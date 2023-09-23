Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

I was promised a recession.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Gradually, Then All At Once

An ‘impossible’ shift in the gun-safety argument, and also a refutation of Old people have a death grip on the Democratic party! meme…

As I remember it, the idea of Trump ‘visiting a picket line’ was originally floated by his handlers as potential counter-programming to the second RNC debate next Wednesday, at the Ronald Reagan Library. I suspect TFG is not happy that he’s (possibly) been roped into physically travelling to the Midwest just to stand in front of a bunch of uppity workmen with jumped-up ideas of their own importance. Depending on the reaction to President Biden’s visit, I wouldn’t bet so much as a store-bought cookie that Trump will actually show up in Michigan, although he’ll probably drop a semi-coherent video clip…

For the budget-conscious, looks like the President’s UAW visit (c’mon, he’s not walking the picket line, the Secret Service would stroke out and/or shoot some poor guy wearing deer season camo) may have been added to a previously-scheduled swing:

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • MazeDancer
  • New Deal democrat

      Baud

      2024 will be a labor vs. capital election.  Biggest opportunity since 1980 for working people to have a seat at the table in the economy.

      New Deal democrat

      In fairness, Neil Cavuto is an old school Reagan conservative who has always played it straight in his business reporting, and has called out nutcase talking points a number of times.  Notice in the video clip he is not criticizing Biden or the UAW.

      MazeDancer

      @Betty Cracker:

      Biden’s social media team is stellar

      Shimmering brilliance. Maybe  he has striking SNL writers.

      That “Yes” over Haley is total aces.

      What’s Trump gonna do when he shows up second? Meet with management? Show his support for mega millionaires?

      Betty Cracker

      @MazeDancer: I am also wondering how the 🍊 🤡 Will counter program Biden’s visit. He was originally scheduled to give a rambling, incoherent, self-pitying speech to “current and retired” members. Maybe he’ll stick with that?

