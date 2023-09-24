Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool – Ads! Ads?

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Not for the first time, NotMax has suggested that we have a Medium Cool about ads.

Whether they are flashy SuperBowl ads or ads from your childhood that you jut can’t shake – it’s undeniable that ads are a part of popular culture.  Ads used to be all white people – white and straight and conservatively dressed.  Somehow, the ad industry figured out that fucking white people are not the only people who buy products.  So yay for that!

Remember the first ad with gay people?  Mixed races?  Hey, gay people with mixed race children buy laundry detergent, too!  Who could have known?

I have some ads etched into my brain, and I’m not even sure what they were for!

588-6300  EMPIRE!  (I don’t know, maybe furniture or carpeting?)

Sunday Sunday Sunday!  (some kind of horse racing?)

Mikey likes it!  (definitely cereal, though I have no idea which one)

Where’s the BEEF?  (no idea what that was for, were they just advertising beef?)

So… talk about ads you loved or ads you hated or ads that are funny or ads that are horrible or ads that are annoying.  And if we don’t talk about ads that are sexist and racist, I will be seriously disappointed!  Was there ever a Lego ad with girls in it?

This Medium Cool may break a record, though I don’t know if it will be for the most comments or the fewest.  Well, probably not the most – I did have a Medium Cool Longmire post that had more comments than the minimum for a TBogg unit!

I tune out most ads, so I am struggling to think of an ad to use as an image.  Perhaps the *Google will bail me out.

*Nope!  I googled, and every site that had the best classic ads wouldn’t let me open the site – wait for it – yes, because I have an ad-blocker installed.  So I’ll go with something I know.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Roger Moore

      I think “Sunday, Sunday, Sunday!” was an ad for monster truck rallies.  I know “Mikey likes it” was for Life cereal, and “Where’s the Beef?” was for Wendy’s.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Trivia Man

      My gripe: give it to mikey! He’ll eat anything!

      total misquote. It’s “he won’t  eat it, he hates everything “

      THEN they discover he likes Life

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Trivia Man

      Where’s the salsa from? New York City! Get a rope.

      thst ad hasn’t run for 20? Years but I’ll wager most people here still remember it vividly

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Gravie

      Super-local ad from Publix in Tampa in the ‘50s. Various animated heads yelling “beef BEEF Beef beef chicken liver! bEEF beef Beef Beef beef” then the pitch, “Whatever’s for dinner, you can find it at Publix.”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Alison Rose

      Empire was (is?) a carpet cleaning company, I believe. RM got the others above me.

      This Iams commercial was my favorite thing when it ran, which must have been at least 20 years ago, I’d say. It always made me and my mom all verklempt, and yes, I did get a lil’ tear in my eye watching it again now. THE DOGGIE GOT OLD BUT HE CAN STILL GET UP THE STAIRS.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Roger Moore

      It’s kind of funny, but the ads that really stuck with me were the ones on kids afternoon TV.  It comes from a mixture of watching them at a very impressionable age, seeing the same ads a lot, and my brothers and I making parody ads.  Considering just how political those parody ads were, I’m not surprised I turned out a liberal.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      West of the Rockies

      Every Christmas I still look up the Miller Beer “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” sled commercial.

      I also loved the GE “Ideas are messy” number.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      The jingle that’s stuck with me most all these years is a local Grand Rapids, MI carpet company – the Sullivan’s Carpet jingle…a bouncy Irish S-U-double L-I-V-A-N spells Sullivan! The Löwenbrau commercial jingle too “here’s to good friends, tonight is kinda special…”

      Still like the Darth Vader remote car starter commercial. Also have a soft spot for vintage ’70s Christmas beer commercials even though I was no where near drinking age back then.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      MagdaInBlack

      “Charley Says Love my Good ‘n’ Plenty” , the whole damn song, is etched in my earworm playlist.

      Eta: childhood tv commercial.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Trivia Man

      The Folgers “Coming Home” was popular and memorable. And… perhaps suggestive. There is a few not (to me) parody ad that may have now been viewed more times than the original. The first time I saw the parody I was completely fooled, I thought it was the origin, sweet reunion story. Then… it keeps going

      Reply
    26. 26.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      Also loved the cartoon bear Hamm’s beer commercials “From the land of sky blue water, land of tall pines, mighty balsam! Comes the beer refreshing, Hamm’s the beer refreshing, Hamm’s.”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      bbleh

      And the classic R-O-L-A-I-D-S.

      The ones that REALLY bug me these days are the pharmaceutical ads that grab a few bars from a song popular with Boomers (naturally; they know their audience) and set the name of their product to it.  It sticks in my head and I hate it, which they may think is good because I remember it, but actually is bad because now I hate their product too (Ozempic being top of my list right now).

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Facebones

      I grew up in Atlantic Canada in the 80s, so the ads for the Green Gables Convenience Stores are permanently etched into my brain:

      You forgot to buy some food, and it’s late.

      You would like a tasty snack, but it’s late

      Reply
    33. 33.

