Mortality and education disparities

Mortality and education disparities

24 Comments

This post is in: 

Just saw this graph and it is making me say WOW

Mortality and education disparities in the United States for Age 25 adults

Case and Deaton are looking at the life expectancy of Americans at age 25 over time. They stratify on a single variable — does a person have at least a 4 year degree.

AND WOW!

Americans with at least a 4 year degree look pretty much like citizens of most rich nations. In 1990, these folks would be expected to live about 54 years longer and in 2019 (pre-COVID) the expected life span is about 59 more years, for a gain of 5 years. 2020 was a bit rough due to COVID with what looks to be visually bigger drops because the US got bored with social solidarity and public health by May 2020. But overall, in a 30 year time frame, Americans with college degrees have life expectancy trajectories that look a lot like the average (mostly non-degreed) international peer comparisons.

Folks without degrees in the US always lived less than folks with degrees. A 25 year old without a degree could expect to make it to ~76 in 1990. This slowly rose to about 78 in 2010 and then it flatlined and declined to 2019, with probably 6 to 12 months of less life expectancy. This cohort got wrecked by COVID in 2020, giving up 3 years of post-25 life expectancy.

I don’t know what to say or do about this beyond think deeply.

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      I would imagine part of this is because our society has decided that requiring a BA for almost every office job is logical and fine. When I was looking for work before my last job, and when I’ve poked around pointlessly over the past year, almost every office job says “Bachelor’s degree required” — not preferred, required. Some of these are literally receptionist positions, and they want a four-year degree. What did they want you to major in, answering the phone? So someone with a couple decades of work experience would be less favored than a 22 year old who has maybe only ever worked retail but has a BA in history or something for a receptionist position at a real estate firm or whatever.

      If you can’t get a decent job, you can’t get health insurance, you can’t afford a safe place to live, etc etc. We’ve basically made our society into a slow, boring Hunger Games.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      wjca

      Bad as the overall line is for “US without a BA”, what really leaps out is the plunge since 2018.  Some Cause of Death data there might be really informative.

      It might also be interesting to see what the data show for “without a BA (or equivalent)” in those other countries.  Just so we’re comparing apples to apples.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Anoniminous

      Census Bureau:
      From 2012 to 2022, the percentage of adults age 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or more increased from 34.5% to 41.8% for the non-Hispanic White population; from 21.2% to 27.6% for the Black population; from 51% to 59.3% for the Asian population; and from 14.5% to 20.9% for the Hispanic population

      In 2021, 1 in 4 workers—40 million—earned less than $15 per hour. Women, Black, and Hispanic or Latino workers are over represented among minimum wage earners as well as among those earning less than $15 per hour. — American Progress

      So two of the three groups of people without a BA are minimum wage earners meaning they live from paycheck to paycheck meaning they couldn’t afford to self-quarantine meaning they were most exposed to and were infected by Covid meaning they were the ones most likely to die from Covid.​

      Thus the continuing plunge vs. people with BAs

      Reply
    5. 5.

      CaseyL

      My automatic take is that people with BAs get better jobs that generally offer medical insurance coverage.

      But, then there are the trades. I’d be interested in knowing if there are any crosstabs for people in the trades – and, within the trades, crosstabs for union v. non-union positions.

      Because trades tend to be very well-paid jobs and, if union, also offer good healthcare coverage. OTOH, they also tend to be physically difficult and possibly dangerous, which might cancel out the advantages.

      The data might also speak to people with BAs being better educated in general, and therefore better advocates for their own medical care: they have a better idea of what questions to ask, how to navigate the jungle that healthcare is in this country.and are more likely to be in areas that simply have better health generally (more doctors, more and better hospitals, more willing to do preventive care such as getting vaccinated).

      Speaking of which, another crosstab I’d like to see is how many of the non-BAs live in areas where anti-vaxx ideology is strongest. We know that GOP voters tend to be non college-educated. The difference in Covid-related mortality between GOP states and Democratic states has already been noted in a few places. The GOP war against medicine, along with its war against education, is bound to have escalating effects on their populations’ M&M rates.​

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Central Planning

      I think Alison Rose is right; all the things she mentioned really boil down to money.

      I wonder if the 4-year degree correlation works in couples where one has a 4-year degree and one doesn’t. Does the non-degree person get the benefits of their partner having a degree?

      And are you saying that there’s a correlation or a causation? Everyone knows that the decline of pirates has increased global temperatures, right?

      ​ETA: Does the data hold true if you look at Anoniminous’ comment and break it down by disadvantaged groups? Also, I was going to add in trades to my comment, but CaseyL did a good job covering what I would have said.​​​
      One more ETA: Firefox is borking the visual editor again.​

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MisterForkbeard

      Clearly the answer is to give everyone a mail-order degree, which should fix the problem.

