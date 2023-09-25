.

NEW- @jrpsaki asks Rep. Swalwell if Sen. Menendez should resign. @RepSwalwell : “He should… This just shows that the rule of law applies to everyone. Whether it’s the former president, whether it’s the current president’s son or whether it’s a Democratic senator.” pic.twitter.com/IWRIzan4cw

The brutal murder and dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi – and the fact that MBS got away with it, with no consequences – is something I will never get over. If any of this is true, as far as I’m concerned, Menendez can rot in the same circle of hell as Jared, for their complicity.

Interesting take on twitter from someone I have never heard of. Full Threadreader version.

The indictment says that on/a June 21, 2021, Nadine Menendez and a “Eg Official-4” organized a private meeting btwn “Eg Official-5” and Sen. Menendez at a Washington, DC hotel, prior to a meeting the next day (6/22/21) btwn “Eg Official-5” and other US senators. 2/x

Earlier today a smart friend found an interesting detail in the Menendez et al. indictment, so I re-read the doc…& putting together the pieces, it does seem “Egyptian Official-5” introduced on p. 17 as a “senior Egyptian intelligence official” is Intel Director Abbas Kamel

The indictment says that on/a June 21, 2021, Nadine Menendez and a “Eg Official-4” organized a private meeting btwn “Eg Official-5” and Sen. Menendez at a Washington, DC hotel, prior to a meeting the next day (6/22/21) btwn “Eg Official-5” and other US senators.

The dates match up with what @Isikoff reported in this June 21, 2021 @yahooNews article: Egyptian intel chief Abbas Kamel “is visiting Washington this week to meet with US intelligence officials as well as members of the Senate Foreign Relations Ctte”

Egyptian intelligence chief to face questioning over alleged involvement in Khashoggi killing

A human rights group is calling on members of Congress to interrogate the chief of Egyptian intelligence on Tuesday about a Yahoo News report that a Saudi plane carrying a team of assassins stopped in…

https://news.yahoo.com/egyptian-intelligence-chief-to-face-questioning-over-alleged-involvement-in-khashoggi-killing-221455670.html

The indictment says that on the day of Sen. Menendez’s private mtg, “he provided his wife with a copy of a news article reporting on questions that other US Senators intended to ask ‘Eg. Official-5’ regarding a human rights issue.” @Isikoff report suggests the issue was…

…Egypt’s potential involvement in Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. “Senate staffers said…a number of senators are preparing to ask Kamel” about reports that the jet carrying the Saudi assassins made a middle-of-the-night stopover in Cairo to pick up drugs used to kill Khashoggi.

(@YahooNews reported that on Oct. 2, 2018, a Gulfstream jet carrying a team of Saudi assassins to Istanbul made a stopover in Cairo…to pick up a lethal dose of “illegal” narcotics that was injected a few hours later into Jamal Khashoggi, killing him)

Exclusive: Saudi assassins picked up illicit drugs in Cairo to kill Khashoggi

The new season of Yahoo News’ “Conspiracyland” podcast reveals compelling new evidence that a Saudi hit team intended to kill Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi long before he walked into the S…

https://news.yahoo.com/exclusive-saudi-assassins-picked-up-illicit-drugs-in-cairo-to-kill-khashoggi-090051483.html

Back to the indictment: it says (p. 17) that “Egyptian Official-4” told Nadine Menendez that in his private mtg with [Abbas Kamel] Sen. Menendez “raised the [human rights issue [Egypt’s possible role in Khashoggi killing?], we appreciate it.”

The indictment then says that 2 days after Sen. Menendez’s private meeting with [Abbas Kamel], Wael Hana “purchased 22 one-ounce gold bars, each w/ a unique serial number. Two of these gold bars were subsequently found during the June ’22 federal search of the Menendez home”

The indictment also says (p. 18) that when Sen. Menendez and his wife visited Egypt in October 2021, in what was originally planned as an “unofficial” visit, they had a private dinner at the home of Egyptian Official-5 [Abbas Kamel?]. The photo on p. 18 could be Kamel.

Is it unheard of that a US Senator, especially the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, would be invited to dine at the Egypt’s intelligence chief’s home when in Cairo?

Given the close intel ties between US and Egypt, I don’t think so.

What is unusual, to say the least, is 1) senator’s wife allegedly acting as a go-between to set up meetings with foreign officials, esp. a foreign intel chief 2) the senator’s wife allegedly being paid by someone w/ possible ties to foreign intel ()

and of course a senator allegedly having at his home gold bars purchased by someone who has close ties to a foreign government with key issues before the senator, and on whose behalf the senator reportedly intervened w/ USDA concerning his company…all unusual indeed.

