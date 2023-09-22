Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Bark louder, little dog.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

After roe, women are no longer free.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

The willow is too close to the house.

Second rate reporter says what?

Come on, man.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

An almost top 10,000 blog!

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Friday Night Wind-Down Open Thread – David ‘BoBo’ Brooks Edition

Friday Night Wind-Down Open Thread – David ‘BoBo’ Brooks Edition

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

You’ve probably seen something about this story already, if only out of the corner of your eye. It’s the ‘Reader added context’ that makes this tweet perfection… not to mention the number of replies (19.5 thousand and counting), most of them mocking:

You’d think by now, BoBo (he’s only 62! I could’ve sworn he was older than me, but I guess he’s one of those guys who was born age 40, and already wearing a button-down shirt) would’ve know better than to use social media after the first scotch, but…

Jamele Bouie *also* writes for the NYTimes
Friday Night Wind-Down Open Thread - BoBo Brooks Edition

The Guardian was one of many major outlets to cover this saga (which I guess qualifies Brooks’ debacle as an international disgrace):

Brooks posted his complaint on Wednesday. As of Friday morning, he had not posted again…

As of 9pm EST Friday, still no updates — possibly Wife #2 is keeping him away from the liquor cabinet?

Friday Night Wind-Down Open Thread - David 'BoBo' Brooks Edition

The New Republic:

Americans don’t think the economy is terrible because of inflated prices at the airport. But they might be swayed by commentators like Brooks who alternate between touting how great American capitalism is and cherry-picking details from their own upper-class lifestyle as proof that we’re nearing the end.

Airport food is expensive—but it’s not that expensive. Maybe Brooks could use this opportunity to pivot into speculative fiction, but in the meantime, if he ever wants to comment on economic news, he may want to lay off the whiskey first.

Some of the better clapbacks I’ve seen:

And the stomach-turning winner, h/t Satby

Brooks maaay just possibly be angling for a new job, one better aligned with his talents:
Friday Night Wind-Down Open Thread - David 'BoBo' Brooks Edition 1

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bbleh
  • Cliosfanboy
  • ColoradoGuy
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Phylllis
  • RSA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    12Comments

    2. 2.

      bbleh

      What is that … thing that the wieners are sticking out of?  It looks like maybe it’s (supposed to be) edible.

      The Derek Guy tweet actually made me lol.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Phylllis

      I’m really kind of shocked to discover he’s only a year older than me. He’s been doing the cranky gasbag bit for so long, I figured he had to be born circa early to mid-1950’s, at least

      Reply
    8. 8.

      ColoradoGuy

      So D Brooks is a drunk as well as over-paid liar … and got caught red-handed at both.

      Well, it’s on-brand for the GOP (hello Boebert!)

      The real question is why the NYT management has propped him up for decades. To what purpose?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      NotMax

      The Salad Bar Savonarola has been mockable since last century, all the way back to his time as a protege of Buckley at National review.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Cliosfanboy

      So, Brooks likes whiskey that’s “old enough to do pron”? Would that be Barely Legal pron, or MILF? Asking for a friend.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.