You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Menendez, Sinema & the Senate Map

Menendez, Sinema & the Senate Map

by | 55 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Democrats are facing a brutal Senate map in 2024. With a razor-thin majority, Democrats are defending 20 seats next year, while only 10 Repubs are facing voters. Three independents who mostly caucus with Dems are also up: King, Sanders and Sinema.

Red state Dems Jon Tester and Joe Manchin are up, and most pundits rate their races as a tossup, with Tester having a better shot at keeping his seat than Manchin. Can Sherrod Brown of Ohio continue to be a political unicorn? Maybe — his race is a tossup too.

It seems likely that Bernie “Even Older Than Joe Biden” Sanders will run again, and King has already declared. Most prognosticators believe both seats are keepers for Team Donk.

Of course there’s much speculation about Sinema, who declared herself an independent after behaving so obnoxiously that she tanked her approval rating with most Arizona Democrats. She hasn’t declared, but NBC News got their mitts on a donor prospectus called “Kyrsten’s Path to Victory,” which suggests she at least understands how despised she is by the overwhelming majority of voters in her former party:

(T)he document says Sinema can win by attracting 10% to 20% of Democrats, 60% to 70% of independents and 25% to 35% of Republicans.

Alongside a headshot of her and a section titled “Kyrsten Will Win Arizona,” the document says: “If the parties nominate extremists, as expected, Kyrsten will win a majority of IND, at least a third of REP and a percentage of DEM voters — making her the first Independent to win a three-way statewide race in American history.” A source shared the document, which has circulated among Arizona political operatives in recent days.

I don’t know AZ politics, but I do know Repubs, so I’m skeptical Sinema can peel away that many of them, even if the barking mad AZ GOP nominates a kook like Kari Lake or the twitchy serial killer-vibe guy. Some analysis I’ve seen suggests Ruben Gallego would actually benefit from a Sinema candidacy, but who knows.

***

The last thing Dems needed going into this year is a wild card in a state that’s typically not up for grabs, but grabby Gold Bar Bob Menendez dealt one from the bottom of the deck. The sumbitch is holding a press conference now, where he’s taking a defiant tone, announcing that he’s running for reelection* and denouncing his detractors. Fuck that guy.

So far, a ton of New Jersey party officials and electeds, including the governor and chairs of several county parties, have urged Menendez to step down, as has U.S. Senate colleague John Fetterman, six members of New Jersey’s U.S. House delegation and other prominent Dems in the House, including Adam Schiff. Even AOC called bullshit when Menendez cravenly played the “they’re out to get me because I’m Latino” card and said he should resign.

As far as I know, only one elected Dem has enthusiastically endorsed a 2024 Gold Bar Bob run, and that is Rep. Rob Menendez, Gold Bar’s son. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Dick Durbin issued mealy-mouthed statements that declined to call for Menendez’s resignation. There are doubtless political calculations behind their dissembling, but it’s hard to hear after reading the indictment.

The best case scenario would be for Menendez to resign and allow the Democratic governor to appoint someone, but now we know for sure that the greedy prick isn’t going anywhere (except to jail, hopefully, after a fair trial). I don’t know if this places the seat in jeopardy for Democrats or not — seems like we’ve got some strong local talent there. Would love to hear some local perspectives.

Open thread!

*ETA: The analysts are saying Menendez was ambiguous in his press conference today on the question of whether he’s running in 2024. I sure thought he said he was — here’s the quote as best I can recall it from memory: “When the dust settles, I still intend to be the senior Senator from New Jersey.”

Also, he only addressed one aspect of the evidence DOJ cited in the indictment — he explained that it’s a long-term habit of his to squirrel large amounts of cash away at home because of his family’s experience of having their money confiscated by Cuban commies. (He was born in the U.S. nearly seven decades ago, but okay…)

    55Comments

    2. 2.

      RevRick

      If Andy Kim beats Menendez in the primary, he’d be a stronger candidate in the general election. I bet Phil Murphy would love to appoint him.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      In the being thankful for small favors department, New Jersey suffered the same doldrums in 2021 that gave VA to Youngkin, but likely enough Dems showed up to reelect Murphy.  Otherwise, we’d be having a much more frustrating conversation.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      bbleh

      Re Schumer and Durbin, I suspect — or at least I hope — they’re hanging back for now, hoping that other politicians and groups with less to lose will be enough to push Menendez out, and if that doesn’t happen soon, planning on adding their anti-endorsement later