      JPL

      How many cookies did Andrew eat?   Andrew ate 8000.     How do you keep your carpets clean, call Andrew 8-8000

      okay I’m old

      It ran on the radio all the time.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Trivia Man

      I’ve listened to talk radio for a lot of years. In about 1986 or so a weight loss gum was about 60% of every ad on talk radio.

      AYDS! The candy coated gum! It will help you lose weight! That’s A-Y-D-S! Try some today for free!

      poor timing

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Tim Ellis

      The “excuse me, do you have any Grey Poupon?” ass have stuck with me even though “rich people like it” would no longer be a selling point for me

       

      That “I love chicken, I love liver, meow Mix meow Mix please deliver” jingle still gets stuck in my head

       

      And if you’re from Buffalo, you’ll definitely hear these words in tune if i type “mighty taco, mighty taco”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      frosty

      “Sunday, Sunday, Sunday!!!” was for drag racing. We had it where I grew up in PA and I know it was used elsewhere. My favorite take on it was … Firesign Theater maybe?

      “Sunday, Sunday, Sunday! US Amphetamine Speedway!! See Timothy Leary, Superblown Head!!!”

      BTW a blower in a dragster is a supercharger that pressurizes the fuel/air mix.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @bbleh: Ozempic is in short supply.  I can only get a 30 day supply from the VA at a time for Type II diabetes, not attempting to poke myself into weight loss.  Yet they’re advertising the shit to make it even more in demand and further crunch the supply, which of course leads, in classic Econ 101 style, to higher prices (and higher profits).

      Reply
    48. 48.

      bbleh

      @What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      [hysterical yelling almost but not quite drowned out by sound of 50-cal. machine gun]

      @Villago Delenda Est: quite apart from the ad, this really irritates me.  It’s like Viagra: a pill for a particular but real medical condition being knowingly if not explicitly advertised as a “lifestyle” drug.  And Ozempic tinkers with a much more complex system, which makes it even riskier to use for off-label non-medical purposes.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @Kent: Oh, yeah, those take me back.  A guy a year behind me in high school was supposedly the one who came up with the motorcycle ad.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Alison Rose

      Oh man, I love that someone uploaded this. Anyone who grew up in the North Bay will remember this local ad for Windsor Waterworks, a waterslide park that closed a number of years ago but was located just a few miles north of where I am now. “You’re gonna get wet” is both a pretty lame jingle for a water park and also…you know. Maybe a little too innuendo-prone.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      gene108

      From my 1980’s childhood, the Bud Light “Gimme a Light” ads, where some bar patron says “gimme a light” and they get some sort of illuminating light, like a table lamp, until they say “make it a Bud Light”.

      The Miller Lite “Tastes Great, Less Filling” ads also up there.

      Found both these ad campaigns humorous as a kid. Always wondering what whacky light the bar patron’s going to get instead of Bud Light, and the odd places Tastes Great, Less Filling argument would erupt in.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      I can’t recall which beer it was with Real Men of Genius campaign. I only recall it because the band that sang the jingle was Survivor, yes “Eye of the Tiger” Survivor.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      El Muneco

      @scav: John Landis put a Cal Worthington commercial on a TV in the background in a scene in the 1985 Jeff Goldblum/Michelle Pfeiffer film Into The Night.

      Apparently he had been big in Southern California even before expanding up the West Coast.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      CaseyL

      Oh, these comments take me down memory lane!

      Among my memorable faves:  A family at breakfast.  The father, heartbroken when he discovers they’re out of his favorite cereal. Rice Krispie Opera!

      Also, and I am very sorry because it caused a huge kerfuffle over stereotypes, but it was gd funny: Alka Seltzer’s “Atsa Spicy Meatball.”

      In fact, Alka Seltzer had a run of hilarious ads – the Spicy Meatball one that got them into such trouble, and the “I can’t believe I ate the whole thing”…”You ate it, Ralph” being the ones I remember.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Abnormal Hiker

      Schaefer’s is the one beer to have

      When you’re having more than one

      Schaefer’s pleasure doesn’t fade

      Even when your thirst is done ….

       

      ETA not sure why it is double spaced

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Another Scott

      I’ve mentioned before that one TV ad caused me to visit the hospital emergency room.

      Scene – Earnest mother in the kitchen talking about these new super-strong wipes (a Handi-wipe competitor). Earnest, tall, son had one in his hands, looped it over the top of the door, and hung on it to show how strong it was. Beaming mother smiled and gave the closing line about how strong they are!!1

      Young me decided he had to try it with a Handi-wipe that we had, but of course, I was too short to be able to loop it over the top of the door. So I got a chair and stood on it and jumped up to loop it over the top of the door…

      And the Handi-wipe immediately tore in half and I fell, hitting my jaw on the doorknob. Ouch!

      Concerned mother had to drop what she was doing and rush me to the hospital to get checked out. Fortunately, no obvious damage was done.

      Taught me to to be skeptical of TV ads (and probably explains why I have never been interested in Jackass-type humor)…

      I think they took that ad of the TV shortly thereafter – maybe I wasn’t the only one?

