You’ve probably seen something about this story already, if only out of the corner of your eye. It’s the ‘Reader added context’ that makes this tweet perfection… not to mention the number of replies (19.5 thousand and counting), most of them mocking:

This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/1qeV9qOBL3 — David Brooks (@nytdavidbrooks) September 21, 2023

You’d think by now, BoBo (he’s only 62! I could’ve sworn he was older than me, but I guess he’s one of those guys who was born age 40, and already wearing a button-down shirt) would’ve know better than to use social media after the first scotch, but…

David Brooks deciding 2 triples in to get into the price takes game and thinking he is super smart by saying meal and including the drink, lmao — vocational politics appreciation account (@Convolutedname) September 21, 2023

This meal cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/UoR6WnoQcl — derek guy (@dieworkwear) September 21, 2023

Jamele Bouie *also* writes for the NYTimes…





The Guardian was one of many major outlets to cover this saga (which I guess qualifies Brooks’ debacle as an international disgrace):

… Brooks posted his complaint on Wednesday. As of Friday morning, he had not posted again…

As of 9pm EST Friday, still no updates — possibly Wife #2 is keeping him away from the liquor cabinet?

If David Brooks had just tweeted "spent way too much money on whiskey at the airport" everyone would have been like "amen brother, been there, most relatable thing you've ever said in fact" https://t.co/GZ2C2An8tS — Leigh Beadon (@leighbeadon) September 21, 2023

Capitalism remains undefeated https://t.co/uOW0WJagJv — Jeremy Horpedahl ????? (@jmhorp) September 22, 2023

The New Republic:

… Americans don’t think the economy is terrible because of inflated prices at the airport. But they might be swayed by commentators like Brooks who alternate between touting how great American capitalism is and cherry-picking details from their own upper-class lifestyle as proof that we’re nearing the end. Airport food is expensive—but it’s not that expensive. Maybe Brooks could use this opportunity to pivot into speculative fiction, but in the meantime, if he ever wants to comment on economic news, he may want to lay off the whiskey first.

Some of the better clapbacks I’ve seen:

1) How many ?? did he have? Because the cheeseburger deluxe doesn’t cost that much. 2) Newark Airport has sneaky good restaurants. 3) Give his column to someone deserving please. pic.twitter.com/aLijvP3L2W — Greg Olear (@gregolear) September 21, 2023

This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/fVJSWOlXWC — ??????????Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) September 21, 2023

(bar bill: $66. food bill: $12. tip: $0 N Y Times expense account) https://t.co/ZcmHOKuPIi — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) September 21, 2023

Biden is failing in the polls because of how expensive it has become to drink an airport double bourbon that's aged long enough to do porn — Gas Stove Prayer Warrior (@canderaid) September 21, 2023

i'm happy that this food looks awful https://t.co/rCFOrRY1R6 — Jean-Michel Connard ?? (@torriangray) September 21, 2023

And the stomach-turning winner, h/t Satby…

These nachos just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible. pic.twitter.com/D21TuLa5nk — John has the NebraskaBlues (@sun_dawg1) September 21, 2023

Brooks maaay just possibly be angling for a new job, one better aligned with his talents:

