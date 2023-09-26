Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 580: Russia Once Again Opened Up on Ukrainian Targets Overnight

War for Ukraine Day 580: Russia Once Again Opened Up on Ukrainian Targets Overnight

by | 42 Comments

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

A housekeeping note before we start. The troll who turned up early this morning before I went to sleep has been banned. His comments have been trashed as well.

To the troll, and any others who might consider popping up in the comments, I have the email address you used to post here and the IP you were using as well. I also now have your current blog; your old blog; your Twitter account; your Reddit profile, your Instagram, the different nym you use on that platform, and your real name since you were stupid enough to include it at the top of your Instagram page. I know the city were you live, the part of that city, and the country you are originally from.

Do us all a favor, just stay away.

Russia launched Iranian made Shahed drones at civilian targets in multiple parts of Ukraine overnight.

Overnight, russian terrorists attacked Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Odesa regions with 38 Shahed drones. 26 of them were shot down. Infrastructure objects in Cherkasy and Odesa regions were damaged. The drones also hit Orlivka-Isakcea ferry crossing. Two people were injured.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

There will be more Ukrainian actions against the terrorist state — address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

26 September 2023 – 20:23

I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians!

A report on the day. I held a meeting of the Staff. Several key points. The first is the actual situation at the front, our offensive and defensive operations. Important reports on the east and south. On the destruction of logistics and headquarters of the occupiers. There are good details. Loud details. I thank all the Ukrainian warriors who distinguished themselves!

The second issue is the supply of shells. This is a topic we are dealing with on a daily basis. Supplies from partners. Searching for new opportunities in the world — we know exactly how to secure supplies. And we are gradually increasing the volume of Ukrainian production. This is one of our top priorities.

Today, by the way, in addition to the reports at the meeting of the Staff, there was a separate meeting with the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

There was also a separate informative intelligence report on the situation in the Russian military-industrial complex.

We clearly see the areas where pressure on Russia needs to be increased so that terrorist capabilities do not grow.

Sanctions are not enough. There will be more. There will be more of our own, Ukrainian actions against the terrorist state. As long as Russia’s aggression continues, Russia’s losses must be tangible.

And, of course, our work with partners to end the war on Ukrainian terms, based on our Peace Formula. A totally fair one.

Today I met with the President of the National Council of Austria, who was on a visit to Ukraine.

We discussed in detail our efforts to get the world majority to join the implementation of the Peace Formula. And I appreciate Austria’s willingness to join in.

Of course, we also discussed our European course. I spoke about Ukraine’s implementation of seven recommendations of the European Commission. And we rely on Austria’s continued support for Ukraine’s European integration.

One more thing.

Every day, Russian terrorists hit our cities and villages with missiles and “Shaheds”. Almost every night, dozens of drones and various types of missiles are destroyed in the Ukrainian sky. Unfortunately, there are hits. There is also falling debris… And our rescuers, our police, doctors, volunteers, utilities — all emergency services — are always working 24/7 to help people and save our infrastructure.

Today I want to thank these people who have distinguished themselves over the past weeks. In Odesa region, Poltava region, Cherkasy region.

Employees of the State Emergency Service of Odesa region: Chief Master Sergeant Oleksiy Zhaboriuk, Sergeant Serhiy Chobu, Sergeant Oleksandr Vieliev.

Odesa police officers: Colonel Vyacheslav Barba and Major Mykola Perekrestov.

Firefighters of the Odesa branch of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority: senior firefighter Hennadiy Maystrenko and firefighter Andriy Kohut.

Thank you all, guys, for your work!

State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Poltava region: Sergeants Yevhen Bilokobylskyi and Volodymyr Smyk, Captain Serhiy Kyrychenko — thank you!

Police of Poltava region: Senior Lieutenant Anton Tryholov and Captain Oleh Nikisha.

Kseniya Kushko, a doctor at the Poltava Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine. Feldsher Ihor Hevelia.

