Just saw this graph and it is making me say WOW

Case and Deaton are looking at the life expectancy of Americans at age 25 over time. They stratify on a single variable — does a person have at least a 4 year degree.

AND WOW!

Americans with at least a 4 year degree look pretty much like citizens of most rich nations. In 1990, these folks would be expected to live about 54 years longer and in 2019 (pre-COVID) the expected life span is about 59 more years, for a gain of 5 years. 2020 was a bit rough due to COVID with what looks to be visually bigger drops because the US got bored with social solidarity and public health by May 2020. But overall, in a 30 year time frame, Americans with college degrees have life expectancy trajectories that look a lot like the average (mostly non-degreed) international peer comparisons.

Folks without degrees in the US always lived less than folks with degrees. A 25 year old without a degree could expect to make it to ~76 in 1990. This slowly rose to about 78 in 2010 and then it flatlined and declined to 2019, with probably 6 to 12 months of less life expectancy. This cohort got wrecked by COVID in 2020, giving up 3 years of post-25 life expectancy.

I don’t know what to say or do about this beyond think deeply.