Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickle?”

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

Republicans in disarray!

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

Nothing worth doing is easy.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

Let there be snark.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Let’s Hear It for the Young Pups in the House!

Let’s Hear It for the Young Pups in the House!

by | 43 Comments

This post is in: 

h/t to Aaron Rupar for collecting all of these in his twitter feed!

⭐️

⭐️

⭐️

⭐️

Not sure that Goldman is a young pup, but he is a freshman, so I’m gonna call it close enough.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Dangerman
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Geminid
  • hedgehog mobile
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jeffro
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • MattF
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • piratedan
  • Rachel Bakes
  • Suzanne
  • TaMara
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl
  • Weapon X
  • West of the Rockies
  • Yarrow

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    43Comments

    2. 2.

      Jeffro

      When trump eventually goes to hell, and he will, I hope they play Rep Crockett’s remarks on a loop broadcast out loudly over his particular lake of fire for the first five million years.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      West of the Rockies

      So one Republican aide declared the impeachment effort thus far a disaster.  Is that how it’s playing on Fox and National Review, etc?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Yarrow

      Young Pups in the House!

      Reminds me of the fawning coverage of the Republican Young Guns over a decade ago. McCarthy is the last one standing.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Dangerman

      Meanwhile, Trump is bitching that if they don’t impeach Biden right now, he’s going to hold his breath until his face turns blue. Or a bluish orange. Or whatever the hell blue mixed with orange makes.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      piratedan

      really impressed by the breadth of the attacks….

      showing they have no proof of wrongdoing – check

      showing it’s performative theatre while a shutdown looms – check

      showing the encompassing hypocrisy – check

      putting the GOP on the record that this is about revenge – check

      Reply
    15. 15.

      HumboldtBlue

      Wow! American workers are not mincing words. You have to see this new ad calling out Trump for his broken promises.

      It’s nice to see the Dems landing right hook after right hook, someone has massively improved their social media presence and effectiveness across the board.

      The Democrat highlights from this hearing are going to be played for years to come.

      Another excellent use of a chart highlighting that Trump has 50% of the impeachments and 100% of the Presidential indictments

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jeffro

      Raskin, omg: “I would like the member (MTG) to be instructed to not produce any pron [on the House floor] today” LOLOLOLOLOL

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      The contrast between the smart, informed Ds and the Rs and their witnesses is stunning

      ETA: In the last thread, there’s a clip of AOC handing the Rs their asses over a false image of what was supposedly a text. That’s fact checking in real time, MSM

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jeffro

      “X” is not worth shit anymore, we all know that…

      …except on days like today, when I’m seeing clip after clip that has me in stitches and ready to vote eight times this November.

      GO HOUSE Ds!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Dangerman

      @Jeffro: Speaking of which, now that the Writer’s Strike is over, with her enhanced attributes, if Boebert needs some extra cash, she can likely find work in the San Fernando Valley.

      Those films do use writers, right? And why is it always plumbers coming to the house? Why not electricians?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      West of the Rockies

      @piratedan:

      I guess I’m feeling cynical.   I think the reason for cutting away was probably, “We go now to breaking news–Commander attacked another Secret Service agent!”

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Goldman is 47. Crockett is 42.

      During the NY-10 primary, two of Goldman’s “Justice Democrats” opponents , Mondaire Jones and Yuh-Line Niou, started campaigning on an “anybody but Goldman” line; fortunately they were either too dumb, too narcissistic, or both, to flip a coin on who would drop out.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      piratedan

      @West of the Rockies: to be honest, the GOP looks like dogshit when they don’t have control of everything… each time they expose their audience to the reality the rest of us live in… it goes badly.

      They bluster bigly and with many much confidence under friendly skies…. throw a few clouds in there and suddenly their bronzer runs and their hairpieces start to flap.

      I’m sure that the network execs at Newsmax and Faux, who have invested so much airtime inflating that bubble they live in hate to see it punctured.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Geminid

      Dan Goldman had a tough primary for the open 10th CD seat, winning with just 25.8% to runner up Yuh-line Niaoh’s 23.7. Now that Goldman’s in there though, I think he’ll hold that seat as long as he wants.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.