Cool Space Stuff Afternoon Respite

I got nothing to add to the daily parade of tragicomic horrors that constitutes our media diet these days. (Actually, I do, but can’t get to posting anything of much substance in my current state of work and life craziness.)

But this little video caught my eye and tweaked my “ooooh…space is cool” button:

.
Yup: an extraterrestrial has been brought down to earth. Admittedly, it’s not exactly sentient, but still, everything about this mission is satisfying. I love “slow” science. I don’t know how long the design and engineering of the spacecraft took, but it’s been 7 years since this little vehicle was sent on its way, and now it’s back. It takes a special kind of focus and deferring of gratification to enter into projects like this, and I admire and am grateful to those who do such work.

Cool Space Stuff Afternoon Respite

And damn! Chips from the port-planetary disk!  You just don’t get that every day, do you.

Totally open thread. Enjoy, my fellow space cadets.

Image: Vincent van Gogh (but you knew that), Starry night on the Rhone, 1888

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      randy khan

      That was a way cool mission.  Like the Webb telescope, more proof that we can do great things.

      (By the way, I just finished Newton and the Counterfeiter.  It was fascinating.  I knew the bare bones of Newton and the Mint, but getting a more complete picture was great.)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      artem1s

      The ‘mother ship’ that dropped off this little guy and it’s Bennu samples is already heading out towards another near earth object  that will pass close to earth in 2029.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kristine

      The NOVA episode about the project is available in various locations (PBS Passport, IIRC Amazon Prime). The planning. The moment they realized that the surface of Bennu was not like they thought it was…

      Reply
    11. 11.

      NotMax

      Not to in any way minimize the achievement, kudos also due japan.

      While these are NASA’s first samples collected and brought back from an asteroid, they are not the first in history. Japan’s Hayabusa mission in 2010 delivered to Earth a few micrograms of material from an asteroid called Itokawa. A second mission, dubbed Hayabusa2, delivered to Earth a small sample from an asteroid known as Ryugu in December 2020. Source

      Onward to Apophis! (same link)

      The $1 billion OSIRIS-REx spacecraft may have completed its high-profile delivery, but the probe is not yet finished with its journey. After releasing the sample capsule, the spacecraft fired its thrusters to take it beyond Earth and on a course to investigate another asteroid known as Apophis. This space rock, which measures about 1,200 feet across, is projected to come within 20,000 miles of Earth in 2029.

      20,000 miles is really, really close — ~1/12th the average distance from Earth to Moon.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      bjacques

      Ooh! I was on that shore a few days ago! By that bell tower on Rue 4 September. Me and the missus treated my pop to a trip to Provence for his 90th, and we spent a few days in Arles. The LUMA foundation has an ongoing show of the work of Diane Arbus. It’s got a baby picture of Anderson Cooper.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      gwangung

      I’ve taught my first class in Asian American theatre. Both I and my students survived.

      (I may have to make more use of my show videos than first intended…)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Leto: Immature youngster’s take: She’s definitely excavating something.

      A twisted person might recall also that many of the paintings on the walls of Pompeii were advertising diagrams for what was on offer in certain houses. The girl’s contemplative look thus may reflect…varied thoughts.

       

      ETA: I see that some of the commentators at the link are also twisted, immature youngsters. :)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      randy khan

      @narya:

      One reason I wanted to read Newton and the Counterfeiter was to find out what really happened and what was made up, since I was pretty sure that no counterfeiter ever escaped the executioner quite the way that Jack Shaftoe did.

      Reply

