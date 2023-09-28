Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread (Mendacious Menendez and More)

by | 75 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Until this morning, I was only aware of two of the five items on this list from Just Security..

How Dangerous is Menendez to Our National Security?

Short answer? VERY>

Let us count the ways…

  1. Disclosing the United States’ Staffing Blueprint in its Egyptian Embassy
  2. Providing Advance Information on U.S. Military Aid
  3. Ghostwriting a Letter Requesting U.S. Military Aid from the Government of Egypt
  4. Providing a Heads-Up on Questions U.S. Senators Intended to Ask of Egyptian Officials
  5. It’s Impossible to Know How Much Leverage Egypt Continues to Have Over Menendez

Surely his girlfriend – now his wife – who was in the middle of all these things, must have been pivotal in his recruitment.  That’s just my opinion, but it’s hard for me to see otherwise.   Not just in their pocket; definitely in bed with them.

Read the whole thing.  (Just Security)

Also, the polls that we probably won’t hear much about in the media:

Also, I cannot believe that a formal dress code for male senators passed unanimously today.  Seriously?

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    75Comments

    1. 1.

      Jeffro

      Sounds like we need to get rid of the Senate: too many dangers to our national security (Menendez, Tuberville, Hawley, Lee, Johnson, Cotton) and reputation of our country in general (Kennedy, Blackburn, Paul, Grassley, Vance).

      Maybe the rest can hang on as an advisory body of some sort.  Senatorus Emeritus or something like that?  They can still use the gym.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      Hopefully, the clock is ticking on Menendez and soon all the threats to national security will once again be solely on the Republican side.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Roger Moore

      One might also reasonably ask how much his previous acquittal had to do with Egypt making him a target.  He was publicly outed as corrupt but left in a position where he had access to all kinds of sensitive information.  He probably saw his acquittal as a green light to engage in even more blatant corruption; he might as well have put a “bribes accepted” sign on his office door.  I wouldn’t be surprised at all to learn this was just the most obvious and easy to prove corruption he was engaged in, and there was plenty of more subtle corruption that can’t be prosecuted because there wasn’t such an obvious quid pro quo.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Alison Rose

      I’m sure as soon as Fetterman shows up in formal attire, every other problem will magically disappear.

      I hope he at least wears goofy ties. Maybe one with tiny little middle fingers on it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Shalimar

      The timing of their dating and marriage and her previous relationship with their co-defendant raises the question of whether Nadine Arslanian meeting Menendez in the first place was an intelligence operation.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mousebumples

      Something I saw yesterday indicated that there’s tons of loopholes to exploit in the dress code. We’ll see how Fetterman responds…

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JML

      @WaterGirl: I assume Turley is suddenly afeared of getting into Dershowitz territory if he keeps shilling for the GOP? Or possibly finally understands what a laughingstock his legal career has turned into?

      The “impeachment” hearings are beyond nonsense. Every time anyone tries to apply logic and reason to them it falls entirely apart, but that’s never been important. they just want to have an excuse to lie about Biden and see if they can make Hunter Biden this iteration of “but her emails!”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Spanky

      @WaterGirl:

      Is it opposite day?

      Now on the WaPo op-ed page:

      “The GOP’s Knucklehead caucus courts a shutdown for no good reason.” – By Hugh Hewitt

      What a world.  What a world.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Shalimar

      @JML: Turley gets all the attention he wants from the investigations.  That would end if they actually tried to impeach with no evidence and failed.  He hasn’t learned anything except self-promotion.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Shalimar

      @WaterGirl: There is still a possibility she really did meet Menendez on her own and they only approached her after the relationship was solid.  But I definitely would be re-examining everything if I was Bob.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Yarrow

      Also, I cannot believe that a formal dress code for male senators passed unanimously today. Seriously?

