Menendez May Be Worse Than We Know

Menendez May Be Worse Than We Know

The brutal murder and dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi – and the fact that MBS got away with it, with no consequences – is something I will never get over.  If any of this is true, as far as I’m concerned, Menendez can rot in the same circle of hell as Jared, for their complicity.

Interesting take on twitter from someone I have never heard of.   Full Threadreader version.

Full Threadreader version.

Earlier today a smart friend found an interesting detail in the Menendez et al. indictment, so I re-read the doc…& putting together the pieces, it does seem “Egyptian Official-5” introduced on p. 17 as a “senior Egyptian intelligence official” is Intel Director Abbas Kamel
1/x
The indictment says that on/a June 21, 2021, Nadine Menendez and a “Eg Official-4” organized a private meeting btwn “Eg Official-5” and Sen. Menendez at a Washington, DC hotel, prior to a meeting the next day (6/22/21) btwn “Eg Official-5” and other US senators.

2/x
The dates match up with what @Isikoff reported in this June 21, 2021 @yahooNews article: Egyptian intel chief Abbas Kamel “is visiting Washington this week to meet with US intelligence officials as well as members of the Senate Foreign Relations Ctte”

3/x – this part was a link to an article
Egyptian intelligence chief to face questioning over alleged involvement in Khashoggi killing
A human rights group is calling on members of Congress to interrogate the chief of Egyptian intelligence on Tuesday about a Yahoo News report that a Saudi plane carrying a team of assassins stopped in…
https://news.yahoo.com/egyptian-intelligence-chief-to-face-questioning-over-alleged-involvement-in-khashoggi-killing-221455670.html
The indictment says that on the day of Sen. Menendez’s private mtg, “he provided his wife with a copy of a news article reporting on questions that other US Senators intended to ask ‘Eg. Official-5’ regarding a human rights issue.” @Isikoff report suggests the issue was…

4/x
…Egypt’s potential involvement in Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. “Senate staffers said…a number of senators are preparing to ask Kamel” about reports that the jet carrying the Saudi assassins made a middle-of-the-night stopover in Cairo to pick up drugs used to kill Khashoggi.

5/x
(@YahooNews reported that on Oct. 2, 2018, a Gulfstream jet carrying a team of Saudi assassins to Istanbul made a stopover in Cairo…to pick up a lethal dose of “illegal” narcotics that was injected a few hours later into Jamal Khashoggi, killing him)

6/x – this part was a link to a podcast
Exclusive: Saudi assassins picked up illicit drugs in Cairo to kill Khashoggi
The new season of Yahoo News’ “Conspiracyland” podcast reveals compelling new evidence that a Saudi hit team intended to kill Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi long before he walked into the S…
https://news.yahoo.com/exclusive-saudi-assassins-picked-up-illicit-drugs-in-cairo-to-kill-khashoggi-090051483.html
Back to the indictment: it says (p. 17) that “Egyptian Official-4” told Nadine Menendez that in his private mtg with [Abbas Kamel] Sen. Menendez “raised the [human rights issue [Egypt’s possible role in Khashoggi killing?], we appreciate it.”

7/x
The indictment then says that 2 days after Sen. Menendez’s private meeting with [Abbas Kamel], Wael Hana “purchased 22 one-ounce gold bars, each w/ a unique serial number. Two of these gold bars were subsequently found during the June ’22 federal search of the Menendez home”

8/x
The indictment also says (p. 18) that when Sen. Menendez and his wife visited Egypt in October 2021, in what was originally planned as an “unofficial” visit, they had a private dinner at the home of Egyptian Official-5 [Abbas Kamel?]. The photo on p. 18 could be Kamel.

9/x
Is it unheard of that a US Senator, especially the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, would be invited to dine at the Egypt’s intelligence chief’s home when in Cairo?
Given the close intel ties between US and Egypt, I don’t think so.

10/x
What is unusual, to say the least, is 1) senator’s wife allegedly acting as a go-between to set up meetings with foreign officials, esp. a foreign intel chief 2) the senator’s wife allegedly being paid by someone w/ possible ties to foreign intel ()

11/x
and of course a senator allegedly having at his home gold bars purchased by someone who has close ties to a foreign government with key issues before the senator, and on whose behalf the senator reportedly intervened w/ USDA concerning his company…all unusual indeed.

12/x
and of course a senator allegedly having at his home gold bars purchased by someone who has close ties to a foreign government with key issues before the senator, and on whose behalf the senator reportedly intervened w/ USDA concerning his company…all unusual indeed. /end

    Maxim

      Maxim

      If those dots have been connected correctly, they need to nail his ass to the wall. (I am surprised by the notion that the Saudi assassins would have to leave the country to procure lethal drugs.)

