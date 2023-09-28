Until this morning, I was only aware of two of the five items on this list from Just Security..

How Dangerous is Menendez to Our National Security?

Short answer? VERY>

Let us count the ways…

Disclosing the United States’ Staffing Blueprint in its Egyptian Embassy Providing Advance Information on U.S. Military Aid Ghostwriting a Letter Requesting U.S. Military Aid from the Government of Egypt Providing a Heads-Up on Questions U.S. Senators Intended to Ask of Egyptian Officials It’s Impossible to Know How Much Leverage Egypt Continues to Have Over Menendez

Surely his girlfriend – now his wife – who was in the middle of all these things, must have been pivotal in his recruitment. That’s just my opinion, but it’s hard for me to see otherwise. Not just in their pocket; definitely in bed with them.

Read the whole thing. (Just Security)

Also, the polls that we probably won’t hear much about in the media:

I’d be willing to bet this isn’t reported on anywhere near as extensively as the “OMG TRUMP LEADING BY 10 POINTS!!” hysteria that we were subjected to last week. Anyway, fuck polls. Just vote. https://t.co/akNpVsDDSU — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) September 27, 2023

Also, I cannot believe that a formal dress code for male senators passed unanimously today. Seriously?