      Why can you not believe this?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      steve g

      there is such a thing as a Suitsie, which is a single garment made to look like a shirt, jacket, trousers, and tie. It has a zipper behind the shirt button placket, fake sleeve cuffs poking out of the sleeves, and so on. Surely it comes in XXL for Fetterman.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @JML: Every time anyone tries to apply logic and reason to them it falls entirely apart

      Logic is a little tweeting bird, chirping in a meadow. Logic is a wreath of pretty flowers that smell bad.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      From below and the news that some asshole cut down the Sycamore Gap tree along Hadrian’s Wall…

      Last year me and my wife hiked the entirety of the Wall (and then some).  I took this photo of a French couple’s two little girls making their own little wall in front of the tree.

      http://www.roadkeel.com/~grog/IMG_E6320.JPG

      Like Ozark Hillbilly said in the below thread, I don’t believe in the death penalty but am willing to consider it for the asshole(s) who did this.  In fact, I’d draw and quarter them.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Chris

      Open thread, random question to the floor:

      Is there anybody else here who 1) has federal student loans, 2) has been on an income-based repayment plan, and 3) kept making their payments all through Covid?  If so:

      I called the people at Aidvantage yesterday to find out by when I needed to re-certify for the IBR.  The answer I got was that… I’m apparently good through spring 2025, because the fact that I’ve been making payments all along means I have over a year’s worth of payments made in advance.  Does that seem… off to anybody else?  Back before Covid, I used to pay more than I owed regularly, and that never translated into “oh good, you’re paid in advance for the next few months – you don’t need to recertify yet!”  I still needed to recertify at the end of each year.  Why would this be different?

      Kinda want to call them back just to see if a different person gives me the same answer, but thought I’d try and compare notes first.  (I hate spending an hour on hold on the phone, and don’t really want to talk to chatbots).

      Reply
    32. 32.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @JPL:

      To use a term for such yoots from en episode of ‘Homicide: Life on the Streets’:

      A junior knucklehead.

      He’s lucky I’m not a not-so-benevolent sovereign.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      cain

      @WaterGirl:

      🤡🤡🤡🎬

      These people are fucking clowns. And now they are going to put a shit ton of people furloughed and this is their priority.

      Our people are idiots for not being angry.

      In Iran, cities organized everywhere fighting the culture police risking their own freedom because rightly the govt wasn’t doing shit other than policing women.

      Less American more Iranian please.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      sdhays

      @Spanky: “The GOP’s Knucklehead caucus courts a shutdown for no good reason.” – By Hugh Hewitt

      He could have shortened that to “GOP caucus” because they’re all courting it (because they always just limply do whatever the Freedumb Carcass demands) and they’re all knuckleheads.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      WaterGirl

      “We’ll have a vote a formal dress code for the senate right after all the pending military appointments have been voted on and put through. Right after you knock some sense into your Republican colleagues in the House.”

      What Schumer should have said.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      eversor

      @Jeffro:

      Rand Paul his been photographed wearing shorts with a tie and jacket for an interview.

      Also if we are going to have dress standards let’s enforce hair cut standards.  Rand Paul is going to fail.  Make them military grooming standards and let’s take Paul out and shave him.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      NotMax

      Open thread? FYI.

      In a first, researchers have engineered marine bacteria to destroy plastics in seawater

      By combining key traits of two bacterial species, the team created a novel bug that can break down plastics in salty conditions—at room temperature. Source

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jeffro

      @Spanky: he’s terrified that the House GOP loons will make Stealth Glenn Youngkin have to drop the mask and/or drive Democratic voter turnout in Virginia.

      GOOD!

      Temporarily shutting down the federal government isn’t necessarily suicidal politics, but in this case that result seems certain. The Republican holdouts have no discernible, achievable objective here. Unfortunately, they’re doing this just when Republicans in Virginia — home to many federal workers who stand to be furloughed in a shutdown — make their closing pitches to voters that their party should be rewarded with legislative majorities to support Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s education reform and tax reduction plans.”

