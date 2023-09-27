Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Rude Mechanicals

Via Pinboard’s twitter feed:

In my opinion… If Ciapunio did eat 100 cabbages — and from his smile, he seems capable of it — then any humans living around him have already been punished, thank you.


Since I am no expert on deer stands, I showed this to the Spousal Unit, who grew up among them. Wouldn’t the rifle recoil knock you right out of the tree? I asked. Unless you were bow-hunting, he replied, in which case you’d fall and *land* on your arrow

  • Chetan Murthy
  • karen marie
  • NotMax
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • piratedan
  • smike

    2. 2.

      NotMax

      Vivid, bright ring around the Moon tonight. Often a precursor to wetness arriving soon yet all the forecasts are for clear skies.

    4. 4.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      Musky is angry because his creation tried to kill its creator. How dare it! I’m imagining all of the cars his company builds recognize an RFID chip that is implanted in his ass (the reader is built into the seat) so any Tesla he drives recognizes him and calls him GOD while he in the pilot seat…lol!

      Fuck Space Karen.

    6. 6.

      karen marie

      If this was Tuesday, I cannot WAIT for Wednesday.

      His supporters will want to wipe away our smiles.  The one thing that makes me nervous is that Trump will inevitably end up in the hospital, and all hell will break loose.

      I may have to scrub the remnants of the Obama\Biden sticker off my car.

