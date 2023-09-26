Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: President 'Union Joe' Biden *Gets* It

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: President ‘Union Joe’ Biden *Gets* It

21 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,


You know it’s serious, because professional plagiarist / Turning Point USA propagandist Benny Johnson tried to put out another lie about the President’s picket-line visit… and his fellow Very Serious Media Folx immediately called him on it!

    21Comments

    2. 2.

      cain

      @Baud: That’s what I was going to say.. “minutes after slipping…” fuck that guy.

      ETA Maybe he meant to say “slip of the tongue” but like his other quote it came out all wrong? Yeah.. likely not.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Tim Ellis

      Just here to once again acknowledge that I was supremely wrong about Biden in the primaries. This dude rocks, and I’ve never been prouder to be a Democrat – the real party of the working class in the United States.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Tony Jay

      That’s the flag the United Farm Workers use? The one in the picture with President Romero?

      That’s… uhhhhh…. that’s a pretty striking choice of colour and whatnot. Nice eagle too.

      Wow.

      ETA – Other than that, Keep Going Brandon.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: We can safely assume that’s a lie, considering the non-stop lying source. I watched the clip posted earlier start to finish, and I admit I was worried about a stack of pallets used as a soap box as a tripping hazard, but there were no pratfalls that I saw.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      dmsilev

      Meanwhile, the House GOP refuses to do their jobs, to the point where the Senate is actually the faster-moving and more responsible body. And the “solution” being proposed is, of course, to slash slash slash at benefits that go to normal people.

      Quite the contrast.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Juju

      @Baud: A slip on the stairs is being reported by Fox News, Forbes, the Daily News and New York Post. I watched the video and I didn’t see a slip.

      Edit: a slip on the stairs of Air Force One.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Baud: Did Biden actually slip on the steps or is that another lie too?

      If he did, it’s not a moment too soon. Seth Meyers just got his writing staff back and they need to update their Biden tripping clip.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Anne Laurie

      @Tony Jay: That’s the flag the United Farm Workers use? The one in the picture with President Romero?

      IIRC, the eagle is a tribute to both the American icon and the Mexican flag.

      And, yeah, founder Cesar Chavez was… not above tweaking the rightwingers who called him a filthy commanist, let’s phrase it.

      (UAW co-founder Dolores Huerta, age 90, is still tweeting occasionally.)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Baud

      From page 21 of the judge’s order dissolving Trump Corporation.

      [Trump] also seems to imply the the numbers cannot be inflated because he could find a “buyer from Saudi Arabia” to pay any price he suggests. [10]

      [10] This statement may suggest influence buying more than savvy investing.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      dmsilev

      @Baud: Are you saying that the judge is suggesting that there may have been ulterior motives in the Saudis shoveling billions of dollars towards Jared Kushner?

      I’m shocked, shocked I tell you.

      Reply

