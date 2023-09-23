Big crowd in the Rose Garden for ?@POTUS? ?@VP? unveiling of a new White House Office of Gun Violence Protection. No Republican leaders were present, according to a spokewoman. pic.twitter.com/55fJBqq3RM — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) September 22, 2023

An ‘impossible’ shift in the gun-safety argument, and also a refutation of Old people have a death grip on the Democratic party! meme…

The age span of Democrats in federal office is on stage here. 55 years between the president at 80 years 10 months and the youngest Member of Congress and first Gen Z House member @MaxwellFrostFL at 26 years and 8 months. pic.twitter.com/Jw6qgyS8QY — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) September 22, 2023

Tuesday, I’ll go to Michigan to join the picket line and stand in solidarity with the men and women of UAW as they fight for a fair share of the value they helped create. It’s time for a win-win agreement that keeps American auto manufacturing thriving with well-paid UAW jobs. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 22, 2023

This means Biden would get out to Michigan ahead of former President Donald Trump, who plans to be there the next day — Wednesday, Sept. 27 … — Asma Khalid (@asmamk) September 22, 2023

As I remember it, the idea of Trump ‘visiting a picket line’ was originally floated by his handlers as potential counter-programming to the second RNC debate next Wednesday, at the Ronald Reagan Library. I suspect TFG is not happy that he’s (possibly) been roped into physically travelling to the Midwest just to stand in front of a bunch of uppity workmen with jumped-up ideas of their own importance. Depending on the reaction to President Biden’s visit, I wouldn’t bet so much as a store-bought cookie that Trump will actually show up in Michigan, although he’ll probably drop a semi-coherent video clip…

For the budget-conscious, looks like the President’s UAW visit (c’mon, he’s not walking the picket line, the Secret Service would stroke out and/or shoot some poor guy wearing deer season camo) may have been added to a previously-scheduled swing:

Biden will head to Arizona next week to deliver a speech on "the work we must do together to strengthen our democracy" while honoring John McCain, the White House says https://t.co/wckL0i0gzN — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 21, 2023