President Zelenskyy met with members of both chambers of Congress today including the leadership. There is no video as he did not make an address.

While he was meeting with him six GOP senators and twenty-three members of the House GOP caucus sent a letter to President Biden indicating they would not support the requested $24 billion supplemental until or unless their conditions are met. Josh Kovensky at Talking Points Memo has the details:

Six Republican senators and 23 GOP House members sent a letter to the White House Thursday saying that, for now, they oppose a request for $24 billion in additional funding from Congress to support Kyiv. In the letter, Republican lawmakers outline a series of questions they have about the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression, including progress in the country’s counteroffensive, how the administration defines victory, and what direct assistance the U.S. military has provided. “For these reasons—and certainly until we receive answers to the questions above and others forthcoming—we oppose the additional expenditure for war in Ukraine included in your request,” the letter reads. Zelensky is on Capitol Hill today in an effort to maintain support for U.S. aid to his country. But the letter comes as a flank of far-right Republicans, concentrated in the House, try to tank Ukraine aid. That group is largely missing from the letter’s list of signatories, though members of the group, including Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry (R-PA), have called for the U.S. to reduce its support. The same group of far-right Republicans have been publicly pressuring House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA ), pushing a short term spending bill that does not include additional aid for Ukraine.

You may be wondering why President Zelenskyy didn’t address a joint session of Congress while he was in DC; Kovensky has the answer for that too:

McCarthy told reporters on Thursday that he had declined a request to have Zelensky address another joint session of Congress during his visit, and in a bizarre attempt to bring a rhetorical point into reality, he suggested that Biden should support GOP border funding requests before House Republicans agree to pass more Ukraine aid.

Punchbowl has additional details:

And when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell asked the Biden administration for a classified briefing on Ukraine prior to Zelensky’s visit, one was quickly added to the calendar. Top military and intelligence officials met with senators for over an hour on Wednesday. However, according to multiple sources, when the Biden administration offered the same briefing to the House, Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s office turned it down. It may happen at a future date, GOP aides said. Zelensky also asked to deliver another joint address to Congress, as he did last December. House Republicans denied that request, we’re told. Emboldened Opposition: But Senate GOP Ukraine skeptics emerged from the briefing even more determined to block future funding for the war effort. “If there is a path toward something that can be called a victory here, I didn’t hear it,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said afterward. “I’m frankly tired of them actively misleading us about Ukraine.” Hawley, among the GOP’s most vocal opponents of Ukraine aid, said the Biden administration briefers told senators that funding requests will continue even beyond the current $24 billion ask from the White House.

Two things are going to happen in the next ten days. The first is the government is going to shut down. The second is that US military support to Ukraine is going to stop. This is going to happen because Speaker McCarthy is a small minded, petty vindictive man, as well as being incompetent, weak, and craven. Exhibit A:

Even though Kevin McCarthy avoided a public entrance to the meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, he took photos with Zelensky in the room, per source: pic.twitter.com/Tl8LvWWQJ0 — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) September 21, 2023

Circling back, this is going to happen because the majority of the House GOP caucus will quietly do whatever the House Freedom caucus wants them to while the fifteen to twenty “moderates” will publicly tut tut the House Freedom caucus and then do exactly what the House Freedom Caucus wants them to do. It is going to happen because at least a third of the Senate GOP caucus is all in on what the House Freedom caucus is doing and the rest will do nothing to stop them. Though Senator McConnell will give a more in sadness than in anger statement that he doesn’t think government shutdowns help Republicans.