Poltava volunteers: Tetiana Shakhovtseva and Ihor Shtefan. Thank you for your courage!

Cherkasy. Morning of September 20, a strike on the city, on the Cherkasy Hotel.

Employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Cherkasy region: Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Mokiyenko, Chief Master Sergeant Mykola Oliynyk, Sergeant Andriy Kutsevol. Cherkasy police: Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Brelakha, Senior Lieutenant Vadym Ruban. Thank you, guys!

Cherkasy regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, head of the organization Yuliya Kholodna — thank you for your help!

Paramedic Oleksandra Ekzarkho — thank you!

Cherkasy utility workers: Mykhailo Vasyliev and Dmytro Zadorozhnyi — thank you!

I thank everyone who works tirelessly for people. Those who do their job, which helps the entire state to do its job.

Glory to everyone who adds to Ukraine’s power! Glory to all who fight!

Glory to Ukraine!

From Lieutenant General Steur, Commanding General, Netherlands Air Force:

The cost:

WARNING!! WARNING!! GRAPHIC IMAGES!! WARNING!! WARNING!!

Kherson Oblast:

Russian occupied Sevastopol:

Apparently he’s Schroedinger’s general.

Ukrainska Pravda‘s tweet machine translates as:

HIMARS “visited” the occupiers near Kherson for a meeting

For those of you who like watching Russian stuff go kablooey:

And for you railroad and logistics enthusiasts, here is a thread by Tatarigami. First tweet from the thread, followed by the rest of the thread from the Thread Reader App.

2/ For a better understanding, let’s examine Kantemirovka, a train station in Voronezh Oblast, right across the northern part of Luhansk Oblast, situated out of the range of artillery and HIMARS. It’s located only a few hours from critical logistical hubs like StarobilskImage
3/ In this case, the satellite has recorded the unloading of equipment and vehicles from the train. This typically starts either late at night or early in the morning and finishes by dawn or noon, respectively. Here, many trucks with ammo and equipment had already left.Image
4/ Russian occupational forces frequently unload trains during late nights and early mornings. Firstly, it allows them to reduce the number of witnesses who could record a video or take a photo. Moreover, it helps them avoid detection by optical satellites like this one. 
5/ Regrettably, the destruction of a single railway track does not inflict significant damage, as it can be quickly repaired. Moreover, due to the number of available tracks, the russians can easily reroute those trains, resulting in a relatively minor increase in transit time.Image
6/ Following the offloading process, trucks transport the cargo to smaller facilities at the battalion or even company level. Consequently, attempting to target such a limited quantity with longer-range missiles would be an inefficient use, given their limited availability. 
7/ While this approach adds logistical strain, initially, the russians heavily relied on civilian trucks during the refurbishment and recovery of their older truck fleet. At the time of writing, it appears they’ve successfully transitioned to military trucks for these operations.Image
8/ As the war continues and drone technology advances, I think that the deployment of expendable drones with modest production costs and reasonable payloads, capable of being delivered over several hundred kilometers, will become a significant risk factor for russian logistics 
9/ Additionally, I want to highlight that systems like Storm Shadow and ATACMS cannot be used against russian territory. This leaves limited alternatives, primarily domestic production (with its own constraints), and increasingly, drones, as a viable option for deeper strikes 
10/ I kindly request your support through likes, follows, and shares of the first message in the thread.

I’m grateful to everyone who continues to support through Buy Me A Coffee, as it enables me to acquire and share imagery with analysis, including this one 

 

A couple of month’s back Jim Caviezel, who is both a religious fanatic and a full on Qnut, was doing publicity events to promote the biopic about the sex pest and founder of Operation Underground Railroad, decided that he would tie the untrue QAnon child sex trafficking and organ harvesting conspiracies, which are liesto the Ukrainians. Caviezel claimed that Ukrainians were trafficking their own children for sex, as well as organ harvesting in the US funded biolabs, which is also a lie.

The disgraced conspiracy addled LTG (ret) Flynn also promoted these same lies.

