Here’s a good backgrounder on the National Park shutdown that will begin October 2, when I, like tens of thousands of others, have reservations in a National Park campground. In the last bullshit shutdown, Trump kept parks “open” and exposed parks them to overflowing trash, off-road vehicles running all over the place, vandalism and damage that is still being repaired. Biden is going to do the responsible thing and close the parks.

A couple of points on this:

First, depending on the park, many visitors are “tourons” who have no idea that National Parks aren’t Disneyland. These people have no idea that it’s really stupid idea to hike to the bottom of the Grand Canyon with your kids, all wearing Crocs. Or that bison aren’t fluffy cows that you can pet. (There are Instagram accounts dedicated to the exploits of tourons here and here.) Without ranger supervision these idiots will cause damage or be killed.

Second, National Park visits are way up since the start of the pandemic. Parks like Acadia, Rocky Mountain, Glacier and Arches (among others) have implemented timed entry permits for popular attractions and roads. Many parks rely on shuttle buses to deal with the massive influx of tourists. At Rocky Mountain, for example, the popular Bear Lake Corridor has special, more limited, timed entry and shuttle buses from remote parking lots. Those lots feature overwhelmed pit toilets and long queues to board the bus. Finally, almost every park has implemented reservation systems for campgrounds, and they’re mostly full. Those reservations are managed by park hosts and rangers. In other words, this ain’t your 2018-2019 National Parks. There’s no way these parks can open unstaffed in 2023.

Finally, Trump did not leave all parks and national monuments open, because I vividly remember trying to visit Capulin Volcano National Monument in New Mexico during the last shitdown, and the gates were locked. It was only the marquee properties, like Joshua Tree, that were left open for assholes to go wilding.

Unfortunately, this will be catastrophic to people who have long-standing plans to visit parks, and the both-sides media will not effectively or clearly tie the cost of thousands of cancelled trips (both to tourists and the towns near parks) to Republicans. It will be “Congress” or “Washington”. Local media will also do a poor job because lots of parks are in red states, or in red parts of purple states, and you well know that Freak Caucus reps like Boebert, Gosar and Hageman will be spinning like crazy to blame the mayhem on anyone but them.

These assholes just want to burn everything down and then shove the matches in Democrats’ pockets. Since only Democrats can have agency, and since being bi-partisan is only expected if you’re a Democrat, the obvious and simple solution of a CR without poison pills — a bill that almost 400 House members would vote for — is not being discussed in the press. That said, I’m not cancelling my reservations yet, because MyKevin might just decide to call the bluff of Gaetz et. al. and schedule a vote on a bi-partisan CR just before midnight on Sunday. I wish a motherfucker would, but it’s hard to predict the actions of the craven when faced with the crazy.