      @Captain C: maybe he figures leaving the Senate is the worst that can happen, so why do that without a fight?  But whatever, it takes a pretty thick coat of shamelessness.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Humdog

      If Senate Democrats push gold bar dude to leave, he may decide to switch parties and control of the Senate. Dems need 67 votes to expel him and I bet Rs would tell him they’d vote against expulsion if he switches parties. Impossible situation for Dems. Gotta kick corruption to the curb but also need to get judges installed etc.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kay

      “For 30 years, I have withdrawn thousands of dollars in cash from my personal savings account, which I have kept for emergencies and because of the history of my family facing confiscation in Cuba,”

      Just shameless.
      Although he probably should have kept at least 50k easily available for bail and retainer for a criminal lawyer. That’s just good planning for criminals. Like him.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Phylllis

      Also, he only addressed one aspect of the evidence DOJ cited in the indictment — he explained that it’s a long-term habit of his to squirrel large amounts of cash away at home because of his family’s experience of having their money confiscated by Cuban commies. (He was born in the U.S. nearly seven decades ago, but okay…)

      My folks had a habit of stashing cash around the house & burying it in jars/cans in the backyard…due to their and their parents experiences during the Depression. Just because I remember them doing it doesn’t mean I should emulate the practice.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      bbleh

      @glc: me either.  Yay!

      But brace yourself for the right-wing conspiracy-theory deluge.  OMG Biden-Soros Junta plot to poison us with mind-control chips AND increase the deficit!!!11!!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      cain

      I’m really sick of having these razor thin margins and having to go into every election biting my nails wondering if somehow we are going to lose whatever gains we have made.

      So many norms have been shattered that it seems if we don’t get at least one of the parts of Congress we are in danger even if we keep the presidency.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Captain C

      @Humdog: While that’s bad in the short run, in the long run it’s another data point for Democrats to press home the truth that the Republicans are the party that welcomes corruption, rather than fights it.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Captain C

      @Kay: Is he claiming this is likely here?  Or that he’s too traumatized to continue in the Senate?  All I’m hearing is “I’m as shameless as TFG but in the wrong party for it!”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Lyrebird

      @Kay: I see that statement as the most believable part of whatever he’s said.  I’m decades younger than him, but I still carry on the habits of my Depression-era grandma who helped raise me.  I agree that it’s no excuse for then altering legislation etc., or any of his other crimes, but the keeping tens of thousands at home because paranoid, that I can see.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      JML

      @Humdog: They need him to resign. That’s going to be tough, because a) he somehow survived one corruption/bribery scandal already, and b) certainly knows that the power and ability he has to push people throughout this trial is tied to his presence in office. I wish he’d go away, but he clearly gives zero fucks about putting party or country above himself, which is why he’s in this mess to begin with.

      Andy Kim would be a fine replacement.

      It is interesting: last time Menendez roiled the Senate with a bribery charge, NJ pols stood mostly behind him…except for Torch, whom everyone hates. This time, it’s silence or calls to resign. That’s a pretty big signal to me.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      brantl

      I would feel a lot better about people being religious if one of these sons of bitches was just struck by lightning. Too much to hope for, I guess?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Old Man Shadow

      The analysts are saying Menendez was ambiguous in his press conference today on the question of whether he’s running in 2024. I sure thought he said he was — here’s the quote as best I can recall it from memory: “When the dust settles, I still intend to be the senior Senator from New Jersey.”

      When in doubt, assume a narcissistic asshole will be an asshole who only cares about himself.

      It’s a reliably 100% accurate assumption.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      jonas

      Menendez, who was born in the US, is claiming that generational trauma caused by his parents/grandparents, whomever, having their bank accounts confiscated is what led him to hoard cash and gold in his house? Uh huh.  So I’m sure there’s a clear paper trail of him withdrawing that money from his savings account, purchasing the gold bars from a website advertised on late-night Fox, and all that. It’ll be fun to hear.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Burnspbesq

      Either Kim or Sherrill should be able to kick Menendez’ ass in a two-person primary and handle pretty much any Republican they would be likely to face in the general. His chances of surviving a three-way are better. Non-corrupt Jersey Dems need to keep it simple.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Menendez passed up a golden (heh) opportunity to pledge to resign … just as soon as Mr. Thomas resigns from the Supreme Court.

