Russia launched Iranian made Shahed drones at civilian targets in multiple parts of Ukraine overnight.

Overnight, russian terrorists attacked Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Odesa regions with 38 Shahed drones. 26 of them were shot down. Infrastructure objects in Cherkasy and Odesa regions were damaged. The drones also hit Orlivka-Isakcea ferry crossing. Two people were… pic.twitter.com/snwtr0dHFR — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 26, 2023

Flakpanzer Gepard fires at Shahed-136/131 on the night of September 26, 2023. Southern Ukraine. https://t.co/cyeiZwiOL0 pic.twitter.com/KHioTKo5X4 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 26, 2023

Russia attacked Orlivka-Isaccea – ferry crossing on the border with Romania: dozens of trucks damaged, international crossing currently not operational pic.twitter.com/jtw8JGmu34 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) September 26, 2023

These trucks were waiting to unload crops in Izmail, through which Ukraine is exporting harvested grain to countries in need. Russia once again attacked port infrastructure tonight, weaponizing hunger. pic.twitter.com/H9jDFysMnQ — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) September 26, 2023

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

There will be more Ukrainian actions against the terrorist state — address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! A report on the day. I held a meeting of the Staff. Several key points. The first is the actual situation at the front, our offensive and defensive operations. Important reports on the east and south. On the destruction of logistics and headquarters of the occupiers. There are good details. Loud details. I thank all the Ukrainian warriors who distinguished themselves! The second issue is the supply of shells. This is a topic we are dealing with on a daily basis. Supplies from partners. Searching for new opportunities in the world — we know exactly how to secure supplies. And we are gradually increasing the volume of Ukrainian production. This is one of our top priorities. Today, by the way, in addition to the reports at the meeting of the Staff, there was a separate meeting with the Ministry of Strategic Industries. There was also a separate informative intelligence report on the situation in the Russian military-industrial complex. We clearly see the areas where pressure on Russia needs to be increased so that terrorist capabilities do not grow. Sanctions are not enough. There will be more. There will be more of our own, Ukrainian actions against the terrorist state. As long as Russia’s aggression continues, Russia’s losses must be tangible. And, of course, our work with partners to end the war on Ukrainian terms, based on our Peace Formula. A totally fair one. Today I met with the President of the National Council of Austria, who was on a visit to Ukraine. We discussed in detail our efforts to get the world majority to join the implementation of the Peace Formula. And I appreciate Austria’s willingness to join in. Of course, we also discussed our European course. I spoke about Ukraine’s implementation of seven recommendations of the European Commission. And we rely on Austria’s continued support for Ukraine’s European integration. One more thing. Every day, Russian terrorists hit our cities and villages with missiles and “Shaheds”. Almost every night, dozens of drones and various types of missiles are destroyed in the Ukrainian sky. Unfortunately, there are hits. There is also falling debris… And our rescuers, our police, doctors, volunteers, utilities — all emergency services — are always working 24/7 to help people and save our infrastructure. Today I want to thank these people who have distinguished themselves over the past weeks. In Odesa region, Poltava region, Cherkasy region. Employees of the State Emergency Service of Odesa region: Chief Master Sergeant Oleksiy Zhaboriuk, Sergeant Serhiy Chobu, Sergeant Oleksandr Vieliev. Odesa police officers: Colonel Vyacheslav Barba and Major Mykola Perekrestov. Firefighters of the Odesa branch of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority: senior firefighter Hennadiy Maystrenko and firefighter Andriy Kohut. Thank you all, guys, for your work! State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Poltava region: Sergeants Yevhen Bilokobylskyi and Volodymyr Smyk, Captain Serhiy Kyrychenko — thank you! Police of Poltava region: Senior Lieutenant Anton Tryholov and Captain Oleh Nikisha. Kseniya Kushko, a doctor at the Poltava Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine. Feldsher Ihor Hevelia. Poltava volunteers: Tetiana Shakhovtseva and Ihor Shtefan. Thank you for your courage! Cherkasy. Morning of September 20, a strike on the city, on the Cherkasy Hotel. Employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Cherkasy region: Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Mokiyenko, Chief Master Sergeant Mykola Oliynyk, Sergeant Andriy Kutsevol. Cherkasy police: Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Brelakha, Senior Lieutenant Vadym Ruban. Thank you, guys! Cherkasy regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, head of the organization Yuliya Kholodna — thank you for your help! Paramedic Oleksandra Ekzarkho — thank you! Cherkasy utility workers: Mykhailo Vasyliev and Dmytro Zadorozhnyi — thank you! I thank everyone who works tirelessly for people. Those who do their job, which helps the entire state to do its job. Glory to everyone who adds to Ukraine’s power! Glory to all who fight! Glory to Ukraine!

