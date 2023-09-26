What the media will never get…Biden being on the ground means he is fighting for workers not for the corporations. Great job sis for speaking your truth. https://t.co/zSHlqVTJIN — Candidly Tiff (@tify330) September 26, 2023

President Joe Biden’s decision to stand alongside United Auto Workers pickets on Tuesday on the 12th day of their strike against major carmakers underscores an allegiance to labor unions that appears to be unparalleled in presidential history. https://t.co/zkelaa257c — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) September 26, 2023

“‘I don’t think we’ve had this kind of support in a long time,’ said UFW President Teresa Romero of the Biden administration.”https://t.co/woZnvq1DFi — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) September 26, 2023

INBOX: United Farm Workers endorse Joe Biden reelect. Statement from Biden/Harris campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez — pic.twitter.com/b3fxV78N6Z — Pablo Manríquez (@PabloReports) September 26, 2023





Sometimes they have a very very hard time understanding that 4 out of 5 of those categories can be Black. — WUT (@wut76543) September 26, 2023

You know it’s serious, because professional plagiarist / Turning Point USA propagandist Benny Johnson tried to put out another lie about the President’s picket-line visit… and his fellow Very Serious Media Folx immediately called him on it!

He very clearly said "first time I've ever done it as President". Do you think it's possible maybe you're senile, Benny? — It's Biden AND Harris 2024. Deal with it. (@What46HasDone) September 26, 2023