In addition to being lies, this is all Russian agitprop and misinformation.

I bet you cannot guess who decided to promote these Russian lies on the steps of the Capitol today? Go to the 4:13 mark of the video in the embedded tweet below and you can watch an actual member of Congress promote agitprop and misinformation on the steps of the US Capitol.

At the same time that Taylor Greene was promoting Russian lies and agitprop, Speaker (in name only) McCarthy was holding a press availability where he had this to say about the Ukraine funding in the DOD appropriations bill:

Whether White House’s Ukraine aid request would be part of CR: “My answer would be no. That should be dealt with in a supplemental [funding package] when you do it. So, those are two separate things.”

Unlike the two people that McCarthy believes Putin is paying, McCarthy and Taylor Greene are willing to do Putin’s bidding for free. McCarthy’s empowering and protection of Taylor Greene shows a level of infiltration and influence at the highest levels of the Republican Party. It is a clear and present danger to the US.

That is enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

@patron__dsns

Я трішки змінив текст, але від цього він зовсім не втратив свій сенс. А сенс тут дуже простий: цінуйте і любіть своїх чотирилапих друзів!❤️

♬ original sound – themworkingdogs🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

I changed the text a little bit, but it hasn’t lost its meaning at all. And the meaning is very simple: appreciate and love your four-legged friends! ❤️

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    42Comments

    2. 2.

      Dagaetch

      Note to self: don’t upset Adam :)

      This is a bit random, but I’m curious. I don’t think there’s really any historical parallel for the daily updates that President Zelenskyy has been delivering. Have they become required viewing for most Ukrainians, are they ignored by many, or somewhere in between?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Gin & Tonic

      The Speaker of Canada’s House of Commons has resigned following the issue discussed in last night’s update.

      Additionally, russia’s ministry of foreign affairs has floated a 100% made-up story that Ukrainian Post issued a postage stamp honoring Yaroslav Hunka, the 98-year-old Ukrainian-Canadian in question. I won’t be linking to that, but I am trying to imagine any other nation’s official government foreign affairs ministry/department just making shit up out of whole cloth.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Dagaetch: To a fairly large degree, Zelensky is playing to an outside audience. Not saying that Ukrainians don’t follow his updates, but he is working very hard to maintain the degree of US/UK/EU support necessary to continue to prosecute this war effort.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Dagaetch: I think the closest were FDR’s fireside chats during the Great Depression and WW II. He did thirty total, so nowhere near what Zelenskyy does each day.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      HinTN

      Adam – I realize that Russia has a substantial military budget but the consistent expenditure of millions of dollars worth of ordnance every night has to have a limit, does it not? How is this sustainable?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ksmiami

      Should we bribe other countries w enough carrots to stop them from doing any business/trade w Russia? I just don’t see a path forward as long as Putin’s Russia continues.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Anne Laurie: I think Gin & Tonic is better positioned to answer this one. I’ve never heard anything bad about Chovanec, but my guess is G&T has a better idea of which of these are and are not kosher.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Adam L Silverman

      @HinTN: I didn’t include it tonight, but FT just published a piece reporting that Russia’s economy has weathered the sanctions and is stable. At this point the issue is not Russia’s economy, but how much Iranian ordnance it can purchase and get into circulation as it draws down its own stocks.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Alison Rose

      To the troll, and any others who might consider popping up in the comments, I have the email address you used to post here and the IP you were using as well. I also now have your current blog; your old blog; your Twitter account; your Reddit profile, your Instagram, the different nym you use on that platform, and your real name since you were stupid enough to include it at the top of your Instagram page. I know the city were you live, the part of that city, and the country you are originally from.

      Adam, you the real MVP. And I get doing that kind of trolling on Twitter or whatever, where there are many stupid people who will lap it up. WTF is the point of doing it here? Like anyone here will be like “whoa ur right they all nazis” because of one loser troll comment? God, get a better hobby.