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Alison Rose

      @HumboldtBlue: Oh God. I clicked on your link, and in the side bar, I see a “Listen Live in Spaces” box that says “X, antisemitism*, faith, and free speech with @ElonMusk and @BenShapiro”. NO FUCKING THANK YOU.

      (*they have it as anti-Semitism, which is not the way you’re supposed to write it, but quelle surprise that Muskrat doesn’t care)

      Reply
    45. 45.

      scav

      @WaterGirl: Works both ways.  One side demonstrates they consistently show up to vote, the other only wandering in to name post office substations, wave snowballs and choose tie colors. At least the silly office-wear vote might catch the media eye enough to headline and drae the normie’s attention for a millisecond to the circus.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      bbleh

      @Alison Rose: lol or an orange suit, or something just horribly mismatched, or something else just to fk with them.

      But no, I think he’s made his point and everybody who isn’t WAY deep in MAGAland understands it.  Although I do like the tie with middle fingers.  Tiny off-white ones on a nice conservative blue field, so you can’t tell until you’re up close.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      billcinsd

      @Chris: While I don’t have student loans, my guess is that there is a difference between paying more than the minimum and paying payments that are not required. I know on a credit card, paying more by even 3x does not count as extra payments. Paying payments that aren’t required is likely different than paying more, at least to the receiving agency.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      billcinsd

      @Jeffro: I don’t know, I can’t see Trump playing sloppy seconds to Cory Lewandowski so Noem is out. MTG is someone Trump would consider too ugly. Lake has loser stench

      Reply
    55. 55.

      WaterGirl

      @Chris: You are smart to double-check.  In fact, if I were you I would triple check, and write down the dates of the calls and the names of the people you spoke with.

      I once had to pay an extra $875 because of a situation like that.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Betty Cracker

      Fetterman should dress like Simone on The Good Place at the welcome party episode (she thought she was hallucinating the whole thing so wore the most ridiculous outfit she could find):

      Open Thread (Mendacious Menendez and More)

      When someone complains, he should say, “But Senator Sinema…”

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @NotMax:

      “What do you mean, it dissolves the elastic and fibers of swimwear? What will we do at Christian beaches in the Carolinas?”

      Reply
    61. 61.

      UncleEbeneezer

      New York Attorney General Letitia James has revealed her planned witness list for Trump’s civil fraud trial. Names include:

      Donald Trump
      Donald Trump Jr.
      Eric Trump
      Ivanka Trump
      Michael Cohen
      Allen Weisselberg

      Reply
    62. 62.

      HumboldtBlue

      Oh, and for the baseball fans here (sorry, BoSox fans, the news is shitty), Curt Schilling continues to be one of the shittiest people on the planet.

      Schilling revealed on his podcast that former teammate Tim Wakefield had brain cancer, a fact Wakefield and family wanted private.

      Catherine Varitek, wife of former BoSox catcher, Jason, had short words for Schilling (who is also a neo-Nazi antisemite, BTW).

      Fuck you Curt Schilling, that wasn’t your placee!

      Reply
    67. 67.

      WaterGirl

      Worth watching:

      Apparently someone on the committee put into the record a FABRICATED image that was supposed to be a screen shot of a text that was explosive.  AOC introduces the ACTUAL real information, along with the context around it, showing that the small part they included in the fabrication was very misleading and did not include context.

      AOC points out that the R could do that because they are protected by the speech and debate clause.

      This timeline – where pretty much the entire republican party is made up of liars and cheats – can be maddening.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Jeffro

      I do love that Hugh Hewitt is in a panic over the House GOP.

      YOU IDIOTS!  HOW ARE THE KOCHS SUPPOSED TO SPRINGBOARD ‘SMILIN GLENN’ INTO THE WHITE HOUSE IN 2028 IF YOU SCREW UP VIRGINIA’S 2023 ELECTION FOR HIM?

      Reply

