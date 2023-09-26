On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
lamh26
So last year for my birthday week and to celebrate our first time being able to travel internationally, me, my sister and my cousin went to Italy. We visited 4 cities in 10 days, Milan to Venice to Florence to Rome. We spent my actual birthday in Florence. I have way more than 10 pics to show, but I tried to pick the best pictures from each city. Eventually I need to post more of my pics from Italy on my personal blog.
Me and My cousin at the Duomo di Milano
We flew into Milan for one night. It was basically just a layover before our train ride to Venice. Since we were in Milan we of course could NOT miss seeing the “Last Supper” painting.
We spend 2 nights in Venice and the waterway was a fantastic time. We spent day and night in Piazza San Marcos
I had great food every day in all the cities we visited, but man…I had this 4-cheese Gnocchi at this restaurant in Venice that I STILL dream about today.
For my actual birthday weekend, we spent 3 nights in Florence. The big ticket in Florence is of course the David statue.
While in Florence we had a a real working winery and the town of Pisa. Here we are at the winery.
Leaning Tower of Pisa
We stayed in Rome 3 nights and the big draw was the Vatican, St Paul”s Square. My fav pics are from the square and the Pieta statue by Michelangelo at St Paul’s basilica and the fountain in the square
The other biggest draw in the Vatican is the Sistine Chapel. Now to be clear, you are not allowed to take photos in the Chapel. You are def not allowed to take video. This is an actual picture of the Sistine Chapel. Just don’t ask how I got it. Just know that I did ;-)
On our final full day of the trip, we visited both the Colleseum and the Trevi Fountain. The fountain was a gorgeous in person as it is in pictures. It was crowded as hell and we were barely able to find a good place to take a picture. So when we got a free space we took the picture!
