Before and After (Open Thread)

While waiting for our baseball game yesterday evening, we watched a segment on CNN about Trump and the adult sons being found liable for fraud and losing their business certification in New York. One of the talking heads looked familiar, but I couldn’t quite place him. Then it hit me — it’s George Conway, who evidently shed more than former wife Kellyanne!

George Conway before and after the divorce

I’m sure George Conway holds many views I find repellent. But the man lived through an earthly purgatory most of us can scarcely imagine, so I hope his health is good, and I wish him well.

***

Gold Bar Bob and Mrs. Gold Bar were arraigned this morning. So far, two dozen Democratic senators, including fellow New Jerseyite Cory Booker, have called for Menendez to step down, along with several House members, Gov. Murphy, the state party chair and several county chairs. I like the contrast with Repubs, who are trying to get their corrupt, serially indicted felon elected to the highest office in the land.

I thought it was interesting that Fetterman was the first senator to urge Gold Bar to resign. Fetterman is still new to the clubbiest of clubs and is already shaking things up for the better, IMO. May he continue to be a force for change.

Repubs Tom Cotton and Marco Rubio said Menendez should hang in there until a jury or voters decide his fate. That serves their purposes, which are the opposite of the interests of the people of New Jersey and the Democratic Party.

***

The second Repub debate will take place at the Reagan Lie-berry tonight as the long slog to determine the 2024 GOP runner-up continues. I don’t plan to watch it live but may turn on MSNBC to see what Maddow makes of it all at 11 PM ET. Conventional wisdom holds that DeSantis, Haley and Ramaswamy will feel compelled to make a move, so it could be a bristly, screechy affair that leaves hard feelings all around.

It’s not a real debate, though, as Zack Beauchamp at Vox points out. Calling the debate “a cosplay of a competitive election — and a distraction from an ugly truth” — Beauchamp says normal media coverage of the debates are a troubling sign:

(DeSantis) is a whopping 41 percentage points behind Trump in FiveThirtyEight’s average. That’s only slightly better than Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s 49-point deficit in his fake bid to unseat President Biden. A recent poll in the critical early state of New Hampshire put DeSantis in fifth place. His presidential campaign has been so humiliating that it’s actually hurting him back home: The once-captive Florida Republican party is rebelling against a governor who now looks like a weakling…

New York Magazine’s Eric Levitz recently argued that Trump’s undeniable authoritarian tendencies have put the mainstream press in a difficult position: Either it describes him accurately, and sounds like a “partisan rag,” or else it deceptively treats Trump and the Republican party he controls as essentially normal. Too often, he writes, they make the latter choice — acting like “an amnesiac, or an abusive household committed to keeping up appearances, losing itself in the old routines, in an effortful approximation of normality until it almost forgets what it doesn’t want to know.”

The breathless coverage of the presidential debate fits this description to a T. We are all pretending that this is something like what we’ve seen in the past, a normal event held by a normal party, when it’s actually a pageant masking the true nature of the Trump-enthralled GOP: a political vehicle of a strongman whose second term would represent an existential threat to American democracy.

He’s right. None of this shit is normal, and only death or an incapacitating medical event can keep the 2024 GOP nomination prize out of Trump’s grubby little mitts. Wouldn’t it be ironic (not to mention hilarious) if, after all the media hysteria about Biden’s 80 years, the 77-year-old Trump took a tumble down the campaign airplane steps and ended up in a geriatric ward?

***

Last night I made fettucine from scratch, plus an eggplant sauce using a recipe I nicked from Italian Grandma Gina on YouTube. It all turned out great EXCEPT I should have cooked the pasta a little longer before adding it to the sauce to finish cooking. The leftovers would have been perfect if there were any.

Open thread!

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Tony G

      If Trump dropped dead tomorrow, he would still be supported as the presidential candidate by the majority of Republican voters.  To the members of his cult, Trump is a symbol, not a human being.  A symbol of the racism, sexism and general hatred that governs the lives of these broken people.  He might be more useful to the cult if he is dead — they can just keep replaying his greatest hits, forever.

      Alison Rose

      only death or an incapacitating medical event can keep the 2024 GOP nomination prize out of Trump’s grubby little mitts

      Honestly, I don’t want this kind of thing to happen to him, not because I give a single shit about his health, but because you know no matter what it was, his psychotic groupies would blame Biden and the Dems for it, and I fear it would become even more open season on them. TIFG could announce he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer and these fuckers would insist Biden gave it to him. And they all have a lot of guns and very few brain cells dedicated to self-restraint.

      I’ve read many times that one should ‘finish’ the pasta in the sauce, and have tried it a few times. Ended up with one more pan to clean— I normally just nuke the (sauce + whatever) and then add the drained cooked pasta to that. If there’s a big difference between that and the ‘right’ way, my aged taste buds don’t detect it.

      I should have cooked the pasta a little longer before adding it to the sauce to finish cooking. The leftovers would have been perfect if there were any.

      If there were no leftovers, it was perfect.

      I saw Conway on one of the MSNBC shows last night while surfing. I paused a moment to realize who it was, like you I was confused. I didn’t stop long enough to listen to what he had to say.

