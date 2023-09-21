Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Un-fucking-believable – How Is This Not Dereliction of Duty?

Un-fucking-believable – How Is This Not Dereliction of Duty?

by | 59 Comments

This post is in: 

How is this not dereliction of duty?

(The Hill)

House Republican leadership told members they can leave Washington on Thursday after the conference failed to make any progress on funding the government ahead of the Sept. 30 shutdown deadline.

But they advised lawmakers to be on call and ready to return to Washington if needed.

House GOP leadership had informed members that votes were expected on Friday into Saturday as discussions over government funding continued. But those plans were scrapped by Thursday afternoon after the House GOP conference faced a number of setbacks in its effort to avert a government shutdown.

The announcement from GOP leadership came shortly after a coalition of conservatives tanked a procedural vote to consider a Pentagon funding bill, marking an embarrassing loss for Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as he looks to unite his conference around the appropriations process.

It also came as enough conservative opposition emerged to block a revamped proposal for a short-term stopgap funding measure that leadership unveiled Wednesday night.

They really do want to burn the country down – they simply don’t care, as long as they can win the election.

I think I need some bunny pics.  Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    59Comments

    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      an embarrassing loss for Speaker Kevin McCarthy

      Poor Kevin. Poor, poor, pitiful Kevin.

      🎻. <—— (enlarged for detail)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      The simple fact is too many of their voters don’t want the government to function. This is what they were sent for. This is what we pay them for.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      trollhattan

      Believe their oath of office contains something about “defending the Constitution of the United States” only their version is “defending what The Federalist Society says is the Constitution of the United States.”

      Anything else is just noise.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      eclare

      People like MTG do not want to govern and don’t care.  They want clicks and soundbites and money.  And she is prob safe in her seat for decades.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Old School

      Presumably it’s people not involved directly in the House Republican squabbling, so they can still hold a vote next week with plenty of time.

      (Of course, it’s likely anything the Republicans agree on between themselves is unlikely to be satisfactory to the Senate and/or Biden.)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MattF

      Everyone knew this would happen, right? The last two Republican Speakers— both of them smarter and more capable than McCarthy, ended up retiring permanently from politics.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      JML

      @WaterGirl: They don’t actually believe that it will crash the economy. they have no ability to understand the destruction that’s possible, because they’ve always been bailed out before.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      FastEdD

      Capo board meeting last night was about a “parents’ rights” rule before the school board requiring teachers to notify parents if a student has discussed LBGTQ issues, in private, with a teacher. Brutal. Half the speakers said that teachers, and students, must out gay kids by law. The other speakers stood up for themselves. It is sad when kids have abusive parents and no one to confide with. Some parents want rules to require that the school district perpetuate the abuse. The so-called parents were mostly the “Moms For Liberty” nutjobs who want to do away with public schools entirely.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Tom Levenson

      This isn’t a dereliction of duty, nor is it a clever election ploy.

      This is what failure looks like, and it is being depicted as such pretty widely in normie media as well as at places like this joint.

      It’s bad, and it’s a measure of the health of our politics (ICU time), but recognizing those facts doesn’t mean that mean we should ascribe to the GOP more competence or strategic insight than they have.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      bbleh

      @WaterGirl: I think some of them don’t want a shutdown, because (1) they remember what happened the last two times, and (2) they have constituents (donors) who would be really annoyed if a shutdown turned into a recession (which it wouldn’t necessarily at first but very possibly could if it went on for long).  But they’re not the ones throwing tantrums; I think they’re more likely to be vulnerable purple-state Reps.  Meanwhile, the ones throwing tantrums are not as vulnerable politically and actually see nihilistic ODD-type performance as a net asset for them, and they may be right.  And Qevin is too incapable and/or scared to do what needs to be done to circumvent them.  So there we are.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      trollhattan

      @MattF: ​
      And Kev’s too stupid to retire voluntarily (“The Speaker, me wants it, wants it, my Precioussss!) and so when he gets the boot it’s going to be a Big McCarthy Surprise.

      OTOH if he does retire, imagine what hairball Bakersfield will hack up as replacement.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      dmsilev

      No, it’s McCarthy admitting that he doesn’t have any leverage over at least one cluster of lunatics. And they know it.

