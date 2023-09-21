(John Deering via GoComics.com)



Anybody wanna hand them some sharp implements? Nothing too dangerous — maybe some sharp scissors?

McCarthy genuinely making the case for sending the GOP back to minority where they can do less harm: “just want to burn the whole place down.” https://t.co/7TugFOToLA — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) September 21, 2023

The House GOP, which is “tearing itself apart”, is divided into three factions. There’s the Freedom Caucus; abt 160 reps who do what the Freedom Caucus tells them to do; and about 20 moderates who bitch and moan before doing what the Freedom Caucus tells them to do. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 20, 2023

House Republicans like Gaetz, Greene, and Boebert are “not serious people,” @JohnJHarwood tells @brianstelter. “They’re on television, they have podcasts or whatever, but they’re not built to do what politicians have to do to make government work.” https://t.co/TG9vlTO9By — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) September 21, 2023