      And yeah, Menendez is a corrupt piece of work with no business wielding the power that comes with a seat in the United States Senate, but hey, at least he’s not a traitorous piece of work, which puts him head and shoulders above the likes of Hawley and Graham and Tuberville and … the list goes on.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      JAFD

      I used to be in the NJ 8th – was Rep Albro Sires, now Menendez fils – am now in the 10th – Donald Payne the younger – boundary in midtown Newark shifted a few blocks.  Once had problem with Social Sec, went to Rep Albro’s office, nice young lady on his staff got it outstraightened, quickly.  That’s all I can say about my Congressmen.

      Will bet that Senator Menendez will ‘cop a plea’ and resign, sooner or later.

      Rep Kim may have an advantage in primary, his district’s in both the Philly and NYC TV markets, name recognition.  Also that South Jersey folk may feel it’s ‘their turn’ to hold one of the statewide offices.

      My parents lived thru the Depression, kept much cash around house.  Spent a while, after their passing, looking under cushins, etc.  (Meself, just keep a hundred or two, fifties and twenties, bookmarks in my copy of Dante’ Inferno.

      (That way, when I ask myself “Where in hell can I get some fast cash ?”, I know.))

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      Uh oh:

      Over $480,000 in cash — much of it stuffed into envelopes and hidden in clothing, closets, and a safe — was discovered in the home, as well as over $70,000 in cash in NADINE MENENDEZ’s safe deposit box, which was also searched pursuant to a separate search warrant.  Some of the envelopes contained the fingerprints and/or DNA of DAIBES or his driver. 

      Reply
    29. 29.

      kindness

      Democrats are going to win in areas they previously didn’t.  What is going to drive that is not just the Dobbs decision (although that is a huge part), but in the same vein, many Republicans are now openly trying to criminalize many forms of birth control as abortifacts (the pill, morning after pill & IUDs).  Many Republican women use those forms of birth control.  No….just because there are more Democratic seats up for election won’t mean Democrats are threatened.  It’s Republicans who are going to lose their long held seats over this.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      narya

      @Baud: About damn time. She is slow-walking that whole proceeding (not surprisingly). I’m sure that’s no surprise to Jack. If they could get Nauta to flip, though, hoo-boy.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      It always amazes me how little they sell out for. They got a 60 thousand dollar car for interfering in a criminal case. I would demand much, much more. It’s just peanuts.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Manchin will keep his seat.  I don’t understand why or how he does it.  I give him a lot of slack for his crazy-seeming behavior because he knows something no one else does, how to corral a constituency who logic says should hate him to the depths of their souls.  I figure he’s an asshole, but he’s the only asshole who can wring some good out of the situation he’s in.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Betty Cracker

      One hears tales about party bosses playing hardball behind the scenes to effect necessary attitude adjustments. Maybe they give Gold Bar a week to let his sudden change in status sink in and then say if he resigns on Friday, Bruce Springsteen WON’T move to Gold Bar Jr.’s district and run for the House seat. 🤔

      I crack myself up sometimes, but seriously, anyone who hasn’t read that indictment should. It’s a compelling read, and unless prosecutors just flat-out made up all kinds of evidence alluded to in it like text messages, emails, DNA, etc. (they didn’t), Gold Bar and the missus are brazenly and breathtakingly corrupt, and they’re going down hard.

      I thought the evidence at his last corruption trial was pretty strong, but this is stronger by orders of magnitude.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Dickeylee

      When my Grandmother passed we did a deep clean of her place and found cash in over twenty different hiding places, including $250 wrapped in wax paper in the bottom of the flour crock in the cabinets and another $150 wrapped in aluminum foil inside an Eggo box in the freezer.

      But $480k? Just wow…

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Jackie

      I read somewhere (here?) that TIFG had a little chat with “the twitchy serial killer-vibe guy,” suggesting he shouldn’t run – leaving crazy eyes Lake the MAGA senate opening. Then a few days later I’m sure I read “the twitchy serial killer-vibe guy” “”decided”” not to run.

      Between MAGA Lake and Sinema (if she runs) I like Gallegos’ chances. I really think Arizona is still reeling from the last two elections with all the MAGA craziness. I think there are more sane/moderate republicans, democrats and independents than MAGA voters.

      eta: thanks BC for my newest favorite nickname!

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Roger Moore

      @jonas:

      Menendez, who was born in the US, is claiming that generational trauma caused by his parents/grandparents, whomever, having their bank accounts confiscated is what led him to hoard cash and gold in his house?

      I know my aunt told me it’s always good to keep a big stack of cash on hand, and hearing stories about my grandfather fleeing the Nazis had something to do with it.  I still keep a bunch of cash handy, though that’s as much out of worry there might be a hiccup in the banking system, especially during a natural disaster, as fear of the authorities.  But it’s definitely not unusual for people whose families had bad experiences like that to teach their kids and grandkids to hoard cash for just in case.