Frontline situation, enemy plans, our offensive and defensive operations, frontline supplies, increased domestic arms production, particularly drones, and the state of the Russian army and military-industrial complex. These were the key subjects of today’s meeting of the Staff. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 26, 2023

Minister @rustem_umerov in his interview to @amanpour: We need more weapons that make the game change… Soon hopefully the jets will come and we will make progress.

We need these weapons to regain the territories and have advantage on the battlefield. — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 26, 2023

From Lieutenant General Steur, Commanding General, Netherlands Air Force:

The cost:

WARNING!! WARNING!! GRAPHIC IMAGES!! WARNING!! WARNING!!

This is to remind you of the daily sacrifice of our brave soldiers.

Those heroes need your help and support.

We need your support. We need it now.#StandWithUkraine 📷 @Liberov pic.twitter.com/Ft3Iqn9XJT — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 26, 2023

This was my hotel. I dreamed of building a beautiful, modern promenade in Odessa. I've invested millions of dollars, bought out a stake from private investors, and despite the war, went on to finalize the deal with the government. pic.twitter.com/nOCcVJivNH — Stavnitser Andrey (@stavnitser) September 25, 2023

We will rebuild everything. Odessa will be as beautiful as russians could never imagine in their dreadful nightmares.

Thank God, there were no casualties in the hotel – but 2 people died in the port nearby. Deepest condolences to the families. — Stavnitser Andrey (@stavnitser) September 25, 2023

Kherson Oblast:

Ukrainian security service sources tell @ukrpravda_news a HIMARS attack on a Russian command post in occupied Kherson region killed 8 officers and wounded 7 more. No independent confirmation yet. Attack would be among the biggest in past months, following Black Sea Fleet HQ. https://t.co/4TYHPmlkzR — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) September 26, 2023

Russian occupied Sevastopol:

It is reported that the Commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was present at the board of the Ministry of Defense https://t.co/prs9flexNh pic.twitter.com/YA1h0yUwUc — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 26, 2023

Apparently he’s Schroedinger’s general.

Ukrainska Pravda‘s tweet machine translates as:

HIMARS “visited” the occupiers near Kherson for a meeting

For those of you who like watching Russian stuff go kablooey:

«Follow the Moskva…»

Scorpions pic.twitter.com/mJ70sKTsbH — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 26, 2023

And for you railroad and logistics enthusiasts, here is a thread by Tatarigami. First tweet from the thread, followed by the rest of the thread from the Thread Reader App.

Russian railroads are a critical component of their logistics, allowing the rapid and cost-efficient movement of substantial quantities of ammunition, vehicles, fuel, construction materials, and personnel. Here's a brief 🧵thread with an update on their logistical operations: pic.twitter.com/QzN5u8f8ml — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 26, 2023

2/ For a better understanding, let’s examine Kantemirovka, a train station in Voronezh Oblast, right across the northern part of Luhansk Oblast, situated out of the range of artillery and HIMARS. It’s located only a few hours from critical logistical hubs like Starobilsk For a better understanding, let’s examine Kantemirovka, a train station in Voronezh Oblast, right across the northern part of Luhansk Oblast, situated out of the range of artillery and HIMARS. It’s located only a few hours from critical logistical hubs like Starobilsk 3/ In this case, the satellite has recorded the unloading of equipment and vehicles from the train. This typically starts either late at night or early in the morning and finishes by dawn or noon, respectively. Here, many trucks with ammo and equipment had already left. In this case, the satellite has recorded the unloading of equipment and vehicles from the train. This typically starts either late at night or early in the morning and finishes by dawn or noon, respectively. Here, many trucks with ammo and equipment had already left. 4/ Russian occupational forces frequently unload trains during late nights and early mornings. Firstly, it allows them to reduce the number of witnesses who could record a video or take a photo. Moreover, it helps them avoid detection by optical satellites like this one. 5/ Regrettably, the destruction of a single railway track does not inflict significant damage, as it can be quickly repaired. Moreover, due to the number of available tracks, the russians can easily reroute those trains, resulting in a relatively minor increase in transit time. Regrettably, the destruction of a single railway track does not inflict significant damage, as it can be quickly repaired. Moreover, due to the number of available tracks, the russians can easily reroute those trains, resulting in a relatively minor increase in transit time. 6/ Following the offloading process, trucks transport the cargo to smaller facilities at the battalion or even company level. Consequently, attempting to target such a limited quantity with longer-range missiles would be an inefficient use, given their limited availability. 7/ While this approach adds logistical strain, initially, the russians heavily relied on civilian trucks during the refurbishment and recovery of their older truck fleet. At the time of writing, it appears they’ve successfully transitioned to military trucks for these operations. While this approach adds logistical strain, initially, the russians heavily relied on civilian trucks during the refurbishment and recovery of their older truck fleet. At the time of writing, it appears they’ve successfully transitioned to military trucks for these operations. 8/ As the war continues and drone technology advances, I think that the deployment of expendable drones with modest production costs and reasonable payloads, capable of being delivered over several hundred kilometers, will become a significant risk factor for russian logistics 9/ Additionally, I want to highlight that systems like Storm Shadow and ATACMS cannot be used against russian territory. This leaves limited alternatives, primarily domestic production (with its own constraints), and increasingly, drones, as a viable option for deeper strikes 10/ I kindly request your support through likes, follows, and shares of the first message in the thread. I kindly request your support through likes, follows, and shares of the first message in the thread. I’m grateful to everyone who continues to support through Buy Me A Coffee, as it enables me to acquire and share imagery with analysis, including this one

