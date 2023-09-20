Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Cold Grey Dawn Open Thread: Yawn Wenner Ekes Out Another 15 Minutes

by

He seems to have been responsible for Ralph Steadman’s partnership with Hunter S. Thompson — not to mention introducing HST to a wider audience — and I’m sure there must have been some other good deeds in his long career. But Jann Wenner was never, IIRC, a sympathetic figure to the readers who made him a ‘celebrity’. (Anyone got a link to the Doonesbury duels between ‘Yawn’ and Duke?)

Stereogum has a link to the original NYTimes interview where Wenner let his mouth write checks his brain couldn’t cash:

In the introduction to his book, Wenner writes that performers of color and women performers were not in his zeitgeist, which led to some questions from Marchese about why he chose the subjects he chose. “The selection was not a deliberate selection,” Wenner said. “It was kind of intuitive over the years; it just fell together that way. The people had to meet a couple criteria, but it was just kind of my personal interest and love of them. Insofar as the women, just none of them were as articulate enough on this intellectual level.”

When Marchese pushed back — “You’re telling me Joni Mitchell is not articulate enough on an intellectual level?” — Wenner responded:

It’s not that they’re not creative geniuses. It’s not that they’re inarticulate, although, go have a deep conversation with Grace Slick or Janis Joplin. Please, be my guest. You know, Joni was not a philosopher of rock ’n’ roll. She didn’t, in my mind, meet that test. Not by her work, not by other interviews she did. The people I interviewed were the kind of philosophers of rock.

Of Black artists — you know, Stevie Wonder, genius, right? I suppose when you use a word as broad as “masters,” the fault is using that word. Maybe Marvin Gaye, or Curtis Mayfield? I mean, they just didn’t articulate at that level.

How sharper than a serpent’s tooth…


(Unpaywalled) gift link — lots of good info in this article:

Jann Wenner spent 55 years building his legacy as a media entrepreneur, godfather of New Journalism and tastemaker for the baby boomer generation.

It took a single interview for him to throw a good deal of it away…

On Saturday, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which Wenner helped form in 1983, forced him off its governing board. But the deeper cut may have come from the leadership of Rolling Stone, where his own son took steps to distance himself from the 77-year-old Wenner’s sentiments.

“While I love him deeply, I do not agree with the comments he made and understand why they are so upsetting and hurtful,” Gus Wenner, the magazine’s chief executive, wrote Sunday in an email to staff, which was shared with The Washington Post. “I want to be clear, his statements as reported do not represent my beliefs, or the values, practices, and mission of Rolling Stone.”…

Among the least surprised by the comments — for which Wenner later said he apologized “wholeheartedly” — was biographer Joe Hagan, author of 2017’s acclaimed “Sticky Fingers: The Life and Times of Jann Wenner and Rolling Stone Magazine.”

“The thing about Jann, the thing that made him successful but also is his Achilles’ heel, is that he’s a narcissist who lacks self-awareness,” said Hagan, a writer for Vanity Fair, in an interview. “This is how he talks inside the bubble he lives in. He receives a lot of affirmation for it, and he thinks it’s okay.”

Hagan compared Wenner’s mind-set, if not his politics, to Donald Trump’s, another 77-year-old baby boomer known to speak without much regard for accuracy or self-reflection…

(H/t James Palmer’s twitter feed)

  • Baud
  • Jay
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Nukular Biskits
  • Tony Jay

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      Jay

      God,

      my Mother would kick his ass up one side of the street and back if she were alive.

      She would go to Tacoma, from Blairmore, a Coal Mining town in the Canadian Rockies, back in the late 30’s, 40’s and into the 50’s, with some girlfriends, to buy Dresses, and “Race Records” which were illegal in Canada at the time. She, I later learned, had a crate of 78’s stashed away.

      She learned to not take her brother Carl, because at the time, his  Canadian ID card said Miner, so they couldn’t buy alcohol.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      but it was just kind of my personal interest and love of them

      Had he stopped here and made it purely subjective it would have been ok. But like all people who think they’re special, he believed his subjective preferences were grounded in some type of objective reality about women and black artists.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Tony Jay

      @Jay:

      I’m greatly enjoying every verbose minute of this, and yes, I tremble upon the very precipice, knees watery and arms windmilling frantically in the wrong direction, of seeing exactly what you mean.

      Reply

