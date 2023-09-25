Biden: You may have noticed, a lot of people have focused on my age. I get it. I know better than anyone but there’s something else I know… When I came to office and this nation was on its back, I knew what to do. I vaccinated the nation and rebuilt the economy. pic.twitter.com/xN7kX2Xmhv — Acyn (@Acyn) September 24, 2023

Senator Klobuchar, with a timely reminder:

The House must pass a budget bill that reflects the bipartisan agreement that the Senate and House made in June. Americans cannot afford a government shutdown. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 24, 2023

As I look toward the future, I am hopeful because of young leaders like the @CHCI interns and fellows. They care deeply about our nation — and stand prepared to fight for all that is good and right. pic.twitter.com/xQbrMx479I — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 24, 2023

This week's @VP schedule:

Mon: Meeting with POTUS Board of Advisors on Historically Black Universities and Colleges.

Tues: Morehouse College, part of "Fight for Our Freedoms” college tour.

Thursday- Florida Intl University

Fri: Attend Armed Forces honors Gen Milley, Gen Brown Jr — KAMALA NATION (@KamalaNation) September 25, 2023

I also talked about why the pundits and columnists are wrong to call on VP Harris to drop out. The fact is that she remains popular among young people, nonwhite voters, & women — and she will be key in pushing Joe Biden ahead of the finish line in 2024. Biden & Harris WILL win. pic.twitter.com/nNbLwiMU8p — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 24, 2023

Health care is a right, not a privilege. No one has fought harder to make that principle a reality than my friend, @AdyBarkan. It was an honor to be with you and your beautiful family at the FDR Four Freedoms Awards. Ady, you urge us all to #BeAHero — you are mine! -NP pic.twitter.com/jrqKfeo3Au — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) September 23, 2023

Not sure how they are advertising this as some sort of gotcha. Almost half the Congressionally authorized Ukraine funds were earmarked for humanitarian and economic purposes. This is literally what Congress approved it for. https://t.co/N30SmCP980 — It's Biden AND Harris 2024. Deal with it. (@What46HasDone) September 25, 2023

First (probably?) sh*tshow of the morning:

New: U.S. Senator Bob Menendez will hold a press conference on Monday morning. He's expected to be defiant and repeat that he won't resign.

https://t.co/mEf67h6ljH — David Wildstein (@wildstein) September 24, 2023

… The location for Menendez’s press conference is still undetermined. Menendez had asked to use the Colin Powell Elementary School in Union City, where he grew up and served as mayor, but school officials didn’t want the distraction since the school is open tomorrow. Menendez’s office had initially invited people to the school and are now looking for a new location. It’s also not clear how many elected officials Menendez will be able to muster to stand with him at the press conference…

Maybe his staff can bus in some Repubs!



(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)