Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

This really is a full service blog.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

This fight is for everything.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Some *Good* News, Too!

Hope this holds up:

The Pentagon will exempt its Ukraine operations from a potential shutdown if lawmakers can’t agree on a deal to fund the government by the end of the month, allowing key training and other activities in support of Kyiv’s forces to move ahead uninterrupted, according to a Defense Department spokesperson…

But if lawmakers fail to reach an agreement and government appropriations lapse, DOD has decided to continue activities supporting Ukraine, DOD spokesperson Chris Sherwood told POLITICO Thursday — just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley and other senior leaders at the Pentagon.

“Operation Atlantic Resolve is an excepted activity under a government lapse in appropriations,” Sherwood said, referring to the named operation for DOD’s activities in response to the Russian invasion.

The move means that the U.S. military’s activities related to the war, such as training of Ukrainian soldiers on American tactics and equipment, as well as shipments of weapons to Kyiv, will continue despite any potential shutdown. As recently as Tuesday, Sherwood had said the shutdown could halt those activities, as POLITICO first reported

By law, the Pentagon chief can make exceptions to activities suspended under a government shutdown, Sherwood said, noting that the decision to exempt Ukraine operations was just made…

 
And… Trending on Twitter: Senator Mike Lee(… roy Jenkins!) is BIG MAD, you guys:

    2. 2.

      lowtechcyclist

      Jeez, this shit was happening with online polls 20 years ago.  Anyone who’s still surprised by this sort of thing “is a fuckin’ moron.” Yeppers.

      ETA: Not to mention Lee’s apparent belief that that early 95-5 ratio reflected anything more than that the people who follow him on Xitter overwhelmingly agree with him.

      Reply
    Jeffro

      Jeffro

      So…Russian puppet is complaining about people who volunteer to work against Russian disinformation?

      In the words of the wise-beyond-his-years Fro Jr: “that’s kinda sus”

      Reply
    Baud

      Baud

      @Kay:

      Just after 6 p.m., a Gulfstream G200 jet touched down on the tarmac. One of the Koch network’s most powerful allies was on board: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

       

      I’m disappointed he didn’t show up in an RV.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      OzarkHillbilly

      ‘Feels horrible to say no’: abortion funds run out of money as US demand surges

      Three-quarters of US abortion patients have incomes below the federal poverty line. The cost of an abortion, meanwhile, has perhaps never been higher: more and more people have to travel for the procedure, buying flights and gas, booking hotel rooms, taking time off work. More than 60% of people who have had abortions have already given birth before, so they may also need to secure childcare.
      Although the vast majority of US abortions take place in the first trimester of pregnancy, abortion fund callers are more often in their second trimester, according to a study of callers to the National Network of Abortion Funds between 2010 and 2015. Post-Roe, people who work at abortion funds told the Guardian that they are now seeing even more people who are later on in their pregnancies – which becomes a problem both for abortion seekers and the funds, because abortion becomes more expensive later in pregnancy. It also becomes harder to find – not every clinic will perform abortions into the second trimester – so people often have to travel even further.
      From July 2021 through June 2022, the Missouri Abortion Fund spent about $235,000 helping people get abortions. Between July 2022 and June 2023, they spent over $1m – but they only helped 300 more people than the previous year, said Jess Lambrecht, the fund’s executive director. The typical client used to cost less than $1,000; now, they frequently cost multiple thousands of dollars.
      Reply
    Hildebrand

      Hildebrand

      Good morning!  I hate to rain on the parade, and I’m sure everyone knows this, but that Mike Lee twitter account is a spoof.

      Reply
    Kay

      Kay

      @Baud:

      It was quite the trip. After the donor event he took the jet to attend an event for one of his former clerks. He lives like a political candidate during a campaign. Except it’s decades long and secret.

      Reply
    Eyeroller

      Eyeroller

      @Hildebrand: ​
       I should have noticed that from the “BasedMikeLee” handle, but it looks like the real Eric Schmitt may have responded?? Either that or he didn’t grab his own name as a handle.

      Reply
    Geminid

      Geminid

      Mike Lee’s tweet reminded me of how people used to complain that the “K-Hive” supporting Vice President Harris was run out of Neera Tanden’s or Nancy Pelosi’s office.

      Reply

