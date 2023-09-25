Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

North Carolina Medicaid Expansion for December 1st

The state of North Carolina will start paying Medicaid claims for enrolled individuals ages 19-64 who earn under 138% Federal Poverty Level (FPL) as of December 1, 2023.

 

This will mean a lot of folks who likely would have been determined to be ineligible for full benefits for Medicaid will be redetermined to be eligible for Medicaid Expansion as of 12/1/23. It will mean a lot of folks who are currently eligible for zero premium Silver CSR plans with $500 deductibles will be moved to Medicaid as of January 1, 2024. Medicaid has been shown to have substantially lower cost-sharing than Exchange plans for folks who are barely eligible on either side of the income switch line.

