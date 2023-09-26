PSA — Later today:

“Like the rest of us all, all we’re asking is to not have to struggle. Just wanting enough money to pay my bills, buy groceries, and have enough for extras like taking my kid to the jump park.”– Samantha Richter, a worker at Ford Michigan Assembly Plant https://t.co/pCgxP36QWo — UAW (@UAW) September 25, 2023

JUST IN: @POTUS says "Yes, I would support the UAW" in its demands of the Big 3 "I think the UAW gave up an incredibly amount back when the auto industry was going under. They saved the automobile industry… now the industry is roaring back" and only execs were rewarded. — Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) September 25, 2023





We stand with the UAW workers. https://t.co/O3WMhC1gKD — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 23, 2023

AOC: President Biden showing up to the picket line on Tuesday is a historic event. We have never seen in modern history a president show up to a picket line like this.. pic.twitter.com/6SdNCyFST9 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 24, 2023

As President Biden said: record corporate profits should lead to a record UAW contract. pic.twitter.com/bDX7daylOU — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) September 25, 2023

Except from his perspective it is not a choice. Biden wants all three things: the company to thrive, that it transitions to EVs, and that the workers get paid. https://t.co/KH07Pdx2ri — Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) September 25, 2023

I am curious what those on the left who dislike Biden are going to do with the fact that no president has EVER walked a picket line before he does this today? https://t.co/aM5T3SKNYm — Erik Loomis (@ErikLoomis) September 25, 2023

There is no comparison between the records of Biden and Trump on labor issues, and any coverage that doesn’t make that clear is falling short https://t.co/Awp3htqi61 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2023

"Workers shouldn’t let Trump take them for fools. When Trump tells workers he has their back, he thinks he’s a clever wolf trying to reassure a flock of sheep…"

– @greenhousenyt#StandUpUAW https://t.co/EqH0rQooQw — UAW (@UAW) September 25, 2023