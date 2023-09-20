Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: September 20, 2023

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: September 20, 2023

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: September 20, 2023

(Nick Anderson via GoComics.com)


Covid is now endemic, and so is anti-science idiocy:

Many U.S. states have ended their COVID-19 vaccine mandates. But America’s childhood vaccine mandates for school entry are also vulnerable. As researchers of vaccination social science, ethics, and policy, we have sometimes encountered an optimistic view that immunization in America will soon snap back to a pre-pandemic “normal.” But this hope ignores the cracks that were already present in America’s immunization social order before the pandemic, cracks that COVID-19 only widened. State-based conflicts over school enrollment vaccine mandates became increasingly political and contentious during the 2010s. Continued political polarization about vaccine mandates is likely to reduce immunization rates and precipitate the return of previously controlled diseases. That’s why it’s time to adapt to vaccine refusal and prepare to manage these outbreaks, rather than hope they can be prevented…

Democratic lawmakers have now eliminated nonmedical exemptions in California, New York, Washington State (for measles vaccine), Maine, and Connecticut. New national organizations, like the Safe Families Coalition, are pushing for similar changes in many other states. Where Democrats organized to abolish vaccine opt-outs, Republicans fought to protect or expand them. The fight continues, as Republicans look for ways to further weaken childhood vaccine mandates. A case in point: on 17 April this year a Republican judge in Mississippi reinstated a religious exemption to that state’s vaccine mandates that courts had overturned in 1979.

Attempts to scrap nonmedical exemptions inject new kinds of coercion into a fracturing immunization social order. This intensifies the politicization of school vaccine mandates and erodes public support for these critical policies. Conflicts about COVID-19 pandemic control measures were not outliers, but instead signs of a crumbling immunization consensus. The bitter truth is that nonpartisan vaccine policy was dead before the world had heard of COVID-19.

Removing nonmedical vaccine exemptions will not overcome vaccine refusal or prevent outbreaks. Only in states where Democrats control all levers of state power can such bills pass, given unified Republican opposition. These policies can deliver local increases in immunization rates. However, even in Democrat-led states, enforcement is likely to be uneven at best, and to be worse in communities where immunization rates are already low. For example, the leadership of private schools is unlikely to enforce strict vaccine mandates that they believe are inconsistent with their values, or that will cause them to lose substantial tuition revenue…

Given the prospect of uneven state and institutional support for vaccination, individuals and families must also brace themselves for more frequent disease outbreaks. Some new parents already prevent unvaccinated relatives from visiting their babies. Families will need to consider extending these forms of private immunization governance when states can no longer protect them.

We are not talking about “giving up.” Governments should continue to promote vaccine acceptance and enforce vaccine mandates. The right kinds of outreach can sway some people who are on the fence about vaccinating. But these efforts alone are unlikely to be sufficient to prevent future outbreaks. Adapting to the times we live in is the only way forward.

Since we’re coming up on deer season…
  • Bunter
  • eclare
  • Matt McIrvin

    4Comments

    2. 2.

      Bunter

      A bit of anecdata for anyone interested, I got my booster (Pfizer) yesterday at Duane Reade/Walgreens, and, while waiting, was speaking with the store manager who said they’d had 100% of slots filled across Manhattan stores and were running out of shots. Glad to hear my NYC peeps are taking it seriously. They also wouldn’t fill out my vax card because they said this would be annual like flu. And my job is having the flu shot clinic in October and have the updated Covid shot offered too.

      Matt McIrvin

      Comparing current COVID levels to the spring 2020 wave is really apples and oranges–the initial strain was both far less contagious and, in a population with no prior resistance, far more deadly.

      Matt McIrvin

      I signed up my whole family yesterday for an appointment at the Target pharmacy. We’ll see if our insurance works–the stories I’ve been hearing of bureaucratic messes caused by the end of emergency government subsidy concern me.

