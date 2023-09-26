Literally name one person who thinks Trump can't win and Biden's win is guaranteed. You all keep making up a strawman to get mad at. Democrats are already the biggest worriers on the planet. They don't need garbage polling to make it worse. https://t.co/Zq01hBDJIH — It's Biden AND Harris 2024. Deal with it. (@What46HasDone) September 25, 2023

Our Very Serious Media believes there is a contract, there are rules, one of which is that Democrats are required to panic into a defensive crouch whenever some GOP-supporting ‘poll’ gets pulled out of bad methodology the year before a national election. (Susan Baker, in the tweet above, is a NewYorker bigwig — and also married to Peter Baker, NYTimes‘ current top-ranked Republican promoter.)

For people triggered by a single poll ask yourself this: Are more people supporting Trump now than in 2020 after he was charged with 91 felonies, been caught committing espionage and looks even more deranged than he looked in 2020? If you think the answer is yes then — Tim Hogan ?? (@TimInHonolulu) September 24, 2023

you fear? — Tim Hogan ?? (@TimInHonolulu) September 24, 2023





TFG could win, given sufficient rat-f*ckery and a media willing to go along with it! Which is part of the problem, Mrs. Baker!

Latest poll: Trump leads Biden by 91 felonies — Lalo Alcaraz (@laloalcaraz) September 24, 2023

The poll is problematic on multiple fronts, but let’s just take the most obvious – Trump who has NEVER garnered over 47%, who has never had a majority behind him is some how now garnering 51% of the vote. Come on guys… it’s stuff like this that hurts the entire industry. Stop it https://t.co/w4Hz6Z1n3G — Cornell Belcher (@cornellbelcher) September 24, 2023

All I’ll say re: the R+10 ABC poll is that in the last seven elections, Republicans have won the popular vote once, and that was R+2 in 2004. Donald Trump has never won it — he lost by 2 in 2016, 4.5 in 2020, and is now more unpopular than ever. Believe what you will. — Lakshya Jain (@lxeagle17) September 24, 2023

Maybe they’re right, but that’d require believing that ABC has picked up something that no other datapoint is reflecting anywhere in polling, special elections, regular elections, or anything related. My guess is that something is fundamentally broken in their methodology. — Lakshya Jain (@lxeagle17) September 24, 2023

More polls(s)…

…national polls of Latino aren’t particularly useful in understanding election, bc what matters is Mexican-Americans in Orange County or Laredo, Puerto Ricans in Pennsylvania, Cubans in New Jersey, Venezuelans in Florida, etc.. These are _very_ different populations /2 — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 25, 2023

Also a robust poll of 1400 rather than a subsample….2022 should have taught politics twitter to be careful assuming another tectonic shift among Latinos just on a few subsamples https://t.co/GLM9Jzivjm — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) September 25, 2023

Also horse race with Latinos if you’re into that sorta thing: BIDEN: 58%

TRUMP: 31% BIDEN: 57%

DESANTIS: 28% 1401 Latinos, the largest bipartisan poll of Hispanics so far this cycle. A good poll for Biden, better than the 2020 final results of 59% to 38% according to Pew… https://t.co/w7unGz2zYG — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) September 25, 2023