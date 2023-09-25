Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Let's F**king Go!

Monday Morning Open Thread: Let’s F**king Go!

Senator Klobuchar, with a timely reminder:

First (probably?) sh*tshow of the morning:

The location for Menendez’s press conference is still undetermined. Menendez had asked to use the Colin Powell Elementary School in Union City, where he grew up and served as mayor, but school officials didn’t want the distraction since the school is open tomorrow. Menendez’s office had initially invited people to the school and are now looking for a new location.

It’s also not clear how many elected officials Menendez will be able to muster to stand with him at the press conference…

Maybe his staff can bus in some Repubs!
Monday Morning Open Thread: Let's F*cking Go!

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

