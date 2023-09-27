Probably it’s photoshopped… or is it just somewhere in Britain?

>spear, eyepatch, live crow nobody tell them pic.twitter.com/OdxVTmu3T6 — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) September 25, 2023

The institution may not always have been in his corner, but Murphy bless the Secret Service agents sweating here…

President Biden became the first sitting president to ever walk a picket line when he joined striking UAW autoworkers. pic.twitter.com/WotURmSDfD — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) September 26, 2023

Hillary Clinton refuses to lie low:

Today, I was honored to return to the @StateDept and join @SecBlinken in unveiling my official portrait as 67th Secretary of State. We're delighted to share it with the American public right here, in case you don't make it in person to headquarters in Foggy Bottom anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/YcPymY77aq — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 26, 2023

The world has changed, yet the core of the Department’s work remains. @HillaryClinton’s parting words as Secretary ring true. We continue to work with all our heart and might to make sure that America is secure, that our interests are promoted, and our values are respected. pic.twitter.com/Ta7PD4ov8v — Department of State (@StateDept) September 26, 2023

And they’re encouraging The Youth to follow in their giant footsteps!

We dug into his rise—and what's next for the Democratic Party—to kick off the new season of my podcast, You and Me Both. Listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 26, 2023

Elsewhere, noisome monsters stirring in the deeps:

As of today One Billion Rubles equals $10,504,200.00 so I can see confusion. pic.twitter.com/iOGhWsxDYr — Marmel (@Marmel) September 27, 2023



(Yes, as many have pointed out, Eric ‘The Dumb One’ Trump is committing the same form of rampant overvaluation for which his old man just got busted.)

Anyone else getting Dr. Strangelove flashbacks?…