      If McCarthy had any self-respect, he’d pass a clean CR with the help of Democratic votes, then pull a John Boehner and nope on out of the House and enjoy watching someone else try to manage the shitshow.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Immanentize

      I personally am very surprised that there are not 3 republicans (maybe from NY?) Willing to get all the sweet perques possible by switching to Democrat.

      I know, I know, it’s a cult.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Alison Rose

      On the flip side, here’s someone doing his job:

      California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced a lawsuit against Heartbeat International (HBI), a national anti-abortion group, and RealOptions Obria (RealOptions), a chain of five crisis pregnancy centers in Northern California. The lawsuit alleges that the two organizations used fraudulent and misleading claims to advertise an unproven and largely experimental procedure called “abortion pill reversal (APR)”. The procedure is touted by HBI and RealOptions as a safe and effective way to “reverse” a medication abortion — in reality, it has no credible scientific backing, and has potential risks for patients who undergo it. Given the lack of credible scientific evidence supporting APR’s safety and efficacy, it is crucial that pregnant patients are provided with accurate information before deciding whether to undergo this experimental procedure. Attorney General Bonta’s lawsuit, filed today in the Alameda County Superior Court, seeks to block HBI and RealOptions from falsely advertising APR as safe and effective.

      “Those who are struggling with the complex decision to get an abortion deserve support and trustworthy guidance — not lies and misinformation,” said Attorney General Bonta. “And let me be clear: the evidence shows that the vast majority of people do not regret their decision to have an abortion — more than 95% of patients who undergo an abortion later say they made the right decision. HBI and RealOptions took advantage of pregnant patients at a deeply vulnerable time in their lives, using false and misleading claims to lure them in and mislead them about a potentially risky procedure. We are launching today’s lawsuit to put a stop to their predatory and unlawful behavior. I urge any Californian seeking information related to reproductive care to visit our Reproductive Rights website, which lists programs and resources that can provide the accurate, timely, and reliable help they need.”

      There’s a little more at the link. I will just note that it’s not a “struggle” or “complex” decision for everyone, but I understand the point he’s trying to convey here, and I appreciate this move very much!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      jimmiraybob

      “How is this not dereliction of duty?”

       

      Duty and loyalty to who and what?

      They know nothing of the US Constitution and, if measured using the yardstick of “what would Putin do?”, it all makes pretty good sense.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      bbleh

      @dmsilev: OR pass it and then dare them to try to vote him out (and maybe cut a deal with some Dems on the side to vote “present.”)  It’s not entirely clear to me that the crazies would actually go through with a Motion to Vacate, because they would be squarely blamed for it by over 400 of their colleagues, pretty much all the media, and most of the country.  But then again, they may have morphed from ODD to suicidality; I dunno.

      And of course the other possibility is pure Kabuki: the whole show from Motion to Vacate through votes with Dems voting present could be arranged among all the parties ahead of time, allowing each to benefit with their own constituents: the crazies Stood Tall, Qevin Became Speaker Today, and the Dems saved the economy.  Nobody loses face, everybody gets talking points, and no donors are upset.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      trollhattan

      Here’s a test: from this top-ten, descending order, list of most dangerous to pedestrian cities, can you find anything they have in common? You may look at your neighbor’s paper.

      Fort Lauderdale, FL
      Jackson, MS
      Macon, GA
      Memphis, TN
      Albuquerque, NM
      Little Rock, AR
      Victorville, CA
      Pompano Beach, FL
      North Charleston, SC
      Baton Rouge, LA

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/california/article279599154.html#storylink=cpy

      Victorville, I want to see you after class.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Redshift

      Sorry, no bunny pictures. I never got to tell people a couple of weeks ago thanks for all the good thoughts for my bunny Joe, but unfortunately he didn’t get better, and we had to say goodbye.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Dangerman

      Sure, let’s have a shutdown just as Covid appears to be coming back for a return engagement. I’m sure that will go over well with the non paste eaters. Assholes.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ocotillo

      @Alison Rose:

      because too many of their voters think this is how you govern. Ugh.

