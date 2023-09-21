Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Evening Open Thread: GOP War to the Knife Spork

by



Thursday Evening Open Thread: GOP War to the <del>Knife</del> Spork

(John Deering via GoComics.com)

 
Anybody wanna hand them some sharp implements? Nothing too dangerous — maybe some sharp scissors?

Note sender:

    34Comments

    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      I think the chances of a shutdown are pretty damn high at this point. Not guaranteed, but close to it. How will that end? At a guess, once the pain becomes high enough, a CR is passed with 90% of the House GOP and however many Dems are needed to reach the majority. 30 nanoseconds after that happens, one of the Freedom Caucus loons pulls the trigger on the whole motion-to-vacate thing.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      bbleh

      I remain somewhat agog that McQarthy reneged on the debt-limit deal almost immediately and nobody called him on it.  And yes, in a way it doesn’t matter because we got the debt limit extended, but jeebus how can a Speaker, negotiating for the entire party with the blessing of the Senate Republican leader, just walk away almost immediately from a deal and not render his word absolutely worthless from that day on?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      HumboldtBlue

      Taylor Swift’s voting registration push brought in more than 30,000 new registrants. I guarantee you, none of those who registered have ever visited Ballon-Juice, and to be honest, they’re too smart to do that.

      That’s not an insignificant number.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      bbleh

      @dmsilev: … and behind the scenes, enough Dems have agreed to vote “present” in exchange for the CR being at debt-limit-deal levels, over several months, plus some extra goodies.

      Hold his feet to the fire (cuz he traded his nuts away long ago).

      Reply
    7. 7.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      This is a whole new concept of individuals that just want to burn the whole place down. That doesn’t work.

      ::Sniff:: ::Sniff:: Smells like ad fodder…and a fireplace. I love the autumn.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Hoodie

      @dmsilev: Thing is, pulling the motion to vacate thing will be like the dog catching the car.   None of these clowns can be speaker and no one else wants to be speaker.  McCarthy was the only clown who wanted the job.  He somehow made the debt limit deal and wasn’t replaced, don’t see why this would be any different.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Dan B

      In the meanwhile in “important running the government” news, Joe Manchin wants the dress code in the Senate restored.  The people of West Virginia must be proud.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      sab

      As a faithful Democrat and Boomer, I am glad that I am already collecting Social Security. As I understand it, government shutdown prevents people from applying for Social Security and Disability benefits, but does not effect those of us already on the monthly rolls from collecting.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      dmsilev

      It’s so bad, even the some of the political media are forgetting to bothsides the issue. Here’s the lead story in the Post just now:

      House Republicans falter on funding plans, as shutdown inches closer

      House Republicans for the second week in a row failed to move forward on any legislation related to funding the government, stunning many in their ranks as a government shutdown looms next week.

      The status of negotiations on both a short-term funding solution and long-term appropriations legislation declined so severely Thursday that lawmakers began to return home, with no votes scheduled for the rest of the week.

      Republicans’ inability to pass a single funding provision since returning to Washington last week — including twice failing to start debate on a Defense Department appropriations bill — is the latest embarrassment for the conference whose direction is being dictated not by leaders but a handful of stubborn holdouts.

      Unable to overcome the opposition, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has scrapped discussion of a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open after the fiscal year ends Sept. 30, significantly increasing the already high chances of a government shutdown.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Roger Moore

      @Mike in NC:

      Shutting down the government is the only thing the Republicans care about.  At least since Reagan they’ve been saying the government is the enemy, and they’re acting on that enmity.  They want to take over the government because it’s easier to destroy things from the inside.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      MattF

      And political junkies will note that Pelosi + Dems repeatedly passed historic legislation with a majority about the same size as McCarthy’s. So, yeah, it’s the R party that’s in free fall. Or maybe it has hit the ground, passed through Earth and is flying on to Mars, to join Elon.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Dan B: ​ 

      I think those early hourly numbers were inflated a bit.

      Vote.org registered more than 35,000 voters after Swift’s post, which was a 22.5% increase from the previous year, organization CEO Andrea Hailey said Wednesday. There was a 115% increase in registrations by 18-year-olds when compared to last year. The organization also helped 50,000 people verify their registration status.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      hueyplong

      @Mike in NC: They can do 2 things: (1) shut down the govt; and (2) preen.

      What they can’t do is govern, but proof of that is irrelevant to a voting block that insists on electing internet trolls.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Steeplejack

      @Dan B:

      I checked the other day to reassure an (even more) elderly friend. Social Security benefits are considered “mandatory payments” and will continue if the government is shut down. But, as others have pointed out, Social Security “business” will be suspended.

      Reply