If it was so easy, why it hasn't happened after a year and a half on a noticeable scale? There are two options: a) Nobody has thought of this idea, and you offer something unique here

b) It's not as easy as you suggest which is why it doesn't happen. — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 26, 2023

Sounds good in theory, and we have seen it happening. However, sabotage requires risking people's lives. Given that it doesn't take too long to fix the railway and sabotage teams get caught, drones might be more efficient at this — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 26, 2023

Yes and no. They can move without electrified rails as well. — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 26, 2023

No, it's not that I don't believe; they don't occur for a valid reason. If I were you, I'd refrain from continuously posting the same thing across various accounts for over a year, hoping for different outcomes. You're not contributing anything new or valuable in this regard. — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 26, 2023

They are civilian, russia doesn’t have that many designated for military use only, it’s mostly mixed with civilians — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 26, 2023

Ordinary Ukrainians are helping our army in occupied territories, even risking their own lives to do so. Sofia Bila, a Kherson Oblast resident, saved three wounded Ukrainian soldiers. She kept them hidden in her basement for two month until her village was liberated. pic.twitter.com/XZPD1wjZJ8 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 26, 2023

A couple of month’s back Jim Caviezel, who is both a religious fanatic and a full on Qnut, was doing publicity events to promote the biopic about the sex pest and founder of Operation Underground Railroad, decided that he would tie the untrue QAnon child sex trafficking and organ harvesting conspiracies, which are lies, to the Ukrainians. Caviezel claimed that Ukrainians were trafficking their own children for sex, as well as organ harvesting in the US funded biolabs, which is also a lie.

The disgraced conspiracy addled LTG (ret) Flynn also promoted these same lies.

In addition to being lies, this is all Russian agitprop and misinformation.

I bet you cannot guess who decided to promote these Russian lies on the steps of the Capitol today? Go to the 4:13 mark of the video in the embedded tweet below and you can watch an actual member of Congress promote agitprop and misinformation on the steps of the US Capitol.

I’m on the steps of the Capitol letting every one of my colleagues know: NO FUNDING TO THE PROXY WAR IN UKRAINE! https://t.co/vAQVZvKrLN — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 26, 2023

At the same time that Taylor Greene was promoting Russian lies and agitprop, Speaker (in name only) McCarthy was holding a press availability where he had this to say about the Ukraine funding in the DOD appropriations bill:

Whether White House’s Ukraine aid request would be part of CR: “My answer would be no. That should be dealt with in a supplemental [funding package] when you do it. So, those are two separate things.”

Unlike the two people that McCarthy believes Putin is paying, McCarthy and Taylor Greene are willing to do Putin’s bidding for free. McCarthy’s empowering and protection of Taylor Greene shows a level of infiltration and influence at the highest levels of the Republican Party. It is a clear and present danger to the US.

That is enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

@patron__dsns Я трішки змінив текст, але від цього він зовсім не втратив свій сенс. А сенс тут дуже простий: цінуйте і любіть своїх чотирилапих друзів!❤️ ♬ original sound – themworkingdogs🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

I changed the text a little bit, but it hasn’t lost its meaning at all. And the meaning is very simple: appreciate and love your four-legged friends! ❤️

Open thread!