      For younger people, it has become the norm.  Whether it’s hostage taking over the debit limit or funding the federal government, if the Klown Kaucus holds the House, it is this way every, friggin’ time.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Alison Rose

      From NYT live blog of Zelenskyy’s visit to DC:

      Despite Speaker McCarthy’s tough talk in public questioning military aid for Ukraine, he was not aggressive with Zelensky during their small closed-door meeting at the Capitol on Thursday, according to other lawmakers in the room.

      Yeah, because his tough talk is all bullshit posturing for the crazies. I know Zelenskyy wouldn’t do this because he is a statesmen, but God I wish he might ask McCarthy, “So why are you letting all this idiotic assholes lead you around by the balls?”

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Alison Rose

      @trollhattan: Many years ago, one of my brothers, who is an auto mechanic up here in the North Bay, had to go down to Victorville for some kind of special training for a few days. When he got back, I asked him what it was like, and he said the cost of living was massively better but someone could give him a free house and he still wouldn’t want to live there.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Ken

      At least the Republicans deliberately caused the previous shutdowns. This time they appear to be lurching into a shutdown out of complete incompetence.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      rikyrah

      MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) posted at 0:43 PM on Thu, Sep 21, 2023:
      What is Rupert Murdoch’s legacy? https://t.co/guwJqUi2QN

      Darryn M. Briggs (@darryn_briggs) posted at 0:57 PM on Thu, Sep 21, 2023:
      1) Insurrection.
      2) The worst pandemic response of any developed nation.
      3) Growth of public distrust in science.
      4) Lurch toward authoritarianism.
      5) Profit-driven “news”
      6) Pacification of domestic terrorism
      7) Exacerbation of racial discord
      8) Mollification of police killings
      (https://x.com/darryn_briggs/status/1704917775997702637?t=tmlcTqnxraPQiUaadIw-Kg&s=03)

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Yarrow

      @Tom Levenson:

      This isn’t a dereliction of duty, nor is it a clever election ploy.

      This is what failure looks like, and it is being depicted as such pretty widely in normie media as well as at places like this joint.

      It’s bad, and it’s a measure of the health of our politics (ICU time), but recognizing those facts doesn’t mean that mean we should ascribe to the GOP more competence or strategic insight than they have.

      QFT. Thank you for saying this.

      Imo, the title of this post is not helpful.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Scout211

      Dare we say  .  . . Republicans in disarray?

      Added:  And Nancy Smash love from the other side of the aisle? Sweet!

      The defeat marked yet another public embarrassment for Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans as Washington barrels toward a government shutdown. Then, they left town for the week.

      “We are very dysfunctional right now,” Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said, adding that the failure proves that GOP leaders “obviously can’t count” votes, unlike Democrats. “Speaker Pelosi, love her or hate her, she put something out there and they’d rally around it.”

      McCarthy had vowed that the House would work through the weekend to find a solution to the crisis, with votes expected through Saturday. Now, they’ve canceled votes for Friday and the weekend, telling members they’ll get “ample notice” if any votes are scheduled.

      Moderate Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., who is facing a tough re-election bid next year, has been describing the GOP dysfunction as a “clown show” and warned that pragmatists would work with Democrats to keep the government funded.

      “For my colleagues, they have to come to a realization: If they are unable or unwilling to govern, others will. And in a divided government where you have Democrats controlling the Senate, a Democrat controlling the White House, there needs to be a realization that you’re not going to get everything you want,” he said.

      “And just throwing a temper tantrum and stomping your feet, frankly not only is it wrong — it’s pathetic,” Lawler added.

      Dereliction of duty?  They think their main duty in congress is to gather donations and campaign for re-election.  You can’t do that in Washington DC, people!  They gotta go home. It’s their duty!

      Reply
    59. 59.

      bbleh

      @Tom Levenson@Yarrow: you mention normie media, and I agree: headlines are about “Republicans” failing to do things, not “Congress,” and there’s a lot of pictures of McQarthy standing in a crowd looking frazzled.

      When I saw they were leaving town, I figured at least half the reason was to get the story off the front pages.

      Reply

