Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Let’s finish the job.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

White supremacy is terrorism.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

The willow is too close to the house.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / America’s Best Idea Meets America’s Worst Idea

America’s Best Idea Meets America’s Worst Idea

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: 

Here’s a good backgrounder on the National Park shutdown that will begin October 2, when I, like tens of thousands of others, have reservations in a National Park campground. In the last bullshit shutdown, Trump kept parks “open” and exposed parks them to overflowing trash, off-road vehicles running all over the place, vandalism and damage that is still being repaired. Biden is going to do the responsible thing and close the parks.

A couple of points on this:

First, depending on the park, many visitors are “tourons” who have no idea that National Parks aren’t Disneyland. These people have no idea that it’s really stupid idea to hike to the bottom of the Grand Canyon with your kids, all wearing Crocs. Or that bison aren’t fluffy cows that you can pet. (There are Instagram accounts dedicated to the exploits of tourons here and here.) Without ranger supervision these idiots will cause damage or be killed.

Second, National Park visits are way up since the start of the pandemic. Parks like Acadia, Rocky Mountain, Glacier and Arches (among others) have implemented timed entry permits for popular attractions and roads. Many parks rely on shuttle buses to deal with the massive influx of tourists. At Rocky Mountain, for example, the popular Bear Lake Corridor has special, more limited, timed entry and shuttle buses from remote parking lots. Those lots feature overwhelmed pit toilets and long queues to board the bus. Finally, almost every park has implemented reservation systems for campgrounds, and they’re mostly full. Those reservations are managed by park hosts and rangers. In other words, this ain’t your 2018-2019 National Parks. There’s no way these parks can open unstaffed in 2023.

Finally, Trump did not leave all parks and national monuments open, because I vividly remember trying to visit Capulin Volcano National Monument in New Mexico during the last shitdown, and the gates were locked. It was only the marquee properties, like Joshua Tree, that were left open for assholes to go wilding.

Unfortunately, this will be catastrophic to people who have long-standing plans to visit parks, and the both-sides media will not effectively or clearly tie the cost of thousands of cancelled trips (both to tourists and the towns near parks) to Republicans. It will be “Congress” or “Washington”. Local media will also do a poor job because lots of parks are in red states, or in red parts of purple states, and you well know that Freak Caucus reps like Boebert, Gosar and Hageman will be spinning like crazy to blame the mayhem on anyone but them.

These assholes just want to burn everything down and then shove the matches in Democrats’ pockets. Since only Democrats can have agency, and since being bi-partisan is only expected if you’re a Democrat, the obvious and simple solution of a CR without poison pills — a bill that almost 400 House members would vote for — is not being discussed in the press. That said, I’m not cancelling my reservations yet, because MyKevin might just decide to call the bluff of Gaetz et. al. and schedule a vote on a bi-partisan CR just before midnight on Sunday. I wish a motherfucker would, but it’s hard to predict the actions of the craven when faced with the crazy.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bbleh
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Gvg
  • Jeffro
  • TriassicSands

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      Jeffro

      I have a high school classmate whose daughter’s dream was to get married in Shenandoah National Park, and they planned it for this weekend, and well…fuck puppet-master trump and his little trolls in the House.  Even if they somehow pass something tomorrow evening, it’ll be too late.

      I’m heartened that most of the snooze media’s coverage has laid the blame squarely where it belongs: the GOP’s utter inability to govern.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      bbleh

      MyKevin might just decide to call the bluff of Gaetz et. al. and schedule a vote on a bi-partisan CR

      Boy I hope he does!  Not just because it would avoid all the chaos of a shutdown — which will be extremely inconvenient for some people and a genuine hardship for others — but also because it would split the Republicans right down the middle, or close enough.  It would be a catastrophe for them (which is one reason I don’t think he’ll do it).

      Reply
    3. 3.

      TriassicSands

      These people have no idea that it’s really stupid idea to hike to the bottom of the Grand Canyon with your kids, all wearing Crocs.

      Well, it’s not stupid at all, as long as you do it in July or August and take plenty of alcohol for adult hydration. It’s also best to leave the sunscreen in the car, or at home, or, better yet, don’t buy any in the first place. Hats? A bad idea. Because it will be hot, definitely let the kid’s take off their shirts. Dad should do that too. Getting a late start is also advisable. Oh, and remember, walking miles uphill on the return is no harder than descending and it won’t take any longer. Have fun.

      I’ve seen all that.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Gvg

      I can’t understand why they keep doing the same thing over again and again. They really actually think government is a bad thing and should/could wither away. It’s as naive as Marx or Ayn Rand and libertarianism. These people have no idea how much is not natural and is built on what came before. They have no idea that roads don’t just magically appear out of nowhere or the existence of courts and cops keeps them alive every day. We need the things taxes pay for and the poor little rich people are not over taxed at all.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.