      New York Magazine’s Eric Levitz recently argued that Trump’s undeniable authoritarian tendencies have put the mainstream press in a difficult position: Either it describes him accurately, and sounds like a “partisan rag,” or else it deceptively treats Trump and the Republican party he controls as essentially normal. Too often, he writes, they make the latter choice — acting like “an amnesiac, or an abusive household committed to keeping up appearances, losing itself in the old routines, in an effortful approximation of normality until it almost forgets what it doesn’t want to know.”

       

      Bullshyt.

      Being accurate is being accurate.

      Stop trying to continue to gaslight the people with normalizing their phucking fascism!

      @Alison Rose: No matter how/why Trump fails to win, his followers will see a reason for outrage.  There is no satisfying them short of Trump sitting at the Resolute Desk.  Their numbers might be reduced by a series of convictions playing out over several months but the more likely outcome is that most would stay in their state of constant anger and resentment.

      Accordingly, it’s not wholly irrational to take the position that Trump can go to hell today.  Hard to believe a post-Trump America wouldn’t be better, whenever it happens.

      Saw a video yesterday of a young Dem lad reciting Biden’s achievements to a Trump supporter. The Trump supporter allowed as how it was a good thing that Medicare dependent diabetics can now afford their insulin, but Biden stole the election and Trump will win in 2024, period. They are beyond argument.

      Then it hit me — it’s George Conway, who evidently shed more than former wife Kellyanne!

      Recently divorced men always lose weight.

      Rooting for serious injuries all around at tonight’s vice-presidential pageant. I’ll miss it due to school, but if I didn’t have a drawing class, I’d find another reason to miss it- and will savor tomorrow’s am post and comment savagery.

      I would like to cosign respected commenter Rikyrah’s calling bullshit on infotainment peddler Eric Levitz and his fellow travelers. They are greasing the skids for fascism. Normalizing fascism invites and encourages more of the same. Eric ought to look deep into his soul and a cursory glance at history to see where this ends up.

      @MattF: ​
       I’ve always done the pasta in the sauce. Prepare pasta in a big pan, boil for 10 minutes, then finish it in the sauce pan for another 1-2 minutes. Works great!

      Sounds like a “partisan rag” to whom? The answer will tell you which Americans the media cares about and which Americans they don’t.

      It’s a bit of a test:

      How many bog-standard GOPers refused to ever get on the Trump Train in the first place, and how they did or did not evolve afterwards.  Jen Rubin and Tom Nichols may be Exhibit A and B for how much they do turn against their former party: Rubin all the way, and Nichols pretty much all the way, to the point where he’s voting a straight Democratic ticket and trying to figure out what being “conservative” even means anymore.

      And then: How many bog-standard GOPers signed onto the Trump train for the usual bog-standard GOPer reasons (tax cuts, deregulation, non-enforcement of civil rights and environmental laws, and some grifting on the side…I mean, bog-standard GOPers are still horrible people, just horrible in a routine and ordinary way) and how many got off that train when they realized Trump was horrible in ways they had not previously imagined.  Liz Cheney, for example,  supported Trump right up until January 6, and is still (IMO) mostly pissed off about Trumpist methods, not Trumpist ideology.

      Conway may be in that latter group: I don’t follow him, so I don’t know whether his pre-Trump politics have changed or he only drew the line at outright fascism (unlike his ex who didn’t draw any lines at all).

      @rikyrah: & @laura: Levitz isn’t approving of the media’s approach here, but he’s accurately describing how they perceive their options. Here’s a link to the quoted piece — he thinks Trump is a huge danger and that the choices media figures are making are putting us all at risk.

      @CaseyL: Conway generally takes a somewhat legalistic approach— ‘What we have here is a common criminal.’ As a lawyer, he’s emphatic about the distinction between legal and illegal.

      And about Liz Cheney, she understands that Trump is a threat to democracy, which seems quite ideological, IMO.

      @bbleh:

      Get a better box?  There’s a place right by me that has really good dried pasta but then again they only stock Italian food and it’s immigrant run so it’s not like a chain store.

      @Villago Delenda Est:
      It’s a media criticism, FFS:
      Trump Wants His Enemies to Fear for Their Lives (SEPT. 26, 2023, Eric Levitz)
      Salient part is the last 4 paragraphs. Here’s the last one:

      The most salient truth about the 2024 election is that the Republican Party is poised to nominate an authoritarian thug who publishes rationalizations for political violence and promises to abuse presidential authority on a near-daily basis. There is no way for a paper or news channel to appropriately emphasize this reality without sounding like a shrill, dull, Democratic propaganda outlet. So, like the nation writ large, the press comports itself as an amnesiac, or an abusive household committed to keeping up appearances, losing itself in the old routines, in an effortful approximation of normality until it almost forgets what it doesn’t want to know.

      @Baud:

      Sounds like a “partisan rag” to whom? The answer will tell you which Americans the media cares about and which Americans they don’t.

      I would go further. It’s not that they’re afraid of sounding like a “partisan rag” to readers. They certainly don’t care when liberals condemn the partisan nature of Faux, the WSJ or other overtly conservative sources are partisan. The issues is that individual reporters and pundits are afraid of appearing partisan towards the left in the eyes of the oligarchs who sign their checks!

