h/t to Aaron Rupar for collecting all of these in his twitter feed!
I completely missed Crockett’s “in the shitter” line. Classic. https://t.co/NjpVNJPvvJ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 28, 2023
Frost uses his questioning time to highlight the timeline, specifically how McCarthy went from saying a vote was needed for impeachment to changing his mind about that in under 2 weeks
He also says “Mr Turley is stopping here on the way to his next Fox News hit” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JknUENtnmO
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 28, 2023
🔥 from Summer Lee pic.twitter.com/8xMAYsBbWt
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 28, 2023
Crockett: “If they would continue to say ‘if’ for Hunter and we were playing a drinking game, I would be drunk by now.” pic.twitter.com/VDi2fBQ8e4
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 28, 2023
Not sure that Goldman is a young pup, but he is a freshman, so I’m gonna call it close enough.