      That said, this is a distraction.  The question is not why he kept the money in his house but whether he got the money legitimately.  The government claims to be able to prove the money and gold were given to him as bribes.  If they can prove the source of the money was illegitimate, where and how he kept it is irrelevant.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      JoyceH

      Where and when did this assumption arise that indicted politicians should be able to remain in office until they are tried and convicted? That’s sure not the case for the rest of us! The bank manager indicted for embezzlement wouldn’t be permitted to just keep coming to work until the trial. Heck, these days a viral video of you acting like a jackass is enough to get you booted. Why do office holders have more rights than the rest of us?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      different-church-lady

      If the parties nominate extremists, as expected, Kyrsten will win a majority of IND, at least a third of REP and a percentage of DEM voters

      Pure gaslighting bullshit.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Betty Cracker

      Regarding cash-stashing, we do that on a small scale too, mostly in case there’s a hurricane. But it doesn’t amount to more than two times our annual income. That’s the part that beggars belief.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      coin operated

      I have been dirt poor and have always stashed a little cash somewhere for emergencies.  Old habits die hard…I’m making a decent wage now but there is *always* a few bills stashed in descreet places around the house.

      Menendez had upwards of *300%* of his annual salary in the form of cash stashed around the house. You’d think he’d be able to come up  with a better cover story…

      *edit* or what Betty said….

      Reply
    47. 47.

      eversor

      @JAFD:

      It’s the amount that matters.  I keep a few grand about in liquid cash.  I also have gold that was given to me by various relatives.

      The issue is the sheer amount of what he has.  That it has the DNA of the other people alleged to be involved in this.  That it’s happened before.  And that he’s a politician from a notriously corruption region and the most corrupt area of it.  The best defense that can be mustered for it is keeping the senate majority.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Roger Moore

      @JoyceH: ​
       

      Why do office holders have more rights than the rest of us?

      Because they have different hiring/firing rules. Most of us have a boss who has the power to fire us; in many cases, they’re allowed to fire without cause. That makes it easy to get rid of us for good reasons. People with good union protections tend to be harder to fire; there has so be some kind of procedure to get rid of them.
      Politicians aren’t like that. Hiring and firing them is called elections, and there isn’t a boss who can give them the boot when they are accused of wrongdoing. If you’re lucky, there may be a recall procedure that lets the public get rid of them early if they’re caught doing something wrong. Apart from that, though, they can be really hard to get rid of.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Jackie

      @Kay: Nadine Menendez had guest hosts for her shows Sat and Sun. I’ve always liked her shows – I wonder if her role in this is innocently helping her dad… or if I’m going to have to reevaluate my perceptions… ☹️

      Reply
    50. 50.

      HumboldtBlue

      Menendez should remain right where he is. Fuck the media, they’re not going to notice any “honor” among Democrats, and as long as George Santos, Clarence Thomas and every member of the GOP who took part in Jan 6 remain in office, Bob should throw up both middle fingers to anyone mewling about his predicament and let the DOJ do what it will.

      Fuck resigning, this is the new normal, live it.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Hungry Joe

      @Betty Cracker: 1) If “Team Donk” doesn’t get adopted and put in heavy rotation by Juicers I’m going to want to know why.

      2) Big-time grifters mystify me. If I were rich I’d pay serious bucks to top-level accountants and instruct them to make sure everything was on the up-and-up, and that I paid every cent I owed to the IRS — or to any other entity, for that matter. I’d imagine that one of the benefits of having lots of money is that there’s so much you don’t have to worry about. Why create anxiety, e.g., lying awake wondering “Should we move the gold bars from the sock drawer to the bottom of the laundry basket, or leave them where they are?” Sheesh.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Alison Rose

      @HumboldtBlue: I’m really struggling to understand your dedication to the idea that since the GOP is fucked up and criminal, that Dems should just all be fucked up criminals too. Do you want Biden to also stage a coup? Should Dems start kidnapping random conservatives and shipping them off to remote corners of the country? Should everyone running for a Democratic seat tell a whole book of lies about their lives?

      Why do you think the answer to the other side doing bad things is for our side to do bad things, too?

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Geminid

      I am assuming that Joe Manchin’s seat is a goner. Manchin fares very poorly versus Jim Justice in polling. Senator Manchin and Governor Justice known quanties for West Virginians, and I don’t see how Manchin can turn this around.

      Reply

