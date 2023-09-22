(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)



There will not be a Republican politician like Romney again, the pundits keep saying, and as far as I’m concerned this is not much of a loss. Willard ‘Mitt’ Romney was a bog-standard GOP Business Representative born a generation too late. Apart from a few belated spasms concerning Trump’s distastefully parvenu behavior, his voting record was indistinguishable from the GOP mean (in every sense of the term). He’s certainly old enough to retire while he can enjoy bullying just his extended family, and if my closest work colleague was Mike Lee(… roy Jenkins!), I’d quit too.

I never will get past how Willard deliberately ran against his only real achievement in government. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 14, 2023



But let’s hear from another and far more eloquent Masshole:

… Politics has been such a disappointment to Mitt Romney. There always are so many…people involved. He ran against Ted Kennedy, and those…people turned him down. He became governor of Massachusetts, passed a health-care law, and then tried to muscle Republicans into the state legislature only to have…people return more Democrats than were in there before. So, having lost interest in his day job, he ran for president in 2008, only to incur the profound dislike of his fellow candidates and the resounding loathing of the…people in general. In 2012, he thought he had it won only to have those…people deny him his rightful place at the pinnacle of power. Then came Trump, and Mitt Romney lost all hope in common humanity and got elected to the Senate from Utah, where he at least voted for both impeachments of the former president*. Now, he leaves the scene secure in the wisdom that has guided his entire public career — that there are two kinds of Americans: Him, and Everybody Else. He was as maladroit a public politician as I’ve ever seen. And it took me while to realize that it wasn’t a lack of natural skills that accounted for that, it was the fact that Romney decided never to learn them. He was rich and he was handsome and he was the son of a beloved liberal Republican, and that was always enough to insulate him from the grubbier aspects of his chosen hobby. And he could always walk away. This time, of course, he has legitimate reasons for walking away. He’d be over 80 by the time his next term was over, and his re-election campaign was going to be tougher due to his public opposition to the former president*. It was going to require some serious retail politics, and the Romneys haven’t paid retail for generations. But he will stand in history as a great missed opportunity. He had a lot of the wherewithal needed to keep the Republican Party from itself, if he only cared enough to do it.

Mitt Romney being marginally less awful than his Republican colleagues—whom even a spineless empty suit like him finds abhorrent—does not detract from the fact that he is a shitty person. “Biden can’t lead, Trump won’t.” Screw this purposeless patrician hack. https://t.co/NRYLG6RICM — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) September 14, 2023

Annie Karni, at the NYTimes — “Six Takeaways From Romney’s Tea-Spilling Biography”:

… Publicly, Mr. Romney has long been on an island in a party subsumed by Trumpism. Privately, he reveals, many of his colleagues, including Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the longtime Republican leader, are actually on the same page when it comes to his dim view of Donald J. Trump. “Almost without exception,” Mr. Romney told Mr. Coppins, “they shared my view of the president.” Mr. Romney kept a tally of his colleagues who approached him to privately express solidarity when he publicly criticized Mr. Trump, often saying they envied his ability to air his views. At one point, he told his staff, the list reached more than a dozen. Mr. Romney also recalled a 2019 visit Mr. Trump made to the weekly Senate Republican lunch in the Capitol. The senators gave the president a standing ovation and were attentive and encouraging during his remarks about what he called the “Russia hoax.” They nodded when he said the G.O.P. would be known as “the party of health care” after they moved on from impeachment. But as soon as Mr. Trump left the room, the senators all burst out laughing… Mr. Romney, who unsuccessfully sought the presidency twice, was tempted to make a third run in 2024, this time to mount a kind of anti-Trump, kamikaze mission possible only for a politician with nothing to lose. “I must admit, I’d love being on the stage with Donald Trump … and just saying: ‘That’s stupid. Why are you saying that?’ ” Mr. Romney said. He dropped the idea once he realized the project would only help ensure another Trump victory. He then toyed with forming a new political party with Senator Joe Manchin III, the centrist Democrat from West Virginia. His working slogan for it was “stop the stupid,” and he saw the goal not as running a likely doomed third-party candidate, but as endorsing “whichever party’s nominee isn’t stupid,” Mr. Romney explained. It is not clear if the plan has moved beyond the back-of-the-envelope stage…

(Spoiler: No way in Mormon Gehenna is Mitt Romney spending any significant amount of time with Joe Manchin, ugh.)

They seem to forget who is the real Willard Mitt Romney. Mr "Binders full of women" & "47% of Americans love free stuff" is the same as the people in his party. He pushed self deportation as his immigration policy. He's does his dirty works with more "class" and in secret. — King Tampon I™ (@AfricanPrincess) September 14, 2023

So did Sen. Romney share this account with the January 6th Committee, who spent a year doggedly piecing together what happened on 1/6 and in the days & week’s prior? How is it courageous or responsible to withhold this info from your congressional colleagues investigating this? https://t.co/tA8gJsf8oS — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) September 14, 2023

“We turned to racism and fascism because you guys were mean to a multimillionaire who called half the country “worthless”” is not the argument you think it is. — ?? (@jackfishemoji) September 15, 2023

Interestingly, Republicans deciding that they are entitled to the presidency and to special treatment they'd never extend to others to such a degree that they opted for trying to break Constitutional democracy while rationalizing it as someone else's fault is also the criticism. https://t.co/IP21HFqsDJ — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) September 15, 2023

Republicans talk about the 2012 election like "we stifled our demons once and offered you a relatively decent human being and you scoffed at our generosity, you gave us no choice but to become irredeemable fascists, hope you're happy." — Not up for trouble, please stop asking (@agraybee) September 15, 2023

The part of Romney’s final speech that landed with a thud for me was when he tried to “both sides” it with Biden and Trump. As far as I know, Manchin and Synema haven’t had to pay for round the clock security because they’re afraid rabid Joe Biden fans will murder them https://t.co/NDUaUkSiUK — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) September 14, 2023

There’s something very morbidly funny about the fact that towards the end of his Senate career, Romney preferred to work with colleagues he saw as sincerely insane over those who were cynically faking insanity pic.twitter.com/oymvrXKgRI — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) September 13, 2023