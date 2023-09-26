Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

… among the most cringeworthy communications in the history of the alphabet!

This blog will pay for itself.

Bark louder, little dog.

Come on, man.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

This fight is for everything.

No one could have predicted…

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Nothing worth doing is easy.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Cold Grey Dawn Open Thread: Polling Hysteria

Cold Grey Dawn Open Thread: Polling Hysteria

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Our Very Serious Media believes there is a contract, there are rules, one of which is that Democrats are required to panic into a defensive crouch whenever some GOP-supporting ‘poll’ gets pulled out of bad methodology the year before a national election. (Susan Baker, in the tweet above, is a NewYorker bigwig — and also married to Peter Baker, NYTimes‘ current top-ranked Republican promoter.)



TFG could win, given sufficient rat-f*ckery and a media willing to go along with it! Which is part of the problem, Mrs. Baker!

More polls(s)…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • Chris T.
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Nukular Biskits

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    7. 7.

      lowtechcyclist

      Good mornin’, y’all. Actually slept decently last night, so still trying to gain consciousness. About three sips into my first cup of coffee.

      Just not worrying about the polls at this point. Most people just aren’t thinking about it that much yet. The thing for Dems to do this year is tell the stories, plant them in the back of people’s minds, so that they can build on them next year. Biden’s team is doing a good job, IMHO. No surprise, they’ve been good at practically everything else.

      Meanwhile, shine a light on what a clown show the R’s have become. Anyone read C.S. Lewis’ That Hideous Strength? Watching the GQPers reminds me of when the bad guys in that book lose the capacity to put coherent sentences together.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      I saw a blurb somewhere on Twitter (I’m sorry, but as far as I’m concerned, X is a reference to a series of Elite-style space games if it’s not a reference to pornography) that the deeper purpose of all those polls showing The Former Guy in the lead is to lay the groundwork for him to claim fraud if he loses next year, and to give MAGA Nation a pretext to once again attempt to resort to violence in their rejection of the election results.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Baud

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Right.  We can’t control polling. The only thing they’re useful for is course correction. And what would we have Biden correct?  His age? Seems like the media is really upset Dems, for the most part, aren’t taking the bait and seriously entertaining an open primary.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.