      But really, I suspect that it’s two very related things:
      1. Income disparity between those with degrees and those without

      2. That the type of people who would get degrees have the background to get better jobs, are more educated about risks, and so on

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Laertes

      This is almost certainly just quibbling or misreading, but:

      I imagine when they say “with a BA” they mean “with any four-year degree,” right? I mean, this chart isn’t, say, grouping BS holders with the no-college group?

      Or is there some fascinating disconnect between the outcomes for BA and BS holders?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      David Anderson

      @wjca: Several of my colleagues have aggressively mined the CDC WONDER database for mortality data for their research. CDC WONDER has cause of death…. and mortality spikes pre-COVID are a lot of guns and opioids.

      Case and Deaton have a long line of research on what they call “deaths of despair” which adds in alcohol related deaths to … I would imagine that if they had the time/slides they would go into great detail on the composition of mortality rate changes.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JoyceH

      @lee: Granted that the opioid crisis has taken a toll, but I think that issue has been running (though with less attention) for longer than just the past few years. I was really struck by that steep decline in both categories that started before the pandemic. I wonder how it would track along states based on Medicaid expansion. Of course my first thought was that the decline starts right about the beginning of the Trump administration – but I don’t think even that clown car started effecting mortality immediately.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      narya

      I’m gonna put my brother up as Exhibit A. No 4-year degree–he’s an auto mechanic. He’s very smart and very good at what he does, and he has worked for dealerships (same ownership group, actually) for 20+ years; they continue to throw money at him, because there are so few people who can both do the mechanical work and the now-computerized work. His health insurance is stupid expensive, but he has it. At my mom’s urging, he started wearing gloves at work, at least sometimes, which has insulated him a bit from the various chemicals to which he’s exposed, he works out, and he quit smoking decades ago. His wife has a 4-year degree. And, in that mini-biography, you can see multiple factors that likely differentiate him from the vast majority of folks in that trend line above.

      Frankly, access to health care alone likely explains a ton of that gap–that would be where I’d start.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      smith

      @lee: The epidemic of “deaths of despair” (which includes opioid deaths, along with those due to alcoholism and suicide) had been increasing during the years prior to the pandemic and was known to especially affect people without a college education. As noted earlier, people without college degrees were then exposed to more covid infections because of their job and living situations, and also were put at risk because of lack of access to health care. It seems to me that these differential death rates are overdetermined, and not in any way surprising.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Yarrow

      @David Anderson:

      Case and Deaton have a long line of research on what they call “deaths of despair” which adds in alcohol related deaths to …

      Gosh, that’s a telling description of the category. How sad.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Roger Moore

      @Laertes:

      This always annoys me, too, if only because I have a BS rather than a BA.  I think they’re using “BA” as shorthand for “4 year degree or higher”.  It says something about the field that people naturally assume a BA rather than a BS when they’re talking about 4 year degrees.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Caroline

      Angus Deaton is the father of someone I went to high school with! They won the Nobel a few years ago. His daughter was (is) also super smart…

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Roger Moore

      @JoyceH:

      I was really struck by that steep decline in both categories that started before the pandemic.

      I think you’re misreading the chart.  The first big drop is between 2019 and 2020, which might or might not include the pandemic depending on when in those years you’re taking as the baseline.  I think they use end of year, so the 2020 number includes 9 or 10 months of pandemic.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Rusty

      I am wondering if there is a significant difference also between men and women in the with BA and without BA groups (above and beyond the overall spread of women having higher life expectancies).  Only anecdotally, from my high school class from the mid 80’s, without BA males have the highest rate of mortality.  So what I am wondering is if the spread between men and women without BA’s is larger than the spread between men and women with BA’s.  In addition, more women are entering college and completing college.  That alone would tend to show having a BA leads to a greater life expectancy (my assumption is the data analysis accounts for this.)  The greater academic achievement of women is a relatively more recent phenomena so I am not sure if it has had time to show effects.  Finally, there has been good discussion above on things like access to healthcare (and I would add other wealth based health effects, such as relative wealth allows for safer cars, living in safer neighborhoods, living in neighborhoods with less pollution, etc.), but I also think it would be worth considering cultural differences.  There are cultural differences between with BA and without BA segments of society.  Rates of smoking, rates of gun ownership, opinions on exercise and diet, etc.  I suspect cultural differences matter.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Brachiator

      An amazing chart. That the gap has existed since 1990 should call for deeper analysis. I wonder what earlier years were like.

      I would also like to be able to compare non college degree holders in other countries with the US. I wonder whether it is easy to get a breakdown of Canada or the UK.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Lobo

      I would argue there might be two Americas, one good thing John Edwards injected into the political conversation.  There is a first world America and a 2nd or 3rd world America. One the dinner party set of the 1st world America pretends doesn’t exist or deserving of help.​

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Mike Furlan

      Well, DeLong helped, by shilling for NAFTA.  NAFTA was just a small part of the enshitification of the life of those without a BA, but it certainly didn’t help.

      He should put a “Mission Accomplished” banner on the post.

      Reply

