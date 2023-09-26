Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Postcard Writing and Music Thread

It’s postcards and music time!

There are two postcard-writing opportunities for Ohio, and one for Virginia.  (That we’re aware of!   Chime in if you know about others!)   There are two letter-writing campaigns for VA, as well.

All the details on options for writing for Ohio Issue 1 and for Virginia – and images of postcards – are always available in the sidebar.  To make it extra easy to find, I have copied it just below the postcard image.

Send me a photo of your postcards and I’ll post it in the thread and add it to the link in the sidebar.

Postcard Writing Party & Music Thread 3
(click the image to see a bigger version)

Political Action

Postcard Writing Information

Music!

Brendancalling is giving us a jump start tonight with a great playlist of Protest and Organizing Songs!

And of course, add your musical links in the comments!

    5. 5.

      H.E.Wolf

      The music links and the YouTube playlist are great – thank you to all the recommenders!

      I’m only here for a quick fly-by tonight (the fountain-pen ink is drying on my current batch of postcards, and I’m due at the supper table) – so a huge thank-you to WaterGirl for hosting the party, and to everyone who is volunteering their time to GOTV for these 2 important state elections. Together we will win.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      H.E.Wolf

      First of 2 quotations for tonight:
      Maya Lin, on the inspiration for her Civil Rights Memorial in Montgomery, AL [bold is mine]:

      “On my first site visit to Montgomery, on the flight down, as I was reading about the civil rights movement, I came across a passage from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s I have a dream speech, in which he quotes from the book of Amos:

      We are not satisfied, and we will not be satisfied until justice rolls down like waters, and righteousness like a mighty stream.

      Immediately I knew that the memorial would be about water and that these words would become the inspiration for the design. I scribbled a small sketch on a napkin that would evolve into a design of a curved water wall separating the upper and lower plaza and a circular stone water table engraved with a brief history of the civil rights movement. As I further researched this history I realized that the civil rights struggle in this country was a people’s movement, where individual actions were able to truly change history. “

      Reply
    10. 10.

      H.E.Wolf

      2nd of 2 quotations:
      Playwright Claire Willett on supporting the WGA strike, and on taking action in general: https://nitter.net/clairewillett/status/1705767550284640540#m

      “sorry to be optimistic about the future of humanity on main I know that’s cringe

      but in general I think it’s not a bad idea to live your life as if someday a kid reading about historical events you lived through in real time is going to ask for your stories about them and you don’t just want to be like ‘well, Bobby, I tweeted about that a lot’ ”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Scout211

      Maren Morris is leaving country music and is moving to pop music.  The songs like Jason Aldean’s Try that in a Small Town and other country singers who have turned their music into right wing theme songs, has finally forced her to leave country music.

      The Tree  is a single off her new album that hints at why she is “getting the hell out of country music” (LA Times) or (from Fox News), “Country music’s Maren Morris goes woke, blasts Trump. Why did she take her ’80s Mercedes out of town?”

      Added: Get the Hell out of Here is also the same theme, essentially part 2 of the story.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      H.E.Wolf

      The 2 quotations above are why I’ve been writing postcards: to take part in the current effort to make this a more perfect Union, and to be part of the long long history of others who’ve done the same.

      Small, concrete actions, in company with one another, will see us through….

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      This makes me cry every time I see it.  Seeing Obama inaugurated, and Pete Seeger on stage singing this, was just perfect.

      So. Much. Hope.  I want to get back to that.  That’s part of what we have to fight for.

      This Land Is Your Land

      I say this every time, but I am so glad Pete Seeger got to see that day. Watching them singing on stage – Pete Seeger, Bruce Springsteen and Pete’s grandson – it occurred to me just now that there were 3 generations up there. It takes all of us, and the fight for democracy is apparently never over.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Sure Lurkalot

      I made some postcard templates scavenging (plagiarising) some bumperstickers off the web:

      Voting is just like Driving. To go backward, choose “R”, To go forward, choose “D”
      #Save Democracy. Vote Blue. Make Truth Great Again!
      End the war against women. VOTE DEMOCRAT
      Capital D with a circle around it (in blue, of course).

      If you have Word, you can print these on 8-1/2 x 11″ card stock and cut in half for 4-1/4″x5-1/2″ post cards. You print one side that has the “logo” and then reverse and print the other side with lines for your script and address.

      I’m working on a PDF version. For some reason, it doesn’t print correctly. Adobe has really fucked with the free version of Acrobat.

      If you’re interested in these templates, please say so and I’ll send to Watergirl so she can post a linkie.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      Mousebumples mentioned that she has a headache, not sure if we will see her tonight.  Is anyone writing postcards?  If not, we might just have ourselves the music thread.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Mousebumples

      @WaterGirl: I’m here, but I’m my way to bed shortly, hoping to sleep this off. Thanks to everyone for postcarding – tonight or on your own schedule. And thanks for the music links. I’m going to cue up a few as I go curl up on bed.

      Are we still on for Saturday night? I’m hoping to be doing better by then. 😊

      Reply
    24. 24.

      mvr

      @Scout211: It is a shame that country music is a marketing niche and not an actual kind of music defined by something intrinsic to the music.  Sort of anything sung with a twang that  isn’t too complicated and can appeal to a certain audience.

      There is good stuff within that marketing niche, but you can do good stuff just like it out of that niche and not be stuck there.

      I’m a fan of lots of country music including Jimmy Rodgers and Hank Williams but also Freddie Fender and a wider swath of things that would not get played much except on oldies night at a country radio station if they had one of those.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Mousebumples

      @WaterGirl: Thanks! I’m not sure if it’s a weather front or some daycare crud I’ve caught from my kids. Got some great tunes, and some of satby’s excellent scented creams, and we’ll see how it goes in the am. 🤞

      Reply

