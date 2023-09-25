Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dave Zirin Asks an Important Question: Will the UAW Picket Trump’s Rally in Detroit?

22 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Why is it only the Independent Media is asking the big questions, while the mainstream media behaves as thought it’s perfectly ordinary for a candidate for president to talk about executing generals and other people he doesn’t care for?

Trump’s speeches are terrifying echoes of those heard in Europe in the 1930s. They are appeals to labor by a candidate supported by heavily armed, fascist political formations. ~Dave Zirin

Donald Trump is coming to Detroit on September 27 for a prime-time speech opposite the sideshow that is GOP primary debate in California. He will, as NPR put it, “join striking union autoworkers” and appeal for their support. His argument will be that labor’s enemy is not the plutocratic bosses of the automobile industry. It’s China. It’s Mexican workers. It’s Biden’s “woke” push for electric vehicles. Trump will deliver the kind of racist, divisive speech that Henry Ford would have adored. In this perilous political moment, Trump’s appearance could chip away at the multiracial, cross-border solidarity that the UAW needs to win this strike.

It will also, based upon Trump’s comments during a Nerf-ball interview with Meet the Press, be explicitly anti-UAW. Trump said, speaking in the third person, “The auto workers are being sold down the river by their leadership, and their leadership should endorse Trump.”

My question for the UAW is whether it will condemn and picket this speech as well as Trump’s efforts to split the strike on nativist grounds.

There’s a lot more to the article – read the whole thing at The Nation – but Zirin goes on to say this:

It is not only in the UAW’s interest to oppose Trump. Trump’s speeches are terrifying echoes of those heard in Europe in the 1930s and in Latin America in the 1970s and ’80s. They are all open appeals to labor by a candidate supported by proudly fascist, nationalist, and heavily armed political formations. Labor historically has been the force that repels fascism. A split labor movement in the face of an authoritarian candidate with presidential aspirations would be a disaster marked by state and street violence. We need to support this strike and support the UAW. We also need the UAW to support the broader efforts to deliver Trump into the dustbin of history. The future of the labor movement depends upon it—and the future for the rest of us may depend upon it as well.

Most of the media seems to be MIA while we are the frogs sitting in the pot that has been turned up to near boiling.  Is there anything we can do to pressure the mainstream media?

Open thread.

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      We need to support this strike and support the UAW. We also need the UAW to support the broader efforts to deliver Trump into the dustbin of history. The future of the labor movement depends upon it—and the future for the rest of us may depend upon it as well.

      Maybe I’m off base, but I don’t think I ever expected to see something like this in The Nation.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MattF

      Hating unions is the one concrete thing that lines up the R party with Trump. Republicans hate unions. This hasn’t played out in great detail up to this point, but there’s some possibility that now it will.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      @narya: My impression is that The Nation has been more into making demands for labor rather than making demands of labor.  But the piece seems to be asking for mutual support.

      But I don’t read it on a regular basis, so like I said, my impression may be off base.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Eolirin

      Trump’s popularity with a sizable number of the rank and file in a lot of these kinds of unions is concerning. I hope actions like these hurt him with those groups rather than hurting the unions themselves, but a driving force of the collapse of union power was exactly this kind of appeal. I hope it doesn’t work this time.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Roger Moore

      @Eolirin:

      I hope union members see the Biden administration as the most labor friendly in generations.  I don’t think we’re going to be able to reverse all labor’s losses since Taft-Hartley in a single term, but Biden has shown how important it is to have a friend of labor in the White House.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      narya

      @Baud: Okay; thanks. I only read it when I visit my parents (I gave dad a subscription years ago, which he has maintained for decades), so you know more than I do.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      jonas

      @MattF: Trump’s pitch is essentially that “you don’t need a union — you need *me* to beat up on foreigners and minorities and elites who threaten your jobs (and trucks and guns and religion).”

      I would hope most of the rank and file are smart enough to realize that all the fascist immigrant and gay-bashing in the world isn’t going to raise their pay or put money in their retirement pensions. A strong union will and there can’t be a strong union with Republicans.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kay

      I think it’s a complete misunderstanding of unions. The UAW is a private sector union striking their employers. 

      They don’t do general purpose demonstrations. Public sector unions demonstrate against particular politicians but that’s because they are public employees.

      Reply
    Reply

      Jeffro

      Speaking of near-boiling:

      No one is ready for the violence and insanity that’s coming to our election next year (Slate)

      As trump prosecutions move forward, threats of violence spike dramatically (NYT)

      All because of one slimeball, and his inability to accept an election loss.  Well, his inability to govern, which led to his election loss.

      The best time to beat on the GOP about what they’re slow-walking into was Jan 7th.  The next best time is now.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Azhrie139

      “Why is it only the Independent Media is asking the big questions, while the mainstream media behaves as thought it’s perfectly ordinary for a candidate for president to talk about executing generals and other people he doesn’t care for?”

      Uh because those oligarchical courters in the mainstream media are actually just fascist collaborators.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      eversor

      @jonas:

      They don’t care.  After they gain control of the culture and implement Christendom 2.0 they can deal with other issues.  But Christendom must come first.

      Reply

