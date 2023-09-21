Anybody wanna hand them some sharp implements? Nothing too dangerous — maybe some sharp scissors?
Note sender:
https://t.co/vxYqKnLxNq pic.twitter.com/Z48ppBkBZQ
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 20, 2023
McCarthy genuinely making the case for sending the GOP back to minority where they can do less harm: “just want to burn the whole place down.” https://t.co/7TugFOToLA
— Laura Rozen (@lrozen) September 21, 2023
The House GOP, which is “tearing itself apart”, is divided into three factions. There’s the Freedom Caucus; abt 160 reps who do what the Freedom Caucus tells them to do; and about 20 moderates who bitch and moan before doing what the Freedom Caucus tells them to do.
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 20, 2023
House Republicans like Gaetz, Greene, and Boebert are “not serious people,” @JohnJHarwood tells @brianstelter. “They’re on television, they have podcasts or whatever, but they’re not built to do what politicians have to do to make government work.” https://t.co/TG9vlTO9By
— Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) September 21, 2023
This is all GOP nonsense.
When @HouseDemocrats had a slim majority, we made investments in infrastructure and manufacturing. We cut the cost of prescription drugs.
Instead of honoring our bipartisan deal and protecting American jobs, McCarthy is consumed with keeping his job. pic.twitter.com/Hr8frpkeKa
— Katherine Clark (@WhipKClark) September 21, 2023
