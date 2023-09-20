The founder of Rolling Stone has been removed from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame board after he said Black and women artists weren’t articulate enough to feature in his book https://t.co/YJGIDiVRiV — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 16, 2023

He seems to have been responsible for Ralph Steadman’s partnership with Hunter S. Thompson — not to mention introducing HST to a wider audience — and I’m sure there must have been some other good deeds in his long career. But Jann Wenner was never, IIRC, a sympathetic figure to the readers who made him a ‘celebrity’. (Anyone got a link to the Doonesbury duels between ‘Yawn’ and Duke?)

basically the only rule of book promotion is to get people to like you and/or find you interesting and wenner managed to do the polar opposite while self-immolating in record time quite an achievementhttps://t.co/XNsQer78MT — rat king ?? (@MikeIsaac) September 17, 2023

Stereogum has a link to the original NYTimes interview where Wenner let his mouth write checks his brain couldn’t cash:

… In the introduction to his book, Wenner writes that performers of color and women performers were not in his zeitgeist, which led to some questions from Marchese about why he chose the subjects he chose. “The selection was not a deliberate selection,” Wenner said. “It was kind of intuitive over the years; it just fell together that way. The people had to meet a couple criteria, but it was just kind of my personal interest and love of them. Insofar as the women, just none of them were as articulate enough on this intellectual level.” When Marchese pushed back — “You’re telling me Joni Mitchell is not articulate enough on an intellectual level?” — Wenner responded: It’s not that they’re not creative geniuses. It’s not that they’re inarticulate, although, go have a deep conversation with Grace Slick or Janis Joplin. Please, be my guest. You know, Joni was not a philosopher of rock ’n’ roll. She didn’t, in my mind, meet that test. Not by her work, not by other interviews she did. The people I interviewed were the kind of philosophers of rock. Of Black artists — you know, Stevie Wonder, genius, right? I suppose when you use a word as broad as “masters,” the fault is using that word. Maybe Marvin Gaye, or Curtis Mayfield? I mean, they just didn’t articulate at that level.…

How sharper than a serpent’s tooth…

“While I love him deeply, I do not agree with the comments he made and understand why they are so upsetting and hurtful,” said Gus Wenner, Rolling Stone’s CEO and Jann Wenner’s son, wrote in an email to staff, which was shared with The Washington Post. https://t.co/XbEllE4iKV — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 18, 2023



Jann Wenner spent 55 years building his legacy as a media entrepreneur, godfather of New Journalism and tastemaker for the baby boomer generation. It took a single interview for him to throw a good deal of it away… On Saturday, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which Wenner helped form in 1983, forced him off its governing board. But the deeper cut may have come from the leadership of Rolling Stone, where his own son took steps to distance himself from the 77-year-old Wenner’s sentiments. “While I love him deeply, I do not agree with the comments he made and understand why they are so upsetting and hurtful,” Gus Wenner, the magazine’s chief executive, wrote Sunday in an email to staff, which was shared with The Washington Post. “I want to be clear, his statements as reported do not represent my beliefs, or the values, practices, and mission of Rolling Stone.”… Among the least surprised by the comments — for which Wenner later said he apologized “wholeheartedly” — was biographer Joe Hagan, author of 2017’s acclaimed “Sticky Fingers: The Life and Times of Jann Wenner and Rolling Stone Magazine.” “The thing about Jann, the thing that made him successful but also is his Achilles’ heel, is that he’s a narcissist who lacks self-awareness,” said Hagan, a writer for Vanity Fair, in an interview. “This is how he talks inside the bubble he lives in. He receives a lot of affirmation for it, and he thinks it’s okay.” Hagan compared Wenner’s mind-set, if not his politics, to Donald Trump’s, another 77-year-old baby boomer known to speak without much regard for accuracy or self-reflection…

