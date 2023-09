Go Joe! 💕

Last time there was a government shutdown, 800,000 Americans were furloughed or worked without pay. But enjoy your weekend. https://t.co/wAz1SpInV5 — President Biden (@POTUS) September 21, 2023

Just saw this outstanding tweet that rikyrah linked to earlier.

These extreme Republicans are proving time and time again to be anti-Veteran and anti-Military. #MAGAnomics pic.twitter.com/qXANU9cKcN — VoteVets (@votevets) September 21, 2023

Open thread.