these efforts alone are unlikely to be sufficient to prevent future outbreaks. Adapting to the times we live in is the only way forward.
The chief of the World Health Organization urged Beijing to offer more information on the origins of COVID-19 and is ready to send a second team to probe the matter, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. https://t.co/SBvIBNnUHT
— Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) September 17, 2023
Italy: Covid data to 10th September 2023
"An incidence of diagnosed and reported cases of 44 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase compared to the previous week (31 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).
English: https://t.co/8bQZiz7L1m
Italian: https://t.co/WcRJIBuWuW pic.twitter.com/stKEYavAnZ
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) September 17, 2023
#Covid has changed & so has our immunity. Our B & T cells—keepers of immune memories—aren’t as blind to the virus as they were in 2020. CDC has screened blood samples & estimates 97% of the US population has some immunity via vaccination, infection or both https://t.co/fR0oQkjzFG pic.twitter.com/F2Cf0EgQRg
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 17, 2023
https://t.co/DyEKg8nv82 by @ronlin @latimes pic.twitter.com/bE9HEcltJo
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) September 17, 2023
Important update on myocarditis from Covid mRNA vaccines for people age 12-39 who received bivalent boosters:
only 2 cases among over 550,000 people dosed
Presented at CDC meeting todayhttps://t.co/kJ7kL83ynF pic.twitter.com/hRSMJZSBwk
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) September 13, 2023
Understanding myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome—an elusive condition that often follows an infection and shares many similarities with #LongCovid—could improve long #COVID19 research, a 2022 #SciencePerspective argued. https://t.co/MzFGyQYFkG #ScienceMagArchives pic.twitter.com/JfnhNqkhV6
— Science Magazine (@ScienceMagazine) September 16, 2023
Since we’re coming up on deer season…
Reminder, there are a number of groups on local, state, and national level advocating for stronger COVID prevention efforts, providing free masks and tests, tracking places with COVID protections, and more! Learn more on the directory we put together at https://t.co/SRlgfBGECW https://t.co/8BWKYUHi3L
— Myra Batchelder #KeepMasksInHealthcare (@myrabatchelder) September 11, 2023
Dangerous sign. The @US_FDA was right to assert lack of any evidence of benefit for ivermectin. But the court ruled in favor of doctors prescribing whatever they wanthttps://t.co/B8nFquydXF pic.twitter.com/ZXSLZOEyjQ
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) September 15, 2023
No, Pfizer's #Covid vax doesn't cause 'VAIDS.' That's NOT a real condition. A stupid anti-science post on X stated Sept 12 that Pfizer's shot causes “vaccine-induced AIDS.” It included a photo of a child whose face is covered w/ sores. Total fiction. https://t.co/BumEWLOYis
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 19, 2023
The cost of covid vaccines is not a barrier to universal health care and if you think it is, you’re a moron.
— Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) September 14, 2023