      Be careful out there!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Kristine

      I cut the cable cord, so I don’t see commercials anymore. But when I had it, I used to watch the channels that played all the bloody pharmaceutical ads. I noticed that the ads for Pediasure, a children’s nutritional drink, always featured little boys who were on the low end of the growth curve and needed a boost. I never saw an ad with a little girl. I guess no biggie if a girl is small for her age because small is okay if you’re a girl? Whether that message was intended or not, that’s the one I got.

      I used to enjoy the ads with James Garner and Mariette Hartley–yup, I forgot the product. (Polaroid–thanks, Stinger!)

      The Subaru ads with dogs always make me cry. Kinda glad I don’t see those anymore.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Brachiator

      @What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?:

      Also loved the cartoon bear Hamm’s beer commercials “From the land of sky blue water, land of tall pines, mighty balsam! Comes the beer refreshing, Hamm’s the beer refreshing, Hamm’s.”

      I remember that commercial from when I was a kid. Very catchy. But I obviously was the wrong target audience. And when I was old enough to drink beer, Hamm’s wasn’t on the list.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      TheOtherHank

      @El Muneco: I was just going to mention Cal Worthington and his dog Spot. For those not in the know, Cal W sold cars and his ads featured him with a different strange animal introduced as his dog Spot.

      I don’t know how So Cal these ads were, but I have vivid memories of Bandini fertilizer ads that featured “Bandini Mountain”, ie, a giant pile of manure.

      And a national campaign that’s stuck with me is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups:

      “You got chocolate in my peanut butter!”

      “You got peanut butter on my chocolate!”

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Trivia Man

      @Scout211: this week they tried to change it from wiener mobile to Frank Mobile. Immediate pushback do they changed it back.

      little know second verse:

      oh I’m glad I’m not an Oscar Mayer wiener

      that is what I do not want to be

      for if I was an Oscar Mayer wiener

      there would soon be nothing left of me

      Reply
    90. 90.

      noncarborundum

      I can still remember the 800 number for Sheraton reservations, which I learned from their jingle more than 50 years ago.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Brachiator: I think Hamm’s was no longer in the West Michigan market by the time I was old enough to drink. So I don’t think I’ve ever had it.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @CaseyL:

      In fact, Alka Seltzer had a run of hilarious ads – the Spicy Meatball one that got them into such trouble, and the “I can’t believe I ate the whole thing”…”You ate it, Ralph” being the ones I remember.

      And the one with the sweet, new, never-cooked-in-her-entire-life bride, who whipped up a Marshmallow Meat Loaf for her hubby.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      NotMax

      Probably gonna end up doing these in little bits and pieces, trying not to duplicate any above. (as of beginning to type this)

      Stuck in the brainpan forever and a day:
      Sorry, Charlie.
      “”At-sa spicy meatball.
      .
      Ubiquitous yet annoying for one reason or another:
      Mr. Machine
      Mystery Date
      creepy Burger King king
      .
      Remembered in spite of themselves:
      Quake & Quisp
      Brush-a, brush-a, brush-a
      Show us your Lark pack.
      .
      Classics:
      Crying Native American at littered roadside.
      CBS Christmas.
      Coke: Harmony.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      noncarborundum

      My beer is Rheingold, the dry beer. 
      Why not try some the next time you buy beer? 
      It’s refreshing, not sweet; 
      It’s the extra-dry treat. 
      Why not try extra-dry Rheingold beer?

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Brachiator

      @CaseyL:

      Also, and I am very sorry because it caused a huge kerfuffle over stereotypes, but it was gd funny: Alka Seltzer’s “Atsa Spicy Meatball.”

      This was an award winning commercial.

      But for me, it was too good. The false commercial was so captivating that for the longest time I didn’t know that it was really a commercial for Alka Seltzer.

      Again, I wasn’t the target audience. I was a kid and could pretty much eat anything, so I didn’t have a clear idea about food giving you an upset stomach.

      But I remember kids and even adults repeating variations of the “speech meatball” line.

      There was some other product with a very catchy jingle that was based on a 1940s instrumental tune. But for decades I never knew what product was being advertised, until I saw it mentioned on some summer fill in TV show about famous TV commercials that also featured the Alka Seltzer ad.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      noncarborundum

      Do you know exactly how to eat an Oreo?
      Well, to do it, you unscrew it
      Very fast.
      ‘Cause a kid’ll eat the middle of an Oreo first
      And save the chocolate cookie outsides for last.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Rachel Bakes

      Memorable ads for me: York peppermint patty/mounds/almond joy add, during Peanuts holiday specials.
      mcDonalds did really good ads in thr 80s

      shop Rite’s Can Can sale ads set to the Can Can were amazingly catchy, they still use them 30 years later.
      Driving through PA 16 years ago with no hotel room booked and a new flip phone my husband recalled the 1800 number for Best Western off a 20 year old commercial memory. That was useful

      Reply
    119. 119.

      zhena gogolia

      I like Don Draper’s pitch for the Kodak Carousel.

      Seriously, I don’t know most of the ads being referenced here, because I haven’t watched television with advertising for many years.

      I know the old ones, but don’t have any particular fondness for them. Let me think if there are any ads I have fondness for. I like Diane Keaton running around her kitchen before she got famous.

      Reply