We have video with subtitled in English audio from President Zelenskyy’s meeting with President Biden. Video below, English write up from the President of Ukraine’s website after the jump:

President of Ukraine following the meeting with the President of the United States in Washington: We have exactly what our soldiers need In the framework of his working visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a meeting with U.S. President Joseph Biden. The negotiations took place in the White House in a narrow and expanded format. At the beginning of the meeting, the Head of State thanked the American leader for the fruitful dialogue and strong support of all Ukrainians. “This is already the third time we have met this year. Thank you for the invitation. Our regular dialogue proves that our countries are true allies and strategic friends. We are very grateful for the vital assistance provided by the United States in the fight against Russian terror. Today I am in Washington to strengthen our coalition to protect our children, families, our homes, as well as freedom and democracy in the world,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. The President of Ukraine told Joseph Biden about his fruitful meeting with congressmen and senators. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joseph Biden discussed defense support for Ukraine and further cooperation for the benefit of both countries and the world. “Today, we have achieved important results. We have agreed to work out a number of strategic decisions that will allow us to prevent any new aggression against Ukraine and our people,” the Head of State said and added that it would be one of the results of the G7 Joint Declaration and bilateral security arrangements. In addition, according to the President, new agreements were reached that will boost Ukraine’s defense capabilities. Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the President of the United States for announcing a new powerful package of assistance to Ukraine. “It is a very powerful package. It is exactly what our soldiers need now,” the Head of State stated. He expressed hope for further support from the United States in enhancing the protection of Ukrainian skies, expanding opportunities for grain exports, implementing the Peace Formula, and holding the Global Peace Summit. “I thank you, your team, the Congress, as well as journalists for spreading information to the public, to the world, for sharing the truth about these tragic events, about this Russian aggression. Thank you very much, Mr. President, for this warm meeting with you,” the Head of State said addressing Joseph Biden. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that today’s talks were powerful and important. The teams of the two leaders will continue to work on the speedy implementation of the agreements reached today.

Despite what appeared to be positive movement, President Biden has decided to continue to NOT provide Ukraine with ATACMs:

Oof. Zelensky’s team was very optimistic about this and confident last week that Biden would approve the ATACMs. https://t.co/XhcxuY1NSx — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) September 21, 2023

President Zelenskyy also met with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin:

In a meeting with @SecDef Lloyd Austin, I thanked the U.S. for its crucial support. We discussed deliveries of artillery systems and long-range capabilities, as well as strengthening air defense. I invited the U.S. to take part in Ukraine’s upcoming Defense Industries Forum. pic.twitter.com/tKYWuMyoWZ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 21, 2023

And presented a wreath at the September 11th memorial at the Pentagon:

184 memorial units with the names and ages of each victim of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon. We began our visit by honoring them. Terror always fails when people band together to defend freedom. It will never be able to defeat free nations and people. pic.twitter.com/ScAMiVt9ka — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 21, 2023

Instead of the cost, here is the reward for the risks taken:

We fight to protect those we love.

Can one imagine a more perfect gift? On her birthday, a mother calls her son who had gone to fight for his country. She had no idea he had returned from the frontlines to celebrate with her in person. pic.twitter.com/Y4cxfspzFP — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 21, 2023

Russia opened up on Ukraine overnight again.

Russia launched 43 cruise missiles today, with 36 intercepted. Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskiy, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv regions were under attack. This makes the assault one of the most intense in the last two months. 📷 Hotel in Cherkasy pic.twitter.com/yU8dvDFGEl — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) September 21, 2023

Kherson:

russian terrorists continued to shell Kherson's residential districts throughout the night and into the morning. Three people died and four were hospitalized as a result of the strike on a dormitory.

In the morning, a russian projectile hit an apartment building. An 81-year-old… pic.twitter.com/uIAdbpAMVQ — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 21, 2023

Vyshneve:

As a result of the latest missile strike by russian terrorists, the @PepsiCo factory in Vyshneve, Kyiv region, was devastated. PepsiCo is listed on the list of war sponsors since it still operates in russia. They paid for the missile that destroyed their facility with their taxes… pic.twitter.com/ODQgwC1yIU — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 21, 2023

As a result of the latest missile strike by russian terrorists, the @PepsiCo factory in Vyshneve, Kyiv region, was devastated. PepsiCo is listed on the list of war sponsors since it still operates in russia. They paid for the missile that destroyed their facility with their taxes in russia.

Kyiv:

Dealing with the consequences of the russian missile attack on Kyiv.

