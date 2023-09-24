Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Not for the first time, NotMax has suggested that we have a Medium Cool about ads.

Whether they are flashy SuperBowl ads or ads from your childhood that you jut can’t shake – it’s undeniable that ads are a part of popular culture. Ads used to be all white people – white and straight and conservatively dressed. Somehow, the ad industry figured out that fucking white people are not the only people who buy products. So yay for that!

Remember the first ad with gay people? Mixed races? Hey, gay people with mixed race children buy laundry detergent, too! Who could have known?

I have some ads etched into my brain, and I’m not even sure what they were for!

588-6300 EMPIRE! (I don’t know, maybe furniture or carpeting?) Sunday Sunday Sunday! (some kind of horse racing?) Mikey likes it! (definitely cereal, though I have no idea which one) Where’s the BEEF? (no idea what that was for, were they just advertising beef?)

So… talk about ads you loved or ads you hated or ads that are funny or ads that are horrible or ads that are annoying. And if we don’t talk about ads that are sexist and racist, I will be seriously disappointed! Was there ever a Lego ad with girls in it?

This Medium Cool may break a record, though I don’t know if it will be for the most comments or the fewest. Well, probably not the most – I did have a Medium Cool Longmire post that had more comments than the minimum for a TBogg unit!

I tune out most ads, so I am struggling to think of an ad to use as an image. Perhaps the *Google will bail me out.

*Nope! I googled, and every site that had the best classic ads wouldn’t let me open the site – wait for it – yes, because I have an ad-blocker installed. So I’ll go with something I know.