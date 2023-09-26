On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

lamh26

So last year for my birthday week and to celebrate our first time being able to travel internationally, me, my sister and my cousin went to Italy. We visited 4 cities in 10 days, Milan to Venice to Florence to Rome. We spent my actual birthday in Florence. I have way more than 10 pics to show, but I tried to pick the best pictures from each city. Eventually I need to post more of my pics from Italy on my personal blog.