🎥 @SESU_UA pic.twitter.com/DBlrgnelZf — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 21, 2023

Missile threat over Kyiv again. 20 missiles downed in the early morning hours. Colleagues share photos of debris raining down across Kyiv. Parents weigh school shelters vs. keeping kids home. Everyone curses Russia. #MorningInUkraine pic.twitter.com/qNzo4BiD9o — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) September 21, 2023

Cherkasy:

Fragments of a destroyed russian missile hit a hotel in the center of Cherkasy. Eight people have been injured. 📷 Cherkasy Regional Military Administration pic.twitter.com/3HhimsNPLc — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 21, 2023

The Surovikin line in Zerbove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The line of fortifications runs through southern and eastern Ukraine:

Based on a recently uploaded video by russians, it's evident that Ukrainian forces successfully penetrated the Surovikin Line and disembarked infantry beyond it. Satellite imagery substantiates these developments, hinting at Ukrainian vehicles crossing Surovikin's Line.🧵Thread: pic.twitter.com/KW3wavpEWF — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 21, 2023

3/ Utilizing geolocation data from the video, it's evident that our forces executed maneuvers effectively, driving back the enemy and exploiting the gap. They have advanced close to Verbove, overcoming AT trenches, minefields, and dragon's teeth. A notable milestone pic.twitter.com/DOOVPgZHQj — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 21, 2023

Robotyne:

Russian attack attempt on Robotyne direction. Repelled by the 47th brigade. Also, as stated, Russians mistakenly launched a TOS-1 strike at a position where Russian infantry had landed not long before.https://t.co/mPJAdku91q pic.twitter.com/dEmvUQfL2I — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 21, 2023

Like you all, Oleksiy Sorokin of The Kyiv Independent has concerns over what Ukraine is doing in the dispute with Poland over exporting grain:

I don’t understand Ukraine’s reasoning behind the hardline approach toward Poland. The potential trade war and the comments Ukrainian officials are making is the worst possible way of dealing with this situation. It’s shortsighted, absurd, and serves no one’s interests. — Oleksiy Sorokin (@mrsorokaa) September 20, 2023

I went into this a few weeks back when The Financial Times took a deep dive into the issues posed to EU member states agricultural sectors by Ukrainian grain exports. You may recall that the EU has established several committees to try to figure out how to proceed before Ukraine is admitted to the EU in order to prevent just these problems from occurring. The reality is that it is going to take a long time to get this sorted because it requires the EU to rethink their own internal agricultural policies and how the EU’s and its member states’ agricultural sectors are organized.There is not an easy or quick fix here on the EU side, so the fact that they’ve begun working on it is good. The reality though is it is going to take a long time to develop a way ahead here, which is going to slow down Ukraine’s ascension into the European Union.

I think part of the reason that Ukrainian officials are being combative here is that from their perspective it is Ukrainians dying and Ukraine being slowly bombarded into rubble and dust to keep Russia out of Poland, the Baltics, and other parts of the EU. As such, and despite Duda seeming to spoil for a fight with Russian, allowing Ukrainian grain and other agricultural imports is a small price for the EU and its member states to pay in exchange.

You may be asking how sanctions are working:

BREAKING: @SilveradoPolicy has analyzed other imports by the Russian importer Yumak LLC with alleged connections to sanctioned Russian defense companies Turns out they are acquiring other precision machinery from China, Korea, Taiwan, Latvia, Italy and Germany https://t.co/nv3b60Ordx pic.twitter.com/V4cBwn0QZ6 — Dmitri Alperovitch (@DAlperovitch) September 21, 2023

Volume up!

Meet Bohdan from the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade and his Trembita.

This folk instrument, popular in the Ukrainian Carpathians, serves as a means for mountain shepherds to communicate across distances exceeding 10 kilometers. Surprisingly, the Trembita's enchanting melody… pic.twitter.com/gTUAdphPm8 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 21, 2023

Meet Bohdan from the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade and his Trembita.

This folk instrument, popular in the Ukrainian Carpathians, serves as a means for mountain shepherds to communicate across distances exceeding 10 kilometers. Surprisingly, the Trembita’s enchanting melody resonates beautifully even in the vast Donetsk steppes.