      Much as we all like seeing trolls get banned, we also all enjoy seeing russian stuff go kablooey. I would like to see someone go minor-kablooey in MTG’s face next.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      YY_Sima Qian

      In what hopes to be the final post-script to the Waffen SS veteran honored by Canadian Parliament scandal, it appears that the government of Poland is assessing whether to potentially extradite Hunka. I am not sure if this posturing by Poland’s right wing government, in advance of national elections, & following the fracas w/ Ukraine on the latter’s agricultural exports. I am also not sure if Poland has any specific evidence that might implicate Hunka in atrocities (very unlikely), or if he is getting scrutinized for simply being a former member of the Waffen SS Galizien division.

      Did the Galizien division commit atrocities in modern day Poland, or against Poles in modern day Western Ukraine?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Redshift

      @Alison Rose: Trolling isn’t ever really an attempt to convince anyone. Its purpose is spoiling the gathering places of people you disagree with so they’ll go away, or make it so they’re talking about the troll rather than what they want to be talking about.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      trollhattan

      Overnight on BBC World Service was an interview with a Brit journalist reporting from Kherson–sorry, can’t find a transcript nor remember his name but an experienced war reporter. He said after interviewing a couple residents under a sheltering tree, that night the Russians shelled and destroyed the house behind the tree. The next night, the house he was staying was damaged when the Russians shelled the house next door. Conclusion is Russian collaborators are giving targeting info to their military and he, for one, is being hunted.
      He estimated Kherson had fewer than ten thousand residents from a prewar population of 280k.​

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Bill Arnold

      @Gin & Tonic:
      “Russian Embassy, UK@RussianEmbassy” is the vilest IMO; worse than “MFA Russia@mfa_russia”. Their lying is extremely offensive. Irritating.
      The stamp tweet now has a community note, saying that the bar code is for a different product.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      bookworm1398

      A question for Adam, if you can/ want to answer.

      The Economist podcast yesterday had a section on what Ukraine needs to do to prepare for the next year. One thing mentioned was that the Ukrainian army isn’t getting more volunteers. Makes sense, those who wanted to volunteer would have done so already. So they need to rely on conscription which lowers the quality of the force.

      Do you think this is true? And how much of a difference would it make?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Betty: The Abrams are some of the most advancement tanks in anyone’s inventory. We’ve seen just how fragile Russia’s most advanced main battle tank is and how few they have. How much actual use they’ll get I cannot say, but they’re symbolic value is significant.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Adam L Silverman

      @bookworm1398: Conscription lowers the quality of the force in regard to you are now taking anyone and everyone who is within the parameters of the draft. But that can be overcome with proper training, mentoring, and leadership.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Gin & Tonic

      @YY_Sima Qian: The answer to your question is “it depends.” Ukrainian and Polish commissions reached different conclusions. This article is fairly well-balanced. That said, I think the Polish action is for show, and I find it exceedingly unlikely that Canada will extradite Mr. Hunka at age 98.

      For reference, here is where you will find a large number of former members of the Galician Division.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Adam L Silverman: Legally, you are probably right. However, this situation just developed in the past couple of days, no way Poland has any incriminating evidence (or even circumstantial evidence) against Hunka so quickly. Unless Poland has been doggedly running a decades long program to investigate & extradite former members of the Galizien division living overseas, launching one now against Hunka (& doing so loudly), is surely political posturing. But probably highly effective w/ domestic Polish audiences.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      tobie

      @Ksmiami: It’s odd to me but much of the developing world has either taken Russia’s side in this conflict or adopted the position that this is a European conflict and doesn’t concern them. India and Pakistan are both buying Russian oil and gas. Saw this article online today:

      ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan has received its first shipment of liquified petroleum gas from Russia, Moscow’s embassy in Islamabad said on Tuesday, marking Islamabad’s second major Russian energy purchase.

      The shipment, which the embassy said was delivered with Iranian help, comes after Pakistan received its first-ever delivery of Russian crude under a deal struck between the two countries earlier this year.

      Reply

