On The Road – BigJimSlade – German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 2

On The Road – BigJimSlade – German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 2

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you're traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

BigJimSlade

OK, now we continue on our first hike of the trip, starting from the saddle you could see the trail going through in the last picture from the previous post.

By the time we got to the hut for lunch, I was weak and exhausted. This has happened before where, before my jet lag is over (takes about a week for the 9 hour time change), hiking in the morning is tough. After a hearty lunch, I become human. I talked about it in this previous post from Switzerland.

After lunch, we continued down into Höllentalklamm gorge. Here the water churns through narrow rock. It’s fun, wet, and costs money. The entrance is on the downhill side and we were coming from the uphill side, so we had to pay to leave. We didn’t know how much it would cost and were running low on cash. We found out that they did NOT take credit cards, and it was 6.50 / person. We had, I think 12.70 on us :-/

I dug around in my backpack and pulled out a 20 dollar bill (yes, US dollars). They didn’t take that of course, but the guy at the counter said he was going to NYC in a couple months and could change it for us! He traded us 18 euros for the 20 dollars and now we had enough money. Ay-yi-yi. We rulllly didn’t want to walk back through the gorge and up and around the bypass, an extra 60-90 minutes.

When we got down to the road, it would’ve been like 30 minutes for the bus, so we walked the couple miles back, through lovely paths that connect towns in the valley. This is a really wonderful feature of this part of the world, so we were looking forward to walking some of these… and the sun came out!

On The Road - BigJimSlade - German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 2 7

We will be hiking on the trail on the left side of the canyon, then (after lunch) continuing down along the bottom of it.   Supersize.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 2 6

This is a slightly closer look – they’ve blasted a trail into the canyon wall in places.  Bigger.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 2 5

Near the huts, there’s often some livestock – this time it’s sheep!   Larger.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 2 4

Here’s glance at the gorge. And here’s a short video of one section.   Embiggen.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 2 3

I told you it would clear up a bit! (This is looking back towards the mountains.)  Think big.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 2 2
And this is the view heading back toward town.   The big picture.
On The Road - BigJimSlade - German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 2 1

Another valley view.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 2

Also, you find cigarette machines here in the countryside! Ah, Germany.  Bigger again.