      
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @Maxim: It’s one thing to use your position for persona gain, but if he was involved in this, that’s a whole different ballgame.

      Not that the first is okay, but the second makes me want to throw up.

      
    5. 5.

      Ocotillo

      Nadine Menendez tells Ginni Thomas, “hold my beer!”

      Seriously, why would the Saudis have to stop in Cairo to pick up drugs?

      
    SpaceUnit

      SpaceUnit

      There’s been whispers and allegations about Menendez’s corruption for years.  This shit has had one hell of a long journey to the fan.

      
    17. 17.

      Roger Moore

      @WaterGirl:

      It should be obvious the Supreme Court’s attitude toward their own corruption has spilled over into their rulings on other officials’ corruption.  I’m pretty sure Clarence Thomas could be prosecuted under honest services fraud if the Supreme Court hadn’t made it impossible to prosecute anyone.

      
    Barbara

      Barbara

      @SpaceUnit: ​More than whispers. He has already been prosecuted once, but he was able to skate. The previous allegations involved a relationship with a long-term friend of his, a doctor in Florida. He intervened for him in various disputes, and received gifts in return. I don’t remember all the details, but the government couldn’t prove a quid pro quo.

      The prior incident didn’t involve the receipt of valuable items from a foreign government, which I think raises problems all on its own without regard to whether you did something official in return. That ramps up the seriousness considerably.

      One reason why Menendez has hung on so long is that he does go to bat for constituents and organizations located in New Jersey.

      
    rikyrah

      rikyrah

      Now, this twitter thread involving Saudi Arabia is a whole other barrel. If true, and can be proven, then, absolutely outrageous.

      But,still, he won’t resign.

       

      The Saudi Arabia thing needs to be what makes the Democratic Party walk away from him – en masse.

      Full throated, chest stuck out.

       

      He gotta go.

      
    Dan B

      Dan B

      @WaterGirl: Great news and adds to the imminent end of the writers strike.  That and the revelation that the Reagan Foundation board, a member, called Trump “A spoiled brat in a sandbox.”

      
    Cameron

      Cameron

      I believe that I am the perfect unity party candidate, if I can move back up north in time.  I honestly earned my Hispanic gold bars by destroying Jewish space lasers.  Is there anything I haven’t covered here?  MAGA! FUCK YEAH!

      
    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      @rikyrah: Yeah, if I had been on the grand jury in GA I would be totally pissed to have my name and all my information out there.

      I could not figure out how they could possibly get a jury in GA.  This will help a lot!

      
    33. 33.

      trollhattan

      No longer a rumor, Newsom and DeSantis will debate on Fox. What will DeSantis be polling by then, above 10%?

      California Gov.

      Gavin Newsom is officially set to take on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a long-awaited debate this fall on Fox News. The political rivals will meet on Nov. 30 at a location in Georgia with Fox News host Sean Hannity as moderator. Fox News on Monday announced the 90-minute event, which it is marketing as the “Red State vs. Blue State Debate.”

      How many ads in that 90 minutes? “Not presidential non-debate, sponsored by My Pillow.”

      
    Lyrebird

      Lyrebird

      @NotMax: Not gonna click to read any more about it, but yes, OF COURSE he did, probably because it’s not listed on any gag order he’s currently under, and he still wants to threaten, bully, and demagogue.

       

      UGH

      UGH

      UGH

       

      Oh and re: Sen. Menendez, if he cared about his constituents or how busy the DOJ is right now,  he’d resign.  I doubt he does, so maybe he gets his day in court sooner than he would if he resigned first, I don’t know.  I bet Maj. Ldr. doesn’t want this crap, and also doesn’t want to lose a single D vote for the upcoming budget mess, so I won’t be surprised if he keeps singing a concerned but let’s have due process tune even with such grave allegations.

      
    39. 39.

      trollhattan

      @WaterGirl: ​
      Happy selfies with a former president* and a yahoo with a fucking gun (“no, really, it’s not loaded and that thing in the barrel is totally legit.”) is very on brand and must have the SS agents hyperventilating.

      “It happened on YOUR watch, Murphy!”

      
    tobie

      tobie

      Can anyone recommend a decent article on what’s going on right now between Armenia and Azerbaijan? I gather as many as 120,000 Armenians a border region in Azerbaijan that had been seeking independence. That’s a stunning figure.

      

