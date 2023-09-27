Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

The willow is too close to the house.

This blog will pay for itself.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

No one could have predicted…

So many bastards, so little time.

Wodensday Morning Open Thread: The Old Ones Return

by | 38 Comments

Wodensday Morning Open Thread: The Old Ones Are Returning

Probably it’s photoshopped… or is it just somewhere in Britain?

The institution may not always have been in his corner, but Murphy bless the Secret Service agents sweating here…

Hillary Clinton refuses to lie low:

And they’re encouraging The Youth to follow in their giant footsteps!

Elsewhere, noisome monsters stirring in the deeps:


(Yes, as many have pointed out, Eric ‘The Dumb One’ Trump is committing the same form of rampant overvaluation for which his old man just got busted.)

Anyone else getting Dr. Strangelove flashbacks?…

    38Comments

    2. 2.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      175 kids affected by Maui fires get new bikes, and more available through Krank Cycles
      [snip]
      Bicycle companies Mongoose and Schwinn donated 400 bikes for Maui fire survivors, with Krank Cycles setting up a GoFundMe to pay the approximately $15,000 for shipping and for other bike-related fire relief projects.
      [snip]
      The “community build” event called for people affected by the fires to register and come with tools to help build the bikes.

      About 225 people showed up, and in a little more than two hours, all 400 bikes were assembled — of which 175 were given on Saturday to children of all ages, and some adults.

      Reichert said the remaining 225 bikes will be given to people, with verified Lahaina or Kula addresses, who have requested them. As of Saturday, he had a list of about 1,300 requests.

      He said another container, with 225 Kona bikes, is on its way from Indonesia. The shipping will be less, about $10,000, but import tariffs of 5 to 6% will have to be paid. Source

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      “Mar-a-Lago is speculated to be worth well over a billion dollars”

      Eric truly is The Dumb One. It’s the penchant for “speculated” valuations that lead to this fraud case being brought. Thanks for admitting it, Fredo!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      narya

      Thanks to yesterday’s lively debates, I’ve rethought some things (no need to hijack this thread w/ it, just wanted to thank everyone here). Good morning, jackals!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      hueyplong

      Kind of enjoying watching the Trumps make arguments in public that either (1) they didn’t have the nerve to make during motion briefing or (2) were arguments found wholly lacking in merit by the court.

      You know, kind of like the election fraud stuff.

      It’s a lot of fun watching one of the most litigious pieces of shit to come down the pipe go down the toilet pipe in this manner.

      Maybe Putin will launder $1.5B to buy MAL and “prove” Trump’s point.  If Vlad’s not overly liquid right now, he can pass the hat around to his oligarch friends.  They’re no doubt thrilled with how his Trump gambit is playing out.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Interesting article at Axios arguing that income inequality is a major cause of shortfall in the Social Security funds:

      The percentage of incomes subject to the program’s tax collapsed from around 90% in the early 1980s to barely 82% by the turn of the millennium.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      hueyplong

      @dmsilev: You’ve got to be pretty dumb to limbo under the very low bar set by the cocaine-addled Junior, but Eric pulls it off in a manner that appears effortless.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Soprano2

      I heard a snippet of Newt Gingrich saying about Biden going to the UAW “Well, the leaders like him but the blue collar rank and file will vote for TFG”. My first thought upon hearing that was that Newt’s perception of the average UAW member is stuck in the 1980’s, and after watching that video I’m more convinced of that than ever. I’m sure all the former UAW members they dig up today for TFG’s speech (at a non-union plant, I have to give NPR props they say that every time they mention the event) will all fit Newt’s outdated perception of the average auto worker.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      narya

      @Soprano2: Yeah, when Chris Hayes covered it last night, he DETAILED that it was a non-union plant, that TIFG was invited by management, and that it was supported by a “right to work” group. It was nice to see that kind of coverage.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Kay

      @Soprano2:

      It’s around 55/45 D for all union members. I suspect UAW is a little more Right leaning – 50/50.

      The difference is when union leadership endorses they provide “boots on the ground” (out of that 55% of members who support Democrats) so it’s a gain for Democrats that is larger than just the raw vote total. It evens us up a little with Republicans who organize in fundie churches.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      MomSense

      Not sure if I shared this or not, but I heard from 3 reliable sources who were physically in a position to know, that when Biden gave a 45 minute speech at an event in Maine he did so without any prepared remarks.  No notes and no teleprompter.  And when she was listening to it my friend told me that she knew it was significant but that was confirmed when Heather Cox Richardson quoted from it in one of her posts.

      Yes, Biden is old and not great at delivery  but he knows what the fuck he is doing and he’s doing a great